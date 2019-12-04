Big Sur Post Ranch Inn
Culture / Travel

Gifting the Perfect Weekend Getaway — Trips That Will Make Anyone Swoon

Dear Boyfriend. . .

BY // 12.03.19
It is often a complaint that buying a gift for a discerning shopaholic can be a challenge. Hence this month’s installment of gifting recommendations for better halves everywhere. Struggling gift givers out there should be let in on a little secret — when in doubt, gift an experience, and what better experience than a trip?

So, once again this girlfriend is here to offer her boyfriend some completely selfless gift idea as a travel experience is the most mutually beneficial present on the menu. These are weekend getaways that trump almost any other gift.

Dear Boyfriend,

I”ll offer you a reprieve from working tirelessly to find me the perfect material item to make me swoon. The long weekend getaway can be kept in your arsenal for any time of gifting need. A special occasion, birthday,  or a way to get out of the dog house. Just hop on the World Wide Web, whip out that credit card and book last minute tickets to an easily accessible, chic destination.

The U S of A is scattered with spectacular destinations that are just a quick plane or drive away and will solve any gift giving slump you may suffer.

Lets dip our toes into the travel gift pool by exploring a few long weekend getaway options that will pack a powerful punch.

Blackberry Farm

For a weekend of pure indulgence, I suggest you take me to the land of farm to table culinary delights. Blackberry Farm puts gastronomy at the forefront with the finest in local ingredients and award winning chef talent. Combined with the luxury hotel, spa and activities such as hiking, clay shooting, fishing and an incredible spa and wellness program, this is decadence at its finest.

There isn’t a more ideal night than an James Beard nodded tasting menu in a modernly chic barn followed by a fireside game of cards while sipping wine at a private farmhouse style cottage. With a variety of special events including concerts by Grammy winning country artists, puzzle-a-thons or wine tasting weekends with noteworthy vintners, you can scan Blackberry’s events calendar for the perfect weekend to attend.

A relaxing vista at Blackberry Farm.
A relaxing vista at Blackberry Farm.

Big Sur

The rugged stretch of breathtaking California coast in Big Sur is home to a cluster of covetable destinations because the forest laden, oceanside land stands out as the ideal getaway.

For a more outdoorsy experience, the glamping at Ventana Resort offers a luxury camping experience. Each tent, filled with plush beds, electricity and all of the comforts of a five star hotel sits remotely amongst the redwood trees complete with private camp fires. If by chance you decide that even the fancy camp life isn’t for you, we can spend the rest of the weekend at the impeccable Post Ranch Inn,  a modernly structured cliffside wonder. With no TVs, it is the perfect place to disconnect and enjoy the highlife.

Make sure to tell me I am more beautiful than the stunning views that we will be soaking in the entire weekend.

Marathon, Texas

There is no better way to feed the soul than a West Texas adventure. The swanky Gage Hotel in Marathon is the laid back, rustic extravaganza we both need. The remote, middle of nowhere feeling lends a sense of relaxation yet sparks the motivation for exploration.

The dog friendly resort is just a quick drive to Big Bend National Park, making it a great base for a day of hiking and scenic drives. All of your cowboy dreams can come true in the local watering hole that is the famous White Buffalo Bar followed by a fireside song or two under the ultimate stargazing sky.

The Gage Hotel
A West Texas adventure is the perfect trip to gift.

Washington D.C.

Yes, it is possible to recharge in a politically charged environment when luxury accommodations are involved.  For an urban getaway, the historic Hay Adams Hotel is luxury at its finest starting the moment you arrive in the classic wood paneled lobby. For some old fashion American culture, we can hop around D.C.’s historical sites, go visit the Hope Diamond at the Smithsonian for some future gift inspiration and dine on New England seafood.

Neighboring the White House, we can sip our martinis and eavesdrop on the newsy conversations of blue blooded politicians and bigwigs in the iconic hotel bar Off The Record. The lavishly plush beds in the classically designed rooms will be the cherry blossom on top. I vote Yes!

Whale Watching

For a rare break from city life and a glimpse of nature, I propose a trip to the San Juan Islands in Washington state. Smack dab in the middle of the “Whale Trail”, a noted path marking the prime locations to witness Killer Whales in their natural habitat.

The Rosario Resort and Spa perched on a darling marina with postcard perfect fishing boats parked along the cliffside coast offers historic charm and a cozy luxury to guests wanting to soak up the awe inspiring nature. A private boat tour leaves from the quaint Rosario Marina each day to take guests on a whale watching adventure complete with blankets and binoculars.

A simple three night adventure will make years worth of memories and earn you more points with me than the frequent flyer miles and credit card points you will no doubt rack up from the weekend’s purchases.

Sincerely Yours,

Your eccentric, slightly crazy and wanderlusting girlfriend

Look for new Dear Boyfriend lists every month on PaperCity.

