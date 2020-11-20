Your Guide to the Virtual Nutcracker Market — Everything You Need to Know for Holiday Shopping Nirvana

Tracey Williford, Megan Kessler
The Incredible Christmas Place
Beyond Baroque
Brookwood holiday
Casa Truffle
Karma Living chair Nutcracker Market
Rockwell Tharp
The Paul Michael Company joins the Nutcracker Market
SilverStone Events Nutcracker Market special menus
SilverStone Events Nutcracker Market special menus
SilverStone Events Nutcracker Market special menus
01
11

Nutcracker Market Ornament Barre Chairs Tracey Williford and Megan Kessler pose for a photo at the Houston Methodist virtual photo booth.

02
11

Stockings from The Incredible Christmas Place are among its many offerings from the virtual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market.

03
11

The cashmere shawl with fox fur trim is one of many offerings from Nutcracker Market participant Beyond Baroque.

04
11

Among the many Brookwood Community offerings at the virtual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market are these whimsical head ornaments.

05
11

Casa Truffle is just one of numerous food vendors that are joining Houston Ballet's virtual Nutcracker Market.

06
11

Fabulous textiles from Karma Living cover everything from chairs to pillows to totes, all available from the virtual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market.

07
11

Hand-crafted boots, shoes, handbags and ladies apparel from Rockwell Tharp are on the table at the Houston Ballet virtual Nutcracker Market.

08
11

The Paul Michael Company joins the Nutcracker Market from a pop-up in Round Top.

09
11

SilverStone Events Nutcracker Market special menus for pick-up or delivery

10
11

SilverStone Events Nutcracker Market special menus for pick-up or delivery

11
11

SilverStone Events Nutcracker Market special menus for pick-up or delivery

Tracey Williford, Megan Kessler
The Incredible Christmas Place
Beyond Baroque
Brookwood holiday
Casa Truffle
Karma Living chair Nutcracker Market
Rockwell Tharp
The Paul Michael Company joins the Nutcracker Market
SilverStone Events Nutcracker Market special menus
SilverStone Events Nutcracker Market special menus
SilverStone Events Nutcracker Market special menus
Fashion / Shopping

Your Guide to the Virtual Nutcracker Market — Everything You Need to Know for Holiday Shopping Nirvana

A Grand Gift Buying Tradition Lives On

BY // 11.19.20
Nutcracker Market Ornament Barre Chairs Tracey Williford and Megan Kessler pose for a photo at the Houston Methodist virtual photo booth.
Stockings from The Incredible Christmas Place are among its many offerings from the virtual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market.
The cashmere shawl with fox fur trim is one of many offerings from Nutcracker Market participant Beyond Baroque.
Among the many Brookwood Community offerings at the virtual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market are these whimsical head ornaments.
Casa Truffle is just one of numerous food vendors that are joining Houston Ballet's virtual Nutcracker Market.
Fabulous textiles from Karma Living cover everything from chairs to pillows to totes, all available from the virtual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market.
Hand-crafted boots, shoes, handbags and ladies apparel from Rockwell Tharp are on the table at the Houston Ballet virtual Nutcracker Market.
The Paul Michael Company joins the Nutcracker Market from a pop-up in Round Top.
SilverStone Events Nutcracker Market special menus for pick-up or delivery
SilverStone Events Nutcracker Market special menus for pick-up or delivery
SilverStone Events Nutcracker Market special menus for pick-up or delivery
1
11

Nutcracker Market Ornament Barre Chairs Tracey Williford and Megan Kessler pose for a photo at the Houston Methodist virtual photo booth.

2
11

Stockings from The Incredible Christmas Place are among its many offerings from the virtual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market.

3
11

The cashmere shawl with fox fur trim is one of many offerings from Nutcracker Market participant Beyond Baroque.

4
11

Among the many Brookwood Community offerings at the virtual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market are these whimsical head ornaments.

5
11

Casa Truffle is just one of numerous food vendors that are joining Houston Ballet's virtual Nutcracker Market.

6
11

Fabulous textiles from Karma Living cover everything from chairs to pillows to totes, all available from the virtual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market.

7
11

Hand-crafted boots, shoes, handbags and ladies apparel from Rockwell Tharp are on the table at the Houston Ballet virtual Nutcracker Market.

8
11

The Paul Michael Company joins the Nutcracker Market from a pop-up in Round Top.

9
11

SilverStone Events Nutcracker Market special menus for pick-up or delivery

10
11

SilverStone Events Nutcracker Market special menus for pick-up or delivery

11
11

SilverStone Events Nutcracker Market special menus for pick-up or delivery

Not to be thwarted by COVID-19 realities, the ladies of the Houston Ballet Guild are making the most of the situation as the annual Nutcracker Market goes virtual. They are indulging in intimate, at-home shopping parties where they share the thrill of nabbing the perfect holiday gifts and personal treats.

The good news for at-home shoppers is that the market, typically less than a week in duration, extends through December 11 and it is free. Herewith, the Houston Ballet Guild offers the following trés easy steps for enjoying the Nutcracker Market from home, solo or with a handful of friends. All that’s need is an Internet connection. And, of course, an iPad, laptop or smartphone.

How to Enter Nutcracker Market

It’s a cinch. Just visit www.nutcrackermarket.com and click on Shop Now. Three options await. If you know the market floor plan by heart, the Virtual Floorplan at the top of the navigation bar displays the familiar NRG Center layout for an interactive experience.  Shoppers can also click Merchant Lists to search by name or category or go directly to Shop Now for an alphabetical, summarized listing of merchants.

Market Extras

Shoppers can stream holiday music from Sunny 99.1 directly from the virtual market homepage, take a fun picture in the Houston Methodist virtual photo booth, or view recipes for a signature “Cosmosa” cocktail and specially themed-biscotti.

Tasty Treats

SilverStone Events has partnered with the ballet guild in creating specialized packs of gourmet small bites and cocktails for pickup or delivery to make your online shopping all the more cheerful. The package options include morning treats, two lunch options, a sweet treats offering, a Mexican food and margarita choice, a tempting cocktail kit and more.

Nutcracker Market Roadtrip

Longtime Nutcracker Market favorite Paul Michael Company is not part of the virtual market, but is hosting a holiday shop at Market Hill in Round Top benefiting the Nutcracker Market. Shoppers will find 15,000 square feet of holiday and home merchandise intended for this year’s Nutcracker Market, including ornaments and decor, topiaries, snow globes, nativity scenes, Christmas trees, garlands and much more.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON

This special in-person holiday shop will run now through December 15. Additional details are available here.

Tracey Williford, Megan Kessler
The Incredible Christmas Place
Beyond Baroque
Brookwood holiday
Casa Truffle
Karma Living chair Nutcracker Market
Rockwell Tharp
The Paul Michael Company joins the Nutcracker Market
SilverStone Events Nutcracker Market special menus
SilverStone Events Nutcracker Market special menus
SilverStone Events Nutcracker Market special menus
The PaperCity Magazine

November Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

Former Texas High School Football Star and Subject of Showtime’s <em>Outcry</em> is the Face of Hari Mari’s Fall Launch
Former Texas High School Football Star and Subject of Showtime’s Outcry is the Face of Hari Mari’s Fall Launch
99-Year-Old Style Icon Stars in New UT Coloring Book — Iris Apfel Gets a Spotlight Texas Moment
99-Year-Old Style Icon Stars in New UT Coloring Book — Iris Apfel Gets a Spotlight Texas Moment
The Social Side of Kips Bay
The Social Side of Kips Bay
Cult-Favorite Brand, Psycho Bunny, Brings Its Bold Looks to Dallas
Cult-Favorite Brand, Psycho Bunny, Brings Its Bold Looks to Dallas
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
read full series

A Contemporary Community That Exalts
The Living And Build Environments.

View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
4 Lana Ln
Highland Village
FOR SALE

4 Lana Ln
Houston, TX

$1,398,000 Learn More about this property
Charlie Neath
This property is listed by: Charlie Neath (713) 545-0901 Email Realtor
4 Lana Ln
11230 Hermosa Ct
Piney Point Village
FOR SALE

11230 Hermosa Ct
Houston, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
11230 Hermosa Ct
2520 Houston Ave, Unit 608
The Heights
FOR SALE

2520 Houston Ave, Unit 608
Houston, TX

$1,039,830 Learn More about this property
Charlie Neath
This property is listed by: Charlie Neath (713) 545-0901 Email Realtor
2520 Houston Ave, Unit 608
5702 Indian Trail
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5702 Indian Trail
Houston, TX

$1,095,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Dodson
This property is listed by: Bill Dodson (713) 628-3914 Email Realtor
5702 Indian Trail
3736 Del Monte Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3736 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX

$5,595,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3736 Del Monte Dr
3777 Arnold St
West University
FOR SALE

3777 Arnold St
Houston, TX

$1,949,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
3777 Arnold St
1059 Kirby Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1059 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Nadia Ross
This property is listed by: Nadia Ross (832) 221-1996 Email Realtor
1059 Kirby Dr
4038 Tartan Ln
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

4038 Tartan Ln
Houston, TX

$1,698,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Rowley
This property is listed by: Carol Rowley (832) 899-4788 Email Realtor
4038 Tartan Ln
2616 Fenwood Rd
West University
FOR SALE

2616 Fenwood Rd
Houston, TX

$2,399,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Rowley
This property is listed by: Carol Rowley (832) 899-4788 Email Realtor
2616 Fenwood Rd
2121 Troon Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2121 Troon Rd
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2121 Troon Rd
3908 Southwestern St
West University
FOR SALE

3908 Southwestern St
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Rowley
This property is listed by: Carol Rowley (832) 899-4788 Email Realtor
3908 Southwestern St
908 Highland St
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

908 Highland St
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Rowley
This property is listed by: Carol Rowley (832) 899-4788 Email Realtor
908 Highland St
4115 Oberlin St
West University
FOR SALE

4115 Oberlin St
Houston, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Rowley
This property is listed by: Carol Rowley (832) 899-4788 Email Realtor
4115 Oberlin St
3002 Quenby Ave
West University
FOR SALE

3002 Quenby Ave
Houston, TX

$1,240,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
3002 Quenby Ave
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X