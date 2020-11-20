Your Guide to the Virtual Nutcracker Market — Everything You Need to Know for Holiday Shopping Nirvana

Hand-crafted boots, shoes, handbags and ladies apparel from Rockwell Tharp are on the table at the Houston Ballet virtual Nutcracker Market.

Fabulous textiles from Karma Living cover everything from chairs to pillows to totes, all available from the virtual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market.

Casa Truffle is just one of numerous food vendors that are joining Houston Ballet's virtual Nutcracker Market.

Among the many Brookwood Community offerings at the virtual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market are these whimsical head ornaments.

The cashmere shawl with fox fur trim is one of many offerings from Nutcracker Market participant Beyond Baroque.

Stockings from The Incredible Christmas Place are among its many offerings from the virtual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market.

Not to be thwarted by COVID-19 realities, the ladies of the Houston Ballet Guild are making the most of the situation as the annual Nutcracker Market goes virtual. They are indulging in intimate, at-home shopping parties where they share the thrill of nabbing the perfect holiday gifts and personal treats.

The good news for at-home shoppers is that the market, typically less than a week in duration, extends through December 11 and it is free. Herewith, the Houston Ballet Guild offers the following trés easy steps for enjoying the Nutcracker Market from home, solo or with a handful of friends. All that’s need is an Internet connection. And, of course, an iPad, laptop or smartphone.

How to Enter Nutcracker Market

It’s a cinch. Just visit www.nutcrackermarket.com and click on Shop Now. Three options await. If you know the market floor plan by heart, the Virtual Floorplan at the top of the navigation bar displays the familiar NRG Center layout for an interactive experience. Shoppers can also click Merchant Lists to search by name or category or go directly to Shop Now for an alphabetical, summarized listing of merchants.

Market Extras

Shoppers can stream holiday music from Sunny 99.1 directly from the virtual market homepage, take a fun picture in the Houston Methodist virtual photo booth, or view recipes for a signature “Cosmosa” cocktail and specially themed-biscotti.

Tasty Treats

SilverStone Events has partnered with the ballet guild in creating specialized packs of gourmet small bites and cocktails for pickup or delivery to make your online shopping all the more cheerful. The package options include morning treats, two lunch options, a sweet treats offering, a Mexican food and margarita choice, a tempting cocktail kit and more.

Nutcracker Market Roadtrip

Longtime Nutcracker Market favorite Paul Michael Company is not part of the virtual market, but is hosting a holiday shop at Market Hill in Round Top benefiting the Nutcracker Market. Shoppers will find 15,000 square feet of holiday and home merchandise intended for this year’s Nutcracker Market, including ornaments and decor, topiaries, snow globes, nativity scenes, Christmas trees, garlands and much more.

BUY ART NOW Swipe























Next

This special in-person holiday shop will run now through December 15. Additional details are available here.