Holiday

With Heated Tents and Champagne To Go, Holiday Tea Lives On in Dallas

Reserve Your Veuve and Eggnog Bonbons Today

BY // 11.20.20
holiday tea 2020 The Adolphus Hotel holiday tea.

Holiday Tea in the Adolphus Hotel's French Room is a Dallas institution.

Traditions may look a little different this year, but the magic remains. Here’s how to toast with holiday tea in the year 2020.

 

Tea at the French Room (or To Go)

Weekend afternoon tea in the French Room is a Dallas institution. The comforting classic underwent a festive makeover at the start of November, complete with elaborate décor, a seasonal soundtrack, and fresh menu items, including hot chocolate scones, sparkling wine, and pumpkin ginger tea cakes. One other notable addition this year: the option to take holiday tea to-go. For $200, you can reserve a spread that serves four, including a bottle of Moet Chandon Brut Champagne (upgrade to Veuve Cliquot for $50) by emailing tea@adolphus.com.

More details here.

Outdoor Holiday Tea at the Dallas Arboretum

The Dallas Arboretum is bringing their annual tradition outdoors this year, hosting holiday tea under a heated tent outside DeGolyer Restaurant from November 27 through December 31. Traditional tea is $49 per person, with a $10 addition for champagne.

More details here

Holiday Tea at Mirador

Though Mirador has remained closed through the majority of the pandemic, the vaunted restaurant atop Forty Five Ten is hosting holiday tea on four December dates. For $89, the festive menu includes teas by The Cultured Cup, pomegranate toast, eggnog bonbons, peppermint macarons, sparkling rose, and the Joule Egg, featuring Osetra caviar and truffle.

More details here.

 

Champagne Holiday Tea at Chocolate Secrets

The Oak Lawn treasure is hosting three December weekends of holiday teas, each of which includes a live harpist, handcrafted bonbons, deviled eggs, and of course, champagne.

More details here.

 

Holiday Tea at Alexander Mansion

With a little extra space between elegant tables, Christmas Tea in the historic Alexander Mansion (a preserved relic of Ross Avenue’s past) is moving forward in 2020. $65 covers tea, champagne, and gratuity, with proceeds benefiting the restoration of one of the oldest homes in Dallas, which serves as the headquarters to The Dallas Women’s Forum.

More details here.

