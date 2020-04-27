Virtual Wedding at Houston’s Post Oak Hotel Turns Into This Couple’s Unexpectedly Perfect Dream Day

Clark Carroll and Tiffiny Scott Carroll cutting up at The Post Oak Hotel, where their virtual wedding was held. (Photo by Daniel Pawlowski, (www.theweddingshow.biz))

Tiffany Scott & Clark Carroll were able to share their first dance with all guests both in person and virtually. (Photo by Daniel Pawlowski, (www.theweddingshow.biz))

Tiffiny Scott and Clark Carroll review the video of their wedding that was posted live for friends and family. (Photo by Daniel Pawlowski, (www.theweddingshow.biz))

Real estate escrow officer Tiffiny Scott and Clark Carroll, a pilot for Southwest Airlines, had planned a vibrant themed wedding in Las Vegas with 80 guests signed on to join the celebration. They’d been working on the plans for half a year when — a month before their April 18 date — their world, along with everyone else’s, fell apart.

Stay-at-home edicts, social distancing and fear of infection with the coronavirus called a halt to their plans. What to do? The couple did not want to postpone their wedding, although their honeymoon in Greece would clearly have to wait.

They considered a small wedding at home, but the task of coordinating flowers, caterer, equipment rental, photographer, hairstylist, barber and makeup team was daunting, considering the couple had less than a month to lock in the new plans. Worst of all, many of their family members and friends would not be able to attend.

“It was very stressful, to say the least,” Clark tells PaperCity. “We both were just dealing with the reality that we wouldn’t be able to get married on the 18th as planned. But then we heard about the new virtual wedding package at The Post Oak Hotel. So, the next day we went to hotel and jumped on the deal right then. . . We only had about two and a half weeks until the big day.”

The $3,000 package includes a decorative wedding cake, Champagne toast, elegant decor and flowers, as well as the video stream to all invited wedding guests. The newlyweds also receive a mimosa breakfast with their overnight stay in a luxurious executive suite. A bonus: The hotel’s two-story Rolls-Royce showroom was available for wedding portraits.

The couple wanted to maintain the fun-loving spirit of the wedding they had planned for Vegas.

“We decided to get creative and figure out how we could turn our original plans into plans that still fit us in the virtual realm,” Tiffiny says. “We still kept our limo plans. Our friends dressed up just as we wanted. Even those who attended virtually in their homes had a blast, dressed up in their ‘Vegas glam,’ and sent us their pictures so we could Photoshop them into our master group picture later.”

Tiffiny Scott Carroll gets a bit of fashion aid from her husband, Clark Carroll. (Photo by Daniel Pawlowski, (www.theweddingshow.biz))

In addition to the bride, the groom, and the officiant Tamara Mannen, there were seven guests, including photographer Daniel Pawlowski. That included a best man, two groomsmen, a maid of honor, a bridesmaid, and an emcee for the proceedings.

While The Events Company provided the hotel decor and florals, Tiffiny and her bridesmaids carried bouquets from The Wedding Show. Although a wedding cake was included in the package, the couple opted for a cake from Caramelitos Bakery in Pearland.

It was a happy ending for all, as the streaming invitation was shared with more than 60 households, and the streaming link indicated 438 viewers.

“We have now walked away with so many amazing stories that no one else could or will ever have,” Tiffiny says. “Looking back, our wedding was perfect. It was perfect for us.”