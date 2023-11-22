Vitalyc MedSpa Debuts Its First Outpost in Houston
Helping More Texans Age Well, The Dallas-Based Company Offers Non-Invasive Services For All GendersBY PC Studios // 11.22.23
The new Vitalyc space was designed to reflect Houston — contemporary in nature while evoking a sense of calm, dignity, and solidity.
Vitalyc is a premium medspa that offers a wide array of services to enhance its clients’ beauty and confidence.
Vitalyc opened its Park Cities (Dallas) flagship location in 2020, followed by Addison in 2021, Southlake in summer 2022, and Fort Worth in early 2023.
As the company says, aging isn’t optional, but aging well, with the help of Vitalyc, is.
The new Houston flagship location opened in September in a gorgeous Uptown location.
Vitalyc is a one-stop shop for services ranging from injectables to body contouring, skin and laser treatments, and wellness.
Founded by Amir Mortazavi in June 2020 during the height of the pandemic, Vitalyc is a premium medspa.
There’s a huge void in the medspa market when it comes to Botox, Mortazavi says, as only 3 percent of the population has ever tried it. As a result, there’s ample room for the business to attract new consumers.
What’s next for Vitalyc? Mortazavi hints at potential other locations outside of Dallas and Houston this year.
This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff.
What if you could turn back the hands of time? At Vitalyc, a new and modern medspa headquartered in Dallas, this dream becomes reality. As the company says, aging isn’t optional, but aging well, with the help of Vitalyc, is.
Founded by Amir Mortazavi in June 2020 during the height of the pandemic, Vitalyc is a premium medspa that offers a wide array of services to enhance its clients’ beauty and confidence. Mortazavi had worked in multi-site healthcare for 15 years, but it wasn’t until he had his first personal experience with a dermatologist with nonsurgical procedures that he realized the business potential behind medspas. And thus, Vitalyc was born. Mortazavi wanted to create a gender-neutral option where everyone could feel comfortable receiving services. He also added a subscription model, creating a membership-based service with a robust digital platform that’s easy for consumers to use.
Lastly, he committed to a safe and clean facility in well-lit neighborhoods. “If we were going to build a concept, we were going to make it pretty, and we were going to make it easy,” he says. “It’s as easy to book an appointment at Vitalyc as it is to call an Uber. No one wants to pick up the phone and schedule anymore. It needs to be a quick and seamless experience.”
Vitalyc opened its Park Cities (Dallas) flagship location in 2020, followed by Addison in 2021, Southlake in summer 2022, and Fort Worth in early 2023. The new Houston flagship location opened in September in a gorgeous Uptown location. The space was designed to reflect Houston — contemporary in nature while evoking a sense of calm, dignity, and solidity. From its bright and welcoming lobby with floor-to-ceiling glass windows and state-of-the-art technology such as the Visia skin-analysis imaging system and Styku 3D body-composition system, it’s impossible not to feel at peace.
There’s a huge void in the medspa market when it comes to Botox, Mortazavi says, as only three percent of the population has ever tried it. As a result, there’s ample room for the business to attract new consumers. Vitalyc is a one-stop shop for services ranging from injectables to body contouring, skin and laser treatments, and wellness.
Mortazavi credits his business’ success to the $1 million-plus of capital equipment in each location. This equipment helps provide metrics and data throughout the process, from initial consultation to visualizing results such as body-fat percentages, waist sizes, facial score, and more. Vitalyc is also committed to client education. Mortazavi and his team are creating content for every generation, whether it’s bite-sized for younger generations or longer-form 20-minute tutorials showing the ins and outs of each treatment for older generations less familiar with the process.
What differentiates Vitalyc from its competitors is its top-notch clinical team, led by double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Demetri Arnaoutakis and Taylor Siemens, NP, who also serves on the faculty of the Academy for Injection Anatomy for advanced clinical training at the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa), the national trade association for U.S. medical spas and medical aesthetic practices. With accredited clinical leadership at the forefront, Vitalyc has emerged as a leader in training and treatments and hosts industry-wide training sessions through its renowned Vitalyc University.
What’s next for Vitalyc? Mortazavi hints at potential other locations outside of Dallas and Houston this year. You didn’t hear it from us, but Austinites, keep your eyes peeled.