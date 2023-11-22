Vitalyc MedSpa Debuts Its First Outpost in Houston

What if you could turn back the hands of time? At Vitalyc, a new and modern medspa headquartered in Dallas, this dream becomes reality. As the company says, aging isn’t optional, but aging well, with the help of Vitalyc, is.

Founded by Amir Mortazavi in June 2020 during the height of the pandemic, Vitalyc is a premium medspa that offers a wide array of services to enhance its clients’ beauty and confidence. Mortazavi had worked in multi-site healthcare for 15 years, but it wasn’t until he had his first personal experience with a dermatologist with nonsurgical procedures that he realized the business potential behind medspas. And thus, Vitalyc was born. Mortazavi wanted to create a gender-neutral option where everyone could feel comfortable receiving services. He also added a subscription model, creating a membership-based service with a robust digital platform that’s easy for consumers to use.