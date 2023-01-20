Fort Worth Lands Its First Vitalyc Medspa — and More Pampering and Beauty Palaces Are Coming

The front desk inside the brand new Vitalyc Medspa which opens this week in Fort Worth. Photo by Maria Diss.

Vitlayc offers the latest treatments and ultimate convenience in one of its seven treatment rooms. (Photo by Maria Diss)

Dallas-based Vitalyc Medspa just opened its first-ever Fort Worth spa. It is located in University Park Village at 1612 S. University Drive, Suite 501, tucked in the back left corner of the shopping center, between Madewell and Ann Taylor.

Owner Amir Mortazavi opened the doors of the very first Vitalyc Medspa in Dallas’ Park Cities in 2020. That location remains his flagship. It was followed by another new Vitalyc Medspa in Addison, which opened one year ago. Then a Southlake spa opened last June.

Vitalic Medspa touts “its exceptional customer service, age-defying treatments, celebrity clientele, stunning facilities, cutting-edge technologies and board-certified clinical leadership” in promotional materials.

“It’s our primary goal to provide top-of-the-line treatments in a first-class setting while taking into account how busy our customers are,” Mortazavi says in a statement. “We offer extended operating hours, simple one-click appointment booking, ‘lunchtime laser’ sessions and one-hour-or-less treatments that require zero downtime.

“Time is precious for all of us, so we’ve addressed that and incorporated it into our business model. We are thrilled to finally make our Cowtown debut and welcome Fort Worth’s finest into Vitalyc.”

Convenience is one way how Vitalic tries to set itself apart in a crowded spa field. This Medspa offers extended hours for working professionals, starting as early 8 am and going as late as 7 pm. There’s even a mobile app scheduling system that makes booking appointments as easy as ordering an Uber.

The first Fort Worth Vitalyc is a luxe 2,800-square-foot space designed by B. Russo Designs, which specializes in the hospitality and retail spaces. It is meant to be a calming space, with a bright, welcoming lobby fitted with floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Touches unique to Fort Worth include walls adorned with curated Western art, just in case you forget what city you’re in.

You’ll find seven private treatment rooms furnished with advanced diagnostic tools and state-of-the-art skin imaging technologies at Fort Worth’s new Vitalyc spa. The services at Vitalyc treat conditions such as stubborn fat, fine lines, wrinkles, volume loss, sagging skin, poor muscle definition, sun damage, cellulite and more. The clinical team is led by double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Demetri Arnaoutakis.

Treatments offered at Vitalyc Fort Worth include:

— Injections and fillers including Botox, Dysport, Kybella and dermal fillers

— Body contouring like EmSculpt NEO, Coolsculpting, EMTONE and Z Wave

— Face and skin rejuvenation by EMFACE, Forma facial, Halo Hybrid-fractional, HydraFacial, laser hair removal, Morpheus8, Moxi, Photofacial/BBL, SkinPen Microneedling and Visia Skin Analysis

— Wellness services including medical weight loss, Emsella, hormone optimization and IV therapy

Vitalyc Makes Bold Texas Plans

Fort Worth’s new Vitalyc Medspa is offering two exclusive 817 Circle memberships available for $99 per month and $180 per month. Each level includes a set number of skin and facial treatments and permanent discounts on all products and services at Vitalyc. There is also the grand opening special with 20 percent off all treatment packages through March 1.

This fourth Vitalyc location is only one of many planned for Texas. Soon you’ll find Vitalyc Medspas spread across the Lone Star state, with two Houston spas already scheduled to open later this year. And that’s just the start. Mortazavi has plans for 25 Vitalyc Medspas throughout Texas by 2026, promising more pampering and pretty Texans for years to come.