TooD founder Shari Siadat, Canadian Model Coco Rocha at the Vogue Vanguard breakfast at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com)
TooD founder Shari Siadat, Canadian Model Coco Rocha at the Vogue Vanguard breakfast at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com)
Fashion / Style

Fashion Week Influencers Wooed by Lavish Brunch Put Together by Vogue and Four Seasons

Where the Models, Designers and Hollywood Stars Party

BY // 09.17.22
photography Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com.
TooD founder Shari Siadat, Canadian Model Coco Rocha at the Vogue Vanguard breakfast at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com.)
Lingerie model and beauty influencer Louisa Warwick at the Vogue Vanguard breakfast at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com. )
Brooklyn-based creative visionary Rana Batyske at the Vogue Vanguard breakfast at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com. )
Vogue senior manager experiences Jessica Rose at the Vogue Vanguard breakfast at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com. )
Alice Collective founder Dria Murphy at the Vogue Vanguard breakfast at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com. )
Fashion stylist Sofia Karvela at the Vogue Vanguard breakfast at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com. )
Blogger and clinical psychologist Christie Ferrari at the Vogue Vanguard breakfast at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com. )
Model Elijah Daunte, Shari Siadat at the Vogue Vanguard breakfast at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com. )
Actress Kat Graham at the Vogue Vanguard breakfast at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com. )
Co-founder of Juliet Wine Lauren De Niro Pipher, Freckled Foodie blogger Cameron Rogers at the Vogue Vanguard breakfast at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com. )
Megan Graham, Stephanie Covington at the Vogue Vanguard breakfast at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com. )
Stylist Michelle Li, TikTok-famous Davis Burleson at the Vogue Vanguard breakfast at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com. )
Music curator and DJ Nikki Kynard at the Vogue Vanguard breakfast at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com. )
Four Seasons Hotel chefs from across the country created desserts for the inaugural Vogue Vanguard breakfast. (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com. )
Four Seasons Hotel and Resorts chefs created sweet and savory delights for the Vogue Vanguard breakfast at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown. (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com. )
Layered cakes were among the sweet and savory delights served at the Vogue Vanguard breakfast at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown. (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com. )
Coco Rocha at the Vogue Vanguard breakfast at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com. )
It’s the dream of many fashionistas to grab a place at the table (or along the catwalk, if you will) during New York Fashion Week, the annual designer extravaganza that has just concluded. Not only are many of us fascinated by the latest fashions on display but also by what the fashion professionals and influencers are wearing.

With that in mind, we take a look at this intriguing brunch hosted by Vogue and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

VOGUE AND FOUR SEASONS KICK OFF VOGUE WORLD (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com. )
Co-founder of Juliet Wine Lauren De Niro Pipher, Freckled Foodie blogger Cameron Rogers at the Vogue Vanguard breakfast at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com. )

The inaugural Vogue Vanguard breakfast, setting the stage for Fashion Week, was attended by a colorful collection of influencers, tastemakers and curators across fashion, politics and entertainment. And oh the disparate looks they wore. From marabou feathers to leather, from sweatshirts to floral frocks.

The decadent Marie Antoinette-inspired breakfast, created by Four Seasons chefs from across the country, served as the kickoff event for a series of Vogue World Events celebrating the magazine’s remarkable 130 year history.

Co-hosting were Jessica Rose, Vogue senior manager experiences, and Casey Fremont, Art Production Fund‘s executive director. The Vogue team included Schanel Bakkouche, fashion editor/stylist for international publications, and Conçetta Ciarlo, events manager.

For this heady gathering, a private room in the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown was dressed in banks of flower-infused greenery with one long table artistically filled with beautiful sweet and savory treats. The menu included croquembouche, petit gateaux, fruit tarts, linzer cookies, layered cakes, savory tartlets, cupcakes, scones and assorted chocolates.

Among the influential flock of 35 were Canadian fashion model Coco Rocha, TooD founder Shari Siadat, Alice Collective founder Dria Murphy, fashion stylist Sofia Karvela, Ceremonia founder and CEO Babba Rivera, blogger and clinical psychologist  Christie Ferrari, actress Kat Graham, designer Tanya Taylor, model Amy Julliette Le Févre, and lingerie model and beauty influencer Louisa Warwick.

TooD founder Shari Siadat, Canadian Model Coco Rocha at the Vogue Vanguard breakfast at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com)
