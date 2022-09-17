Women Take Centerstage at This Houston Theatre’s 76th Season — The Alley Opens With a Hall of Fame Flourish

What: The Alley Theatre 76th Opening Season Dinner

Where: The Alley Theatre

PC Moment: It was a night starring women as Alley founder and first artistic director, the late Nina Vance, was inducted as the inaugural member of the Alley Theatre’s Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, Anna Deavere Smith, an actress, playwright, author and teacher, received the theater’s award for Lifetime Achievement. Her varied works have aimed at engaging audiences in public dialogue working toward social change. The honors were announced by Alley artistic director Rob Melrose.

For the dinner evening held in the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center, Blooming Gallery decorated with vibrant swarms of red roses, tulips and orchids. The Four Seasons Hotel provided catering.

The program concluded with Alley managing director Dean Gladden introducing soprano Alexandra Silber, who has a leading role in the madcap comedy Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me a Soprano, which opens at the Alley on September 21. She entertained the throng by performing “Carmen” and “Lost in the Stars.”

PC Seen: Chairs Nicole and Rob Thornton, Kathryn Ketelsen, Markley Crosswell, Mady and Ken Kades, Lois and George Stark, Ruth Simmons, Lynn Wyatt, Josephine and Phil John, Christina and Steve Morse, Angela and Craig Jarchow, Valerie Jalufka, Alexandra Silber, Eileen Morris, Betty and John Hrncir.