Dean Gladden, Anna Deavere Smith, Rob Melrose at the Alley Theatre Opening Season Dinner
Alley Theatre Opening Season Dinner chairs Nicole & Rob Thorton.
Society / The Seen

Women Take Centerstage at This Houston Theatre’s 76th Season — The Alley Opens With a Hall of Fame Flourish

A Dinner of Flowers and Music

BY // 09.17.22
Dean Gladden, Anna Deavere Smith, Rob Melrose at the Alley Theatre Opening Season Dinner
Alley Theatre Opening Season Dinner chairs Nicole & Rob Thorton.
Alley Theatre board president Ken Kades & Mady Kades at the opening season dinner
Tony & Cynthia Petrello, Lynn Wyatt, Rob Melrose at the Alley Theatre Opening Season Dinner
Kathryn Ketelsen, Markley Crosswell at the Alley Theatre opening season dinner
George & Lois Stark at the Alley Theatre opening season dinner
Josephine & Phil John at the Alley Theatre opening season dinner
Steve & Christina Morse at the Alley Theatre opening season dinner
The Jalufka family at the Alley Theatre opening season dinner
David Rainey, Eileen Morris, Shawn Hamilton at the Alley Theatre opening season dinner
Elsie & Les Eckert at the Alley Theatre opening season dinner
Ana Deavere Smith, Rob Melrose, Ruth Simmons at the Alley Theatre opening season dinner
Diane & Harry Gendel at the Alley Theatre opening season dinner
Wesley & Jeanna Bamburg at the Alley Theatre opening season dinner
Rob Thornton, soprano Alexandra Silber, Nicole Thornton at the Alley Theatre opening season dinner
Alley Theatre Resident Company members Chris Salazar, Melissa Pritchett, Dylan Godwin, Melissa Melano, David Rainey
What: The Alley Theatre 76th Opening Season Dinner

Where: The Alley Theatre

PC Moment: It was a night starring women as Alley founder and first artistic director, the late Nina Vance, was inducted as the inaugural member of the Alley Theatre’s Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, Anna Deavere Smith, an actress, playwright, author and teacher, received the theater’s award for Lifetime Achievement. Her varied works have aimed at engaging audiences in public dialogue working toward social change. The honors were announced by Alley artistic director Rob Melrose.

For the dinner evening held in the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center, Blooming Gallery decorated with vibrant swarms of red roses, tulips and orchids. The Four Seasons Hotel provided catering.

Alley Theatre Opening Season Dinner chairs Nicole & Rob Thorton.

The program concluded with Alley managing director Dean Gladden introducing soprano Alexandra Silber, who has a leading role in the madcap comedy Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me a Soprano, which opens at the Alley on September 21. She entertained the throng by performing “Carmen” and “Lost in the Stars.”

PC Seen: Chairs Nicole and Rob Thornton, Kathryn Ketelsen, Markley Crosswell, Mady and Ken Kades, Lois and George Stark, Ruth Simmons, Lynn Wyatt, Josephine and Phil John, Christina and Steve Morse, Angela and Craig Jarchow, Valerie Jalufka, Alexandra Silber, Eileen Morris, Betty and John Hrncir. 

