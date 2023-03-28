Volume Social Club Is Much More Than A Hair Salon

It has been three years since co-owners Sergio Morales and Xandro Canales opened Volume Social Club – the secluded salon perched above Paulie’s on the edge of Montrose and River Oaks. With no sign above its lavender door entrance or high-pressure social “see-and-be-seen” vibe, privacy and discretion are the name of the game. Fast forward to today and the secret feel is still the same, yet the buzz is anything but low-key and far from quiet.

“If someone would have told me this is where we would be today, I would have told them they don’t get what we are about – and that will never happen,” says Morales. “Our goal was to have a place that was social, without being a social scene. We’ve remained true to those roots, but what grew from that vision has been nothing short of amazing.”

Volume Social Club is the antithesis of a fancy, buzzy salon, but when you walk through the door, you feel the difference. From the speakeasy aesthetic to the curated art collection adorning the stairway, it’s where exclusivity meets familiarity. In other words, it isn’t your mother’s salon — but she’s here, too. They say location is everything, and Morales couldn’t agree more.

Despite its clandestine entrance, the spot is uniquely positioned at the crossroads of Montrose and River Oaks. The location lends itself to a cool, hip vibe that attracts both longtime clients from River Oaks seeking classic luxury, as well as young professionals, who are looking for a salon home. At the root of Volume Social Club is relationships and that extends not only from stylist to client but from client to client as well.

Yet, just because Volume Social Club isn’t a fast-paced, glitzy salon, it doesn’t mean the team’s service or work falls short. “Work hard, play hard” is more than a motto for Morales, Canales, and team — it’s a lifestyle. Based on the principles and intention of keeping the salon small and selective, the duo focused on hiring stylists who were experts in the art of color and style. That focus on quality has appealed to countless stylists over the three years and the phone hasn’t stopped ringing.

Now, every chair at Volume Social Club is full and many of the team’s stylists remain booked three to six months in advance. Continuous training to serve the needs of these clients is mandatory at Volume Social Club, something that comes naturally to the stylists who all possess a strong, genuine desire to learn. Given that each stylist has their own niche and talent, they’re encouraged to hone these skills with mentors and training.

“Everyone has their own expertise – we aren’t all masters at everything and we recognize that and support each other,” says Xandro Canales. “This is where our culture really is different from other salons – this isn’t a race to the top of a list or a quota to hit. It’s about relationships, expertise, and, of course, privacy.”

Take stylist extraordinaire, Alana Mitchell for example. Alana specializes in blonding and extensions. Extensions have evolved over the last 5-10 years and require advanced knowledge of their application and best use. Whether you are looking for more volume or length or you want to feel like you again after medical treatments such as chemotherapy, they can really be life changing. “As someone who struggled with my own hair’s fullness and length, extensions gave me a boost of confidence I didn’t have before,” said Mitchell. “I love being able to transform a woman’s self confidence inside and out.”

Xandro Canales, who is not only one of the premiere stylists but also a co-owner is an unmatched talent. “I no longer ask him what he can do but rather what he can’t do. Even at shows, clients no longer give him direction and let him do what inspires him, which always is artistically beautiful,” continued Morales.

That hard work and training have paid off. It’s not only the salon’s clientele that recognizes the immense talent found within the four walls of Volume Social Club. The salon has become the go-to team behind Houston’s most coveted fashion shows, such as Houston Museum of Fine Arts, Tootsie’s Men’s Clay Court, MFAH + HCC Design Program – Fashion Fusion, Carolina Herrera at ROCC, Cocktails for a Cause (benefitting The Montrose Center) and Jason Wu.

While ritz and beauty abound, giving back to the community has been a priority for Morales and Canales since day one. Volume Social Club supports local charities and non-profits like Legacy Community Health Center.

“I strongly believe you have to give to receive,” says Morales. “We are not here to just make money, we are here to elevate those on our team and those around us. We are a ‘Club’ – where everyone is a member.”