33 Great Gifts For True Watch Connoisseurs — Presents That Stand The Test Of Time

Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here and who doesn’t want to be the gift giver that everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is rolling through its 2024 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual gifts, and categories built around the quest of living your very best life.

Next up — The Best Gifts For Watch Lovers:

For the true watch connoisseur, a timepiece is far more than a functional accessory. It is a symbol of precision, craftsmanship and personal style. Watches have the unique ability to tell stories, often passed down through generations, with each tick of a second embodying horological mastery. For those who understand that wearing a luxury watch is an experience as much as it is a statement, this curated gift guide celebrates the best of timekeeping.

We’ve handpicked some standouts from a number of the world’s most storied watchmakers. These are watches that anyone would be delighted to receive and add to their collection.

From the sophistication of Rolex, where iconic design meets flawless precision, to the elegance of Patek Philippe, which continues to set the standard for Swiss watchmaking excellence, these watches represent the highest levels of craftsmanship. Tiffany & Co., Harry Winston and Cartier bring their signature blends of luxury and elegance to the wrist, offering timepieces that are as much about jewelry as they are about telling time.

For those with a penchant for bold, contemporary designs, Bulgari and Chanel deliver high-fashion flair, while Omega and Breitling offer durability and sporty aesthetics.

No matter the brand, a timepiece can simultaneously tell a story about its wearer and become a part of its owner’s story.

Whether you’re selecting for the seasoned collector who appreciates rare complications or someone embarking on their first journey into luxury watches, this guide showcases distinctive watches from renowned makers. Each watch carries with it a legacy of artistry, making it a gift that will be treasured not just for the time it keeps, but for the moments it represents.

2-Hand 29 mm Watch Tiffany & Co. $3200.00 Buy Precious Emerald Harry Winston Buy Première Extrait de Camélia 18K Yellow Gold, Titanium & Rubber Strap Diamond Charm Watch Chanel $7200.00 Buy Cintree Curvex 39MM Stainless Steel & Diamond Bracelet Watch Franck Muller $12100.00 Buy Spiral Watch Graff $31500.00 Buy 36mm Gents Rolex Date Just Purple Watch Rolex $12000.00 Buy Constellation Mother of Pearl Diamond Dial Ladies Watch OMEGA $4150.00 Buy Tank Quartz Silver Dial Ladies Watch Cartier $3290.00 Buy Datejust Automatic Diamond Red Dial Ladies Watch Rolex $8995.00 Buy

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner Date 40mm Vintage 1998 Watch Rolex $17400.00 Buy Black Bay Chrono Steel 41mm M79360N-0002 TUDOR $5550.00 Buy TORPILLEUR ANNUAL CHRONOGRAPH 44MM Ulysse Nardin $12800.00 Buy Golden Ellipse Patek Philippe $38060.00 Buy De Ville Prestige Blue Dial Men's Watch Omega $2395.00 Buy Superocean Automatic Chronometer Green Dial Men's Watch Breitling $3450.00 Buy Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe Meteor Grey Dial Automatic Men's Watch BLANCPAIN $7250.00 Buy Octo Roma Automatic Black Dial Men's Watch Bvlgari $4295.00 Buy Oyster Perpetual Automatic Chronometer Green Dial Men's Watch Rolex $9150.00 Buy

36mm Roadster Large Stainless Steel Watch Cartier $5800.00 Buy Raquel Three-Hand Date Two-Tone Stainless Steel Watch Fossil $195.00 Buy Classic Quartz Watch David Yurman $5500.00 Buy Sammy Watch, 22 Mm Coach $175.00 Buy Cape Cod 31MM Stainless Steel, Pink Sapphire, Diamond & Leather Strap Watch Hermès $5075.00 Buy Padova 27 x 30MM Two Tone Stainless Steel & 0.15 TCW Diamond Bracelet Watch CV2 $390.00 Buy Serpenti Tubogas Stainless Steel, 18K Yellow Gold, & Diamond Single-Spiral Watch Bvlgari $15000.00 Buy 28MM Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch Ferragamo $597.50 Buy Happy Sport 18K Rose Gold, Stainless Steel, Diamond, & Alligator Leather Strap Watch Chopard $8880.00 Buy