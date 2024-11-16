33 Great Gifts For True Watch Connoisseurs — Presents That Stand The Test Of Time

fbpx
Gifts For The Watch Connoisseur — PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
01
33

Gifts For The Watch Connoisseur — PaperCity Gift Guide 2024

02
33

Patek Philippe Golden Ellipse, available at de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.

03
33

Harry Winston Precious Emerald, available at Highland Park Village and River Oaks District.

04
33

Cartier 36mm Roadster Large Stainless Steel Watch, available at Highland Park Village and River Oaks District.

05
33

Rolex 36mm Gents Rolex Date Just Purple Watch, available at Bachendorf's, Deutsch Fine Jewelry and de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.

06
33

Rolex Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner Date 40mm Vintage 1998 Watch, available at Bachendorf's, Deutsch Fine Jewelry and de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.

07
33

Bvlgari Serpenti Tubogas Stainless Steel, 18K Yellow Gold, & Diamond Single-Spiral Watch, available at Zadok Jewelers and Eiseman Jewels.

08
33

Fossil Raquel Three-Hand Date Two-Tone Stainless Steel Watch, available at NorthPark Center and The Galleria.

09
33

Bvlgari Octo Roma Automatic Black Dial Men's Watch, available at Zadok Jewelers and Eiseman Jewels.

10
33

Breitling Superocean Automatic Chronometer Green Dial Men's Watch, available at Lewis Jewelers, Valobra Master Jewelers and NorthPark Center.

11
33

Tiffany & Co 2-Hand 29 mm Watch, available at local Tiffany & Co retailers.

12
33

Franck Muller Cintree Curvex 39MM Stainless Steel & Diamond Bracelet Watch, available at Valobra Master Jewelers and Neiman Marcus.

13
33

Hermès Cape Cod 31MM Stainless Steel, Pink Sapphire, Diamond & Leather Strap Watch, available at Highland Park Village and River Oaks District.

14
33

Padova 27 x 30MM Two Tone Stainless Steel & 0.15 TCW Diamond Bracelet Watch, available at Saks Fifth Avenue.

15
33

Chopard Happy Sport 18K Rose Gold, Stainless Steel, Diamond, & Alligator Leather Strap Watch, available at Bachendorf's and Zadok Jewelers.

16
33

Chanel Première Extrait de Camélia 18K Yellow Gold, Titanium & Rubber Strap Diamond Charm Watch, available at Highland Park Village and River Oaks District.

17
33

Ulysse Nardin TORPILLEUR ANNUAL CHRONOGRAPH 44MM, available at Eiseman Jewels.

18
33

Fossil The Minimalist Slim Three-Hand Light Brown Leather Watch, available at NorthPark Center and The Galleria.

19
33

Graff Spiral Watch, available on their website.

20
33

Gucci G-Timeless Stainless Steel Sport Watch, available at Highland Park Village and The Galleria.

21
33

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Automatic Chronometer Green Dial Men's Watch, available at Bachendorf's, Deutsch Fine Jewelry and de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.

22
33

Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe Meteor Grey Dial Automatic Men's Watch, available at de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.

23
33

David Yurman Classic Quartz Watch, available at NorthPark Center and The Galleria.

24
33

Rolex Datejust Automatic Diamond Red Dial Ladies Watch, Bachendorf's, Deutsch Fine Jewelry and de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.

25
33

Ferragamo IP Goldtone Stainless Steel Bracelet Chronograph Watch, available at NorthPark Center and The Galleria.

26
33

Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Texas Watch, available on their website.

27
33

Timex Marlin® Chronograph Tachymeter 40mm Leather Strap Watch, available on their website.

28
33

Garmin MARQ® Athlete (Gen 2) - Carbon Edition, available on their website.

29
33

Ferragamo 28MM Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch, available at NorthPark Center and The Galleria.

30
33

Omega Constellation Mother of Pearl Diamond Dial Ladies Watch, available at Bachendorf's and Lewis Jewelers.

31
33

Cartier Tank Quartz Silver Dial Ladies Watch, available at Highland Park Village and River Oaks District.

32
33

TUDOR Black Bay Chrono Steel 41mm M79360N-0002, available at de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.

33
33

Omega De Ville Prestige Blue Dial Men's Watch, available at Bachendorf's and Lewis Jewelers.

Gifts For The Watch Connoisseur — PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Fashion / Shopping

33 Great Gifts For True Watch Connoisseurs — Presents That Stand The Test Of Time

Don't Just Tell Time, Make Your Own Statement

BY // 11.16.24
Gifts For The Watch Connoisseur — PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Patek Philippe Golden Ellipse, available at de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.
Harry Winston Precious Emerald, available at Highland Park Village and River Oaks District.
Cartier 36mm Roadster Large Stainless Steel Watch, available at Highland Park Village and River Oaks District.
Rolex 36mm Gents Rolex Date Just Purple Watch, available at Bachendorf's, Deutsch Fine Jewelry and de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.
Rolex Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner Date 40mm Vintage 1998 Watch, available at Bachendorf's, Deutsch Fine Jewelry and de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.
Bvlgari Serpenti Tubogas Stainless Steel, 18K Yellow Gold, & Diamond Single-Spiral Watch, available at Zadok Jewelers and Eiseman Jewels.
Fossil Raquel Three-Hand Date Two-Tone Stainless Steel Watch, available at NorthPark Center and The Galleria.
Bvlgari Octo Roma Automatic Black Dial Men's Watch, available at Zadok Jewelers and Eiseman Jewels.
Breitling Superocean Automatic Chronometer Green Dial Men's Watch, available at Lewis Jewelers, Valobra Master Jewelers and NorthPark Center.
Tiffany & Co 2-Hand 29 mm Watch, available at local Tiffany & Co retailers.
Franck Muller Cintree Curvex 39MM Stainless Steel & Diamond Bracelet Watch, available at Valobra Master Jewelers and Neiman Marcus.
Hermès Cape Cod 31MM Stainless Steel, Pink Sapphire, Diamond & Leather Strap Watch, available at Highland Park Village and River Oaks District.
Padova 27 x 30MM Two Tone Stainless Steel & 0.15 TCW Diamond Bracelet Watch, available at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Chopard Happy Sport 18K Rose Gold, Stainless Steel, Diamond, & Alligator Leather Strap Watch, available at Bachendorf's and Zadok Jewelers.
Chanel Première Extrait de Camélia 18K Yellow Gold, Titanium & Rubber Strap Diamond Charm Watch, available at Highland Park Village and River Oaks District.
Ulysse Nardin TORPILLEUR ANNUAL CHRONOGRAPH 44MM, available at Eiseman Jewels.
Fossil The Minimalist Slim Three-Hand Light Brown Leather Watch, available at NorthPark Center and The Galleria.
Graff Spiral Watch, available on their website.
Gucci G-Timeless Stainless Steel Sport Watch, available at Highland Park Village and The Galleria.
Rolex Oyster Perpetual Automatic Chronometer Green Dial Men's Watch, available at Bachendorf's, Deutsch Fine Jewelry and de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.
Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe Meteor Grey Dial Automatic Men's Watch, available at de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.
David Yurman Classic Quartz Watch, available at NorthPark Center and The Galleria.
Rolex Datejust Automatic Diamond Red Dial Ladies Watch, Bachendorf's, Deutsch Fine Jewelry and de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.
Ferragamo IP Goldtone Stainless Steel Bracelet Chronograph Watch, available at NorthPark Center and The Galleria.
Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Texas Watch, available on their website.
Timex Marlin® Chronograph Tachymeter 40mm Leather Strap Watch, available on their website.
Garmin MARQ® Athlete (Gen 2) - Carbon Edition, available on their website.
Ferragamo 28MM Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch, available at NorthPark Center and The Galleria.
Omega Constellation Mother of Pearl Diamond Dial Ladies Watch, available at Bachendorf's and Lewis Jewelers.
Cartier Tank Quartz Silver Dial Ladies Watch, available at Highland Park Village and River Oaks District.
TUDOR Black Bay Chrono Steel 41mm M79360N-0002, available at de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.
Omega De Ville Prestige Blue Dial Men's Watch, available at Bachendorf's and Lewis Jewelers.
1
33

Gifts For The Watch Connoisseur — PaperCity Gift Guide 2024

2
33

Patek Philippe Golden Ellipse, available at de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.

3
33

Harry Winston Precious Emerald, available at Highland Park Village and River Oaks District.

4
33

Cartier 36mm Roadster Large Stainless Steel Watch, available at Highland Park Village and River Oaks District.

5
33

Rolex 36mm Gents Rolex Date Just Purple Watch, available at Bachendorf's, Deutsch Fine Jewelry and de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.

6
33

Rolex Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner Date 40mm Vintage 1998 Watch, available at Bachendorf's, Deutsch Fine Jewelry and de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.

7
33

Bvlgari Serpenti Tubogas Stainless Steel, 18K Yellow Gold, & Diamond Single-Spiral Watch, available at Zadok Jewelers and Eiseman Jewels.

8
33

Fossil Raquel Three-Hand Date Two-Tone Stainless Steel Watch, available at NorthPark Center and The Galleria.

9
33

Bvlgari Octo Roma Automatic Black Dial Men's Watch, available at Zadok Jewelers and Eiseman Jewels.

10
33

Breitling Superocean Automatic Chronometer Green Dial Men's Watch, available at Lewis Jewelers, Valobra Master Jewelers and NorthPark Center.

11
33

Tiffany & Co 2-Hand 29 mm Watch, available at local Tiffany & Co retailers.

12
33

Franck Muller Cintree Curvex 39MM Stainless Steel & Diamond Bracelet Watch, available at Valobra Master Jewelers and Neiman Marcus.

13
33

Hermès Cape Cod 31MM Stainless Steel, Pink Sapphire, Diamond & Leather Strap Watch, available at Highland Park Village and River Oaks District.

14
33

Padova 27 x 30MM Two Tone Stainless Steel & 0.15 TCW Diamond Bracelet Watch, available at Saks Fifth Avenue.

15
33

Chopard Happy Sport 18K Rose Gold, Stainless Steel, Diamond, & Alligator Leather Strap Watch, available at Bachendorf's and Zadok Jewelers.

16
33

Chanel Première Extrait de Camélia 18K Yellow Gold, Titanium & Rubber Strap Diamond Charm Watch, available at Highland Park Village and River Oaks District.

17
33

Ulysse Nardin TORPILLEUR ANNUAL CHRONOGRAPH 44MM, available at Eiseman Jewels.

18
33

Fossil The Minimalist Slim Three-Hand Light Brown Leather Watch, available at NorthPark Center and The Galleria.

19
33

Graff Spiral Watch, available on their website.

20
33

Gucci G-Timeless Stainless Steel Sport Watch, available at Highland Park Village and The Galleria.

21
33

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Automatic Chronometer Green Dial Men's Watch, available at Bachendorf's, Deutsch Fine Jewelry and de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.

22
33

Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe Meteor Grey Dial Automatic Men's Watch, available at de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.

23
33

David Yurman Classic Quartz Watch, available at NorthPark Center and The Galleria.

24
33

Rolex Datejust Automatic Diamond Red Dial Ladies Watch, Bachendorf's, Deutsch Fine Jewelry and de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.

25
33

Ferragamo IP Goldtone Stainless Steel Bracelet Chronograph Watch, available at NorthPark Center and The Galleria.

26
33

Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Texas Watch, available on their website.

27
33

Timex Marlin® Chronograph Tachymeter 40mm Leather Strap Watch, available on their website.

28
33

Garmin MARQ® Athlete (Gen 2) - Carbon Edition, available on their website.

29
33

Ferragamo 28MM Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch, available at NorthPark Center and The Galleria.

30
33

Omega Constellation Mother of Pearl Diamond Dial Ladies Watch, available at Bachendorf's and Lewis Jewelers.

31
33

Cartier Tank Quartz Silver Dial Ladies Watch, available at Highland Park Village and River Oaks District.

32
33

TUDOR Black Bay Chrono Steel 41mm M79360N-0002, available at de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.

33
33

Omega De Ville Prestige Blue Dial Men's Watch, available at Bachendorf's and Lewis Jewelers.

Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here and who doesn’t want to be the gift giver that everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is rolling through its 2024 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual gifts, and categories built around the quest of living your very best life.

Next up — The Best Gifts For Watch Lovers:

For the true watch connoisseur, a timepiece is far more than a functional accessory. It is a symbol of precision, craftsmanship and personal style. Watches have the unique ability to tell stories, often passed down through generations, with each tick of a second embodying horological mastery. For those who understand that wearing a luxury watch is an experience as much as it is a statement, this curated gift guide celebrates the best of timekeeping.

We’ve handpicked some standouts from a number of the world’s most storied watchmakers. These are watches that anyone would be delighted to receive and add to their collection.

Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Rolex 36mm Gents Rolex Date Just Purple Watch, available at Bachendorf’s, Deutsch Fine Jewelry and de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.

From the sophistication of Rolex, where iconic design meets flawless precision, to the elegance of Patek Philippe, which continues to set the standard for Swiss watchmaking excellence, these watches represent the highest levels of craftsmanship. Tiffany & Co., Harry Winston and Cartier bring their signature blends of luxury and elegance to the wrist, offering timepieces that are as much about jewelry as they are about telling time.

Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Patek Philippe Golden Ellipse, available at de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.

For those with a penchant for bold, contemporary designs, Bulgari and Chanel deliver high-fashion flair, while Omega and Breitling offer durability and sporty aesthetics.

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
Watches PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Breitling Superocean Automatic Chronometer Green Dial Men’s Watch, available at Lewis Jewelers, Valobra Master Jewelers and NorthPark Center.

No matter the brand, a timepiece can simultaneously tell a story about its wearer and become a part of its owner’s story. 

Whether you’re selecting for the seasoned collector who appreciates rare complications or someone embarking on their first journey into luxury watches, this guide showcases distinctive watches from renowned makers. Each watch carries with it a legacy of artistry, making it a gift that will be treasured not just for the time it keeps, but for the moments it represents.

 

Tiffany & Co 2-Hand 29 mm Watch, available at local Tiffany & Co retailers.
 
2-Hand 29 mm Watch
Tiffany & Co.
$3200.00
Buy
Harry Winston Precious Emerald, available at Highland Park Village and River Oaks District.
 
Precious Emerald
Harry Winston
Buy
Chanel Première Extrait de Camélia 18K Yellow Gold, Titanium & Rubber Strap Diamond Charm Watch, available at Highland Park Village and River Oaks District.
 
Première Extrait de Camélia 18K Yellow Gold, Titanium & Rubber Strap Diamond Charm Watch
Chanel
$7200.00
Buy
Franck Muller Cintree Curvex 39MM Stainless Steel & Diamond Bracelet Watch, available at Valobra Master Jewelers and Neiman Marcus.
 
Cintree Curvex 39MM Stainless Steel & Diamond Bracelet Watch
Franck Muller
$12100.00
Buy
Graff Spiral Watch, available on their website.
 
Spiral Watch
Graff
$31500.00
Buy
Rolex 36mm Gents Rolex Date Just Purple Watch, available at Bachendorf's, Deutsch Fine Jewelry and de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.
 
36mm Gents Rolex Date Just Purple Watch
Rolex
$12000.00
Buy
Omega Constellation Mother of Pearl Diamond Dial Ladies Watch, available at Bachendorf's and Lewis Jewelers.
 
Constellation Mother of Pearl Diamond Dial Ladies Watch
OMEGA
$4150.00
Buy
Cartier Tank Quartz Silver Dial Ladies Watch, available at Highland Park Village and River Oaks District.
 
Tank Quartz Silver Dial Ladies Watch
Cartier
$3290.00
Buy
Rolex Datejust Automatic Diamond Red Dial Ladies Watch, Bachendorf's, Deutsch Fine Jewelry and de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.
 
Datejust Automatic Diamond Red Dial Ladies Watch
Rolex
$8995.00
Buy

 

Rolex Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner Date 40mm Vintage 1998 Watch, available at Bachendorf's, Deutsch Fine Jewelry and de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.
 
Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner Date 40mm Vintage 1998 Watch
Rolex
$17400.00
Buy
TUDOR Black Bay Chrono Steel 41mm M79360N-0002, available at de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.
 
Black Bay Chrono Steel 41mm M79360N-0002
TUDOR
$5550.00
Buy
Ulysse Nardin TORPILLEUR ANNUAL CHRONOGRAPH 44MM, available at Eiseman Jewels.
 
TORPILLEUR ANNUAL CHRONOGRAPH 44MM
Ulysse Nardin
$12800.00
Buy
Patek Philippe Golden Ellipse, available at de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.
 
Golden Ellipse
Patek Philippe
$38060.00
Buy
Omega De Ville Prestige Blue Dial Men's Watch, available at Bachendorf's and Lewis Jewelers.
 
De Ville Prestige Blue Dial Men's Watch
Omega
$2395.00
Buy
Breitling Superocean Automatic Chronometer Green Dial Men's Watch, available at Lewis Jewelers, Valobra Master Jewelers and NorthPark Center.
 
Superocean Automatic Chronometer Green Dial Men's Watch
Breitling
$3450.00
Buy
Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe Meteor Grey Dial Automatic Men's Watch, available at de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.
 
Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe Meteor Grey Dial Automatic Men's Watch
BLANCPAIN
$7250.00
Buy
Bvlgari Octo Roma Automatic Black Dial Men's Watch, available at Zadok Jewelers and Eiseman Jewels.
 
Octo Roma Automatic Black Dial Men's Watch
Bvlgari
$4295.00
Buy
Rolex Oyster Perpetual Automatic Chronometer Green Dial Men's Watch, available at Bachendorf's, Deutsch Fine Jewelry and de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.
 
Oyster Perpetual Automatic Chronometer Green Dial Men's Watch
Rolex
$9150.00
Buy

 

Cartier 36mm Roadster Large Stainless Steel Watch, available at Highland Park Village and River Oaks District.
 
36mm Roadster Large Stainless Steel Watch
Cartier
$5800.00
Buy
Fossil Raquel Three-Hand Date Two-Tone Stainless Steel Watch, available at NorthPark Center and The Galleria.
 
Raquel Three-Hand Date Two-Tone Stainless Steel Watch
Fossil
$195.00
Buy
David Yurman Classic Quartz Watch, available at NorthPark Center and The Galleria.
 
Classic Quartz Watch
David Yurman
$5500.00
Buy
Coach Sammy Watch, available at NorthPark Center and The Galleria.
 
Sammy Watch, 22 Mm
Coach
$175.00
Buy
Hermès Cape Cod 31MM Stainless Steel, Pink Sapphire, Diamond & Leather Strap Watch, available at Highland Park Village and River Oaks District.
 
Cape Cod 31MM Stainless Steel, Pink Sapphire, Diamond & Leather Strap Watch
Hermès
$5075.00
Buy
Padova 27 x 30MM Two Tone Stainless Steel & 0.15 TCW Diamond Bracelet Watch, available at Saks Fifth Avenue.
 
Padova 27 x 30MM Two Tone Stainless Steel & 0.15 TCW Diamond Bracelet Watch
CV2
$390.00
Buy
Bvlgari Serpenti Tubogas Stainless Steel, 18K Yellow Gold, & Diamond Single-Spiral Watch, available at Zadok Jewelers and Eiseman Jewels.
 
Serpenti Tubogas Stainless Steel, 18K Yellow Gold, & Diamond Single-Spiral Watch
Bvlgari
$15000.00
Buy
Ferragamo 28MM Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch, available at NorthPark Center and The Galleria.
 
28MM Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Ferragamo
$597.50
Buy
Chopard Happy Sport 18K Rose Gold, Stainless Steel, Diamond, & Alligator Leather Strap Watch, available at Bachendorf's and Zadok Jewelers.
 
Happy Sport 18K Rose Gold, Stainless Steel, Diamond, & Alligator Leather Strap Watch
Chopard
$8880.00
Buy

 

Fossil The Minimalist Slim Three-Hand Light Brown Leather Watch, available at NorthPark Center and The Galleria.
 
The Minimalist Slim Three-Hand Light Brown Leather Watch
Fossil
$130.00
Buy
Gucci G-Timeless Stainless Steel Sport Watch, available at Highland Park Village and The Galleria.
 
G-Timeless Stainless Steel Sport Watch
Gucci
$708.00
Buy
Ferragamo IP Goldtone Stainless Steel Bracelet Chronograph Watch, available at NorthPark Center and The Galleria.
 
IP Goldtone Stainless Steel Bracelet Chronograph Watch
Ferragamo
$599.99
Buy
Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Texas Watch, available on their website.
 
Spirit of Big Bang Texas Watch
Hublot
$34000.00
Buy
Timex Marlin® Chronograph Tachymeter 40mm Leather Strap Watch, available on their website.
 
Marlin® Chronograph Tachymeter 40mm Leather Strap Watch
Timex
$179.00
Buy
Garmin MARQ® Athlete (Gen 2) - Carbon Edition, available on their website.
 
MARQ® Athlete (Gen 2) - Carbon Edition
Garmin
$2950.00
Buy

 

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - 2024 PaperCity Gift Guide
Montage at JW Marriott

Locally Sourced, Luxury Rooted.

Dine with us

Featured Properties

Swipe
4203 BALCONES DRIVE
Balcones
FOR SALE

4203 BALCONES DRIVE
AUSTIN, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Noa Levy (512) 659-3898 Email Realtor
4203 BALCONES DRIVE
2712 MARIA ANNA
Tarrytown
FOR SALE

2712 MARIA ANNA
Austin, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Noa Levy (512) 659-3898 Email Realtor
2712 MARIA ANNA
1905 CENTURY FARMS ROAD
ROUND TOP
FOR SALE

1905 CENTURY FARMS ROAD
AUSTIN, TX

$5,499,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Shannon Ayres (415) 819-8529 Email Realtor
1905 CENTURY FARMS ROAD
2601 BARTON HILLS DRIVE
Barton Hills
FOR SALE

2601 BARTON HILLS DRIVE
AUSTIN, TX

$3,950,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Peyton Thompson (916) 342-8528 Email Realtor
2601 BARTON HILLS DRIVE
900 S 1ST ST # 414
Downtown
FOR SALE

900 S 1ST ST # 414
Austin, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Christine White (512) 784-6684 Email Realtor
900 S 1ST ST # 414
1904 Albury Cove Unit A,B,C,D
NORTH CENTRAL
FOR SALE

1904 Albury Cove Unit A,B,C,D
AUSTIN, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Kathleen Magat (650) 291-7516 Email Realtor
1904 Albury Cove Unit A,B,C,D
5009 SPANISH OAKS CLUB BLVD
Spanish Oaks
FOR SALE

5009 SPANISH OAKS CLUB BLVD
Austin, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Peyton Thompson (916) 342-8528 Email Realtor
5009 SPANISH OAKS CLUB BLVD
Presented by The Agency Austin
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X