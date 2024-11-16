33 Great Gifts For True Watch Connoisseurs — Presents That Stand The Test Of Time
Don't Just Tell Time, Make Your Own StatementBY Jenna Belle Fuhrmann // 11.16.24
Gifts For The Watch Connoisseur — PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Patek Philippe Golden Ellipse, available at de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.
Harry Winston Precious Emerald, available at Highland Park Village and River Oaks District.
Cartier 36mm Roadster Large Stainless Steel Watch, available at Highland Park Village and River Oaks District.
Rolex 36mm Gents Rolex Date Just Purple Watch, available at Bachendorf's, Deutsch Fine Jewelry and de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.
Rolex Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner Date 40mm Vintage 1998 Watch, available at Bachendorf's, Deutsch Fine Jewelry and de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.
Bvlgari Serpenti Tubogas Stainless Steel, 18K Yellow Gold, & Diamond Single-Spiral Watch, available at Zadok Jewelers and Eiseman Jewels.
Fossil Raquel Three-Hand Date Two-Tone Stainless Steel Watch, available at NorthPark Center and The Galleria.
Bvlgari Octo Roma Automatic Black Dial Men's Watch, available at Zadok Jewelers and Eiseman Jewels.
Breitling Superocean Automatic Chronometer Green Dial Men's Watch, available at Lewis Jewelers, Valobra Master Jewelers and NorthPark Center.
Tiffany & Co 2-Hand 29 mm Watch, available at local Tiffany & Co retailers.
Franck Muller Cintree Curvex 39MM Stainless Steel & Diamond Bracelet Watch, available at Valobra Master Jewelers and Neiman Marcus.
Hermès Cape Cod 31MM Stainless Steel, Pink Sapphire, Diamond & Leather Strap Watch, available at Highland Park Village and River Oaks District.
Padova 27 x 30MM Two Tone Stainless Steel & 0.15 TCW Diamond Bracelet Watch, available at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Chopard Happy Sport 18K Rose Gold, Stainless Steel, Diamond, & Alligator Leather Strap Watch, available at Bachendorf's and Zadok Jewelers.
Chanel Première Extrait de Camélia 18K Yellow Gold, Titanium & Rubber Strap Diamond Charm Watch, available at Highland Park Village and River Oaks District.
Ulysse Nardin TORPILLEUR ANNUAL CHRONOGRAPH 44MM, available at Eiseman Jewels.
Fossil The Minimalist Slim Three-Hand Light Brown Leather Watch, available at NorthPark Center and The Galleria.
Graff Spiral Watch, available on their website.
Gucci G-Timeless Stainless Steel Sport Watch, available at Highland Park Village and The Galleria.
Rolex Oyster Perpetual Automatic Chronometer Green Dial Men's Watch, available at Bachendorf's, Deutsch Fine Jewelry and de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.
Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe Meteor Grey Dial Automatic Men's Watch, available at de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.
David Yurman Classic Quartz Watch, available at NorthPark Center and The Galleria.
Rolex Datejust Automatic Diamond Red Dial Ladies Watch, Bachendorf's, Deutsch Fine Jewelry and de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.
Ferragamo IP Goldtone Stainless Steel Bracelet Chronograph Watch, available at NorthPark Center and The Galleria.
Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Texas Watch, available on their website.
Timex Marlin® Chronograph Tachymeter 40mm Leather Strap Watch, available on their website.
Garmin MARQ® Athlete (Gen 2) - Carbon Edition, available on their website.
Ferragamo 28MM Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch, available at NorthPark Center and The Galleria.
Omega Constellation Mother of Pearl Diamond Dial Ladies Watch, available at Bachendorf's and Lewis Jewelers.
Cartier Tank Quartz Silver Dial Ladies Watch, available at Highland Park Village and River Oaks District.
TUDOR Black Bay Chrono Steel 41mm M79360N-0002, available at de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry.
Omega De Ville Prestige Blue Dial Men's Watch, available at Bachendorf's and Lewis Jewelers.
Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here and who doesn’t want to be the gift giver that everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is rolling through its 2024 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual gifts, and categories built around the quest of living your very best life.
Next up — The Best Gifts For Watch Lovers:
For the true watch connoisseur, a timepiece is far more than a functional accessory. It is a symbol of precision, craftsmanship and personal style. Watches have the unique ability to tell stories, often passed down through generations, with each tick of a second embodying horological mastery. For those who understand that wearing a luxury watch is an experience as much as it is a statement, this curated gift guide celebrates the best of timekeeping.
We’ve handpicked some standouts from a number of the world’s most storied watchmakers. These are watches that anyone would be delighted to receive and add to their collection.
From the sophistication of Rolex, where iconic design meets flawless precision, to the elegance of Patek Philippe, which continues to set the standard for Swiss watchmaking excellence, these watches represent the highest levels of craftsmanship. Tiffany & Co., Harry Winston and Cartier bring their signature blends of luxury and elegance to the wrist, offering timepieces that are as much about jewelry as they are about telling time.
For those with a penchant for bold, contemporary designs, Bulgari and Chanel deliver high-fashion flair, while Omega and Breitling offer durability and sporty aesthetics.
No matter the brand, a timepiece can simultaneously tell a story about its wearer and become a part of its owner’s story.
Whether you’re selecting for the seasoned collector who appreciates rare complications or someone embarking on their first journey into luxury watches, this guide showcases distinctive watches from renowned makers. Each watch carries with it a legacy of artistry, making it a gift that will be treasured not just for the time it keeps, but for the moments it represents.