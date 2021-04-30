Candy Jewels — Harry Winston Brings its Dazzling Best to Texas

Each pendant in the Kaleidoscope Collection hangs on a dramatic 30-inch gem-set chain with matching stone accents and an added design motif in the back, in lieu of a traditional clasp.

Harry Winston colored gemstone collections will be on view in both Houston and Dallas through May 16.

The Kaleidoscope Collection includes watches, this one of six 36 mm Premier models, each featuring a 3D explosion of shapes and patterns of stones set against a mother-of-pearl backdrop.

The high jewelry pendants in the Kaleidoscope Collection feature center stones available in a myriad of colors, from red rubellites to green tsavorites; purple sapphires to aquamarines and more.

Harry Winston introduces its Kaleidoscope Collection of pendants and watches with special showings, including the Winston Candy Collection, in both Dallas and Houston through May 16.

While diamonds are the cornerstone of the iconic Harry Winston house of fine jewelry, the master jeweler was just as taken with the brilliant hues of colored stone. His obsession with gemstones has only recently been translated into the Winston Candy and the Winston Kaleidoscope collections

Selections from both of these dazzling assemblages are on display at both the Harry Winston in Dallas’ Highland Park Village and Harry Winston in Houston’s River Oaks District now through May 16.

The elegant whimsy of the Candy Collection and the vibrance of the Kaleidoscope is testament to the enduring creativity of a jewelry power that was founded in New York in 1932.

We swooned over Winston Candy when the collection was introduced in Houston in 2019 as the New York-based house began adding a focus on colored stones to its purview. Paraiba tourmalines from Brazil, mandarin garnets, rare spinels and pink sapphires are gathered from around the globe and masterfully combined to create unmatched cocktail rings. With each unique ring, fancy-colored center stones are paired with a combination of diamonds and vibrant gems in complementing shades.

Last fall, Harry Winston introduced the truly dazzling Kaleidoscope Collection, inspired by the 1990s Ultimate Kaleidoscope pendant/objet d’art which was created to emphasize the similarities between two different illuminating art forms.

The 32 high-jewelry pendants feature gemstones and diamonds set in symmetrical motifs around a center stone, which is available in a myriad of colors from red rubellites to green tsavorites, to purple sapphires and aquamarines. Each pendant hangs on a dramatic 30-inch gem-set chain with matching stone accents and an added design motif in the back, in lieu of a traditional clasp.

Eleven remarkably beautiful watches accompany the pendants: five high-jewelry pieces and six Premier models. Each dial of the 36 mm Premier timepieces reveals a palpable explosion of shapes and patterns of stones set against a mother-of-pearl backdrop. They come in 18-karat gold cases with alligator-leather straps.

The high-jewelry watches are set in platinum cases with the a wreath of vibrant gems encircling the dials on the outside of the case. Each comes with 71 brilliant-cut diamonds and are mixed in spiraling patterns in a variation of tsavorites, orange sessartites, aquamarines, rubies and blue, pink and yellow sapphires. Each comes on a satin strap set with a clasp accented in 29 brilliant-cut diamonds.