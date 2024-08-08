This Dreamy Wedding Venue Near The Woodlands Brings a Pastoral Setting and a Groom’s Cabin Unlike Any Other — Inside Addison Woods

The upstairs dressing area at Addison Woods has comfortable seating and plenty of mirrors for the group. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Addison Woods' Laura May chapel is a short walk from the reception hall, with Stella's Lawn between them. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Some of the trees on Addison Woods' property are estimated to be 300 years old, and are cared for quarterly. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The Laura May chapel at Addison Woods can be decorated to the client's taste, and allows a great deal of natural light. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Addison Woods' groom's cabin has pool, a card table, showers, and television screens. Just steps away are the pond and putting green. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The path from chapel at Addison Woods to reception hall is the perfect venue for a quick photo while guests enjoy cocktails on the porch. (Sweet Nest Photography)

Three-hundred-year-old trees dot the five acres that the Woods family has owned since the 1940s, just south of The Woodlands. This has always been a dreamy place. These days it’s also a wedding wonderland. The event venue Addison Woods, named for the owner’s father, opened in 2020.

Addison Woods owners Kady Woods and her husband Cody Jaeger inherited the property that had been in the family for three generations with her brothers. The acreage is nestled at the end of Pruitt Road, west of I-45 and north of the Grand Parkway. In the 1940s, the property housed a feed store owned by the Woods family. Kady and Cody were living in France when the project began to take shape in 2018, when responsibility for upkeep and taxes passed on to the next generation of Woods children.

“People didn’t believe us that we were trying to build here because we would call up from a French cellphone number, and send emails and take a while to get back,” Kady Woods tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “And then COVID hit, so we were building through COVID and we just like powered through it and opened in October 2020.”

Now, this rare mix of a seemingly secluded sprawling green setting near a prime location gives Addison Woods a unique draw.

“You’ve got The Woodlands right at your doorstep,” Kady Woods notes. “People have so many hotels to choose from in The Woodlands. And we’re 15 minutes from the airport. So it’s just a really ideal location.

“We are really blessed that The Woodlands grew around us, because back then Woodlands Parkway was a dirt path through trees.”

Addison Woods Springs to Life

Kady and Cody built a chapel and an event venue on the grounds, along with a groom’s cabin. Able to accommodate 220 guests, the venue hosts weddings, corporate events, quinceañeras, birthday parties and more. In a typical year, Addison Woods hosts 120 to 150 events.

The couple returned from France in 2019 to oversee construction of the chapel, reception hall and groom’s cabin. The chapel is named for Kady Woods’ grandmother Laura May. The light-filled space has white walls and pews, but can be decorated. Simple, elegant chandeliers light the space in the evening.

“We made this to be your blank canvas with just small little pops of color or little bits of floral here and there,” Kady Woods says. “A wedding day usually starts in the chapel. And then your officiant will then instruct everybody to head over to cocktail hour and move into the reception hall.”

The reception hall boasts a two-story bridal suite area. Upstairs, full-length mirrors and dressing areas beckon, with lots of natural light and comfortable seating.

“Downstairs has a little coffee bar area and a mimosa stand, and areas for hair and makeup,” Kady Woods says. “And the girls get ready upstairs.”

The reception hall has a large covered porch, with a section of artificial turf in front. The lawn is named for the owner’s dog Stella.

“It’s really nice for cocktail hour, or when people want to escape a DJ or loud music,” Woods says. “You can sit outside and not get mud on your feet.”

Then there’s the next level groom’s area. Cody Jaeger created a dream mancave of a groom’s cabin.

“It was really important for him to have a place that encouraged guys to show up at 10 am when the rental starts,” Woods says. “They can hang out with friends and make memories outside of just the wedding reception.”

Aptly named Jaeger’s cabin, it has it all.

“I think that’s one of the things that makes us really unique,” Woods says. “Weddings in the past, like they usually focus on the bride, and I think a lot of the venues kind of overlook the guy.”

A little putting green and a catch-and-release fishing pond just outside the cabin create some extra perks. Addison Woods works with Texas A&M fisheries to maintain the pond’s ecosystem.

“This is the ultimate mancave,” Kady Woods says. “They can come watch golf, play sports, and some will even bring in a barber and they’ll come in and do their hair.”

Wedding Packages

Addison Woods offers curated custom bespoke packages, with many linked to partners in The Woodlands region.

“So now we have venue-only rental, and then we have a core package which gives you what core services you would need as when you’re hosting an event,” Kady Woods notes. “And then of course, you’ve got everything in between. So we’ve got it all.”

The vendors on Addison Woods’ recommended list come well vetted.

“We’re booking through other vendors who are Woodlands, Spring or North Houston based — trusted people who we know have a great reputation in the market,” Kady Woods says.

Addison Woods is one of several stellar wedding and event venues in The Woodlands, joining the Peach Orchard and Madera Estates to help create something a wedding epicenter. For more information on Addison Woods, go here.