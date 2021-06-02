This is a Great Houston Spot For Wedding Gifts That You Need to Know — the Bridal Power of Bering’s

Bernardaud masters the art of French porcelain since 1863 in Limoges, combining craftsmanship and innovation, creativity and heritage.

There are no set rules when it comes to china patterns, so couples should feel comfortable mixing and matching colors and styles that best represent themselves.

Wedding season is here, and after a year of Zoom weddings and micro ceremonies, couples are planning memorable celebrations they will treasure for years to come. A couple’s wedding registry is a sentimental and practical way to gift items that the newlyweds will actually use, while also creating family heirlooms along the way.

One place in Houston that you may not immediately think of for wedding gifts (but should) is Bering’s, the iconic hardware store turned much more. Bering’s sweeping selection of fine China, crystal, small kitchen appliances, luggage and other household items makes it a favorite for discerning couples in the know.

Need some inspiration? These are the most popular wedding gifts at Bering’s that couples put on their wedding registries.

Fine China

Fine China is always a must and is often the centerpiece of a good wedding registry. Floral, geometric and banded (white or ivory china with a gold or platinum rim) are among the most popular china styles at Bering’s. There’s no china pattern Bering’s can’t obtain for a bride, so the sky is the limit when it comes to registering for china.

As a local fine china expert, Bering’s is able to obtain hard-to-find collections for couples.

Bering’s extensive china collections include Herend, Bernardaud, Spode, Royal Crown Derby, Haviland, and Mottahedeh. Each brand boasts an incredible legacy. Herend hails from Hungary and was a favorite of Queen Victoria and Princess Diana. Royal Crown Derby is located in the heart of England. Mottahedeh is an expert in luxury ceramic antique reproductions and historic designs that has been commissioned by the White House and the U.S. State Department.

Crystal

Crystal is another enduring gift, adding timeless elegance to every tablescape and occasion. Bering’s carries the highest quality designs by Baccarat, Waterford and William Yeoward, so you can feel confident in the craftsmanship of every goblet, decanter and frame.

Couples will find a vast collection of Waterford Crystal at Bering’s.

Every Day Dinnerware

The happy couple could eat off fine china every night, but it’s definitely good to have choices. Enter Every Day Dinnerware by Juliska and Vietri. Founded by newlyweds Capucine & David Gooding, Juliska was established in 2001 with a small collection of mouth-blown Bohemian glasses, and has since grown to include dinnerware, drinkware, serveware and flatware.

Crafted in Italy and infused with the joy of sharing a meal with family and friends, Vietri is another popular choice for everyday dining. Complete place settings, plus vases, serving dishes and flatware highlight the collection.

This French Panel and Berry & Thread placesetting is a lovely addition to any table.

Big Green Egg

One grill that does it all? What couple wouldn’t love that on their registry? The Big Green Egg is an all-in-one grill that seamlessly handles everything from appetizers and entrees to desserts thanks to its domed, high-quality ceramic cooking system.

Yeti

The bride is the center of attention, but the groom deserves some extra love too. And a Yeti is an excellent place to start. Give him the gift of durable, premium hard and soft coolers, cups, mugs and lawn chairs, there’s a Yeti he is sure to love.

Yeti Custom Rambler 20, Baylor Bear.

KitchenAid

Mix it up during the happily ever after with Bering’s selection of KitchenAid appliances. They are the perfect complement to a well-dressed kitchen, adding versatility to every dish.

Zwilling Knives

The Zwilling name is legendary among those who really know and love knives. Bering’s selection of the German-based knife company’s top-of-the-line offerings includes utility and paring knives, carving knives and prep knives.

Bering’s selection of Zwilling Knives, the German-based knife company, includes utility and paring knives.

Staub Cocotte

The right cookware matters. That’s why savvy couples gravitate toward the Staub Cocotte collection. The heavyweight cast iron pots are oven safe up to 500 degrees and feature a tight-fitting lid for moisture retention. The self-basting spikes on the lid creates a rain-forest effect, evenly returning juices back onto the food, and the cocotte requires no seasoning.

Staub Cocotte cast iron pots are oven safe up to 500 degrees and feature a tight-fitting lid for moisture retention.

Michael Aram Frames

Because special pictures deserve beautiful frames, Michael Aram Frames are the ultimate photo companion. Aram is a true artist, handcrafting each piece with a creator’s eye.

Michael Aram Frames are distinctive and treasured.

Serving Pieces

Beatriz Ball Chip and Dip Platter.

Beatriz Ball Serving Pieces are a step above other serving pieces due to the artisanal nature of every tray, ice bucket, wine coaster and platter. Each piece is made entirely by hand, one at a time, using the ancient art of sand casting. This ensures the bride and groom will always have pieces as unique as they are.

Jon Hart Design Travel Accessories

For the honeymoon and beyond, there’s Jon Hart. The luxury leather goods maker creates beautiful and durable luggage that is meant for worldly travelers. Find duffle bags, travel kits, pouches and luggage tags and make sure to monogram each piece with the new couple’s initials.

Jon Hart Duffle Bag.

Vitamix

Vitamix blenders round out the most popular registry items at Bering’s for their versatility, speed and functionality. These are not your ordinary blender. You cannot find these type of distinctive, top line gifts at Target.

Vitamix’s coveted blenders are available at Bering’s.

To build your own perfect Bering’s wedding registry, go to the special Registry Page. Or if you’re shopping for a wedding gift and have run out of ideas, consider going to Bering’s. After all, gifts for the most special day should be smart — and sure to be treasured.