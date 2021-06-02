Glamorous Houston Real Estate Queen Turns Her Bubbly Birthday Brunch Into a Giving Dream

Philanthropy has been a cornerstone of Nancy Almodovar’s real estate firm almost from its founding in 2014 so it was no surprise that on the occasion of a recent birthday, the glamorous business leader asked guests to support the Houston Area Women’s Center in lieu of birthday gifts. In fact, Almodovar is serving as the 2021 chair of the HAWC Leadership Campaign.

Founder of Nan and Company Properties/Christie’s International Real Estate, Almodovar created a birthday wonderland in her home, one that surely would inspire appreciative guests to pony up on behalf of HAWC.

“Supporting local businesses has been a priority for our company from day one and something my husband Jose and I are very passionate about,” Almodovar says. “Houstonians are such generous and giving people. It’s at the heart of what makes our city so great.

“I have always loved to celebrate birthdays and being able to showcase other local businesses and support the incredible work of the Houston Area Women’s Center was the icing on the cake.”

Billed as a Sip & Socialize event, the multi-tiered party saw arrivals greeted by Jo’s Mobile Mini, a vintage Italian Piaggio Ape, dispensing mimosas to a soon-to-be very merry troupe. Music from a Divisi Strings quartet filled the open floor plan of the home where oversized balloons cascaded down the stairway and flowers from Arte & Design added color and luscious scents to the surroundings. The Chatty Mouse provided a lavish cornucopia of savories and sweets.

The party was an interesting balance to the community work that has long inspired the Almodovars. Most recently, in February, the firm launched Nan Supports Local initiative which went into action following winter storm Uri. The company put the newly acquired “Nan Van” to work delivering some 1,400 meals to Houstonians affected by the historic ice storm.

For a number of years, Nan and Company has organized a holiday toy drive and hosts a mega celebration at a local elementary school.