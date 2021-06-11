A Dallas Couple Plans Their Dream Crescent Court Wedding With an Intimate Group of 10 — Plus a Rabbi
Todd Events Pulled Off the Elegant Ceremony in Just Three WeeksBY Billy Fong // 06.11.21
Erica Eisen Kahn & Jared Kahn (Photo by Thisbe Grace McWilliams)
Erica Eisen Kahn and Jared Kahn's were married in Hotel Crescent Court. (Photo by Thisbe Grace McWilliams)
A closer look at the ceremony. Todd Events planned abeautiful affair with a three-week timeline. (Photo by Thisbe Grace McWilliams)
In the ceremony area, transformed by the Todd Events team, a beautiful runner emblazoned with their monogram led up to a stunning chuppah made from blue, white, and green hydrangeas. (Photo by Thisbe Grace McWilliams)
Details of the August wedding. (Photo by Thisbe Grace McWilliams)
The flowers were also provided by Todd Events. (Photo by Thisbe Grace McWilliams)
Fancy Cakes by Lauren whipped up the main dessert. (Photo by Thisbe Grace McWilliams)
The couple loves The Beatles, so Erica's dining chair was emblazoned with “All You Need” and his with “Is Love.” (Photo by Thisbe Grace McWilliams)
Dinner is served. (Photo by Thisbe Grace McWilliams)
Elegant arrangements surround the dining area. (Photo by Thisbe Grace McWilliams)
Dessert details. (Photo by Thisbe Grace McWilliams)
“Elegant and efficient” might not be the way most people would like their wedding described — but Erica Eisen might beg to differ. The nuptials she shared with her dashing husband, Jared Kahn, were intimate, beautiful, and — given that plans were made in less than a month during a pandemic — most of all, efficient.
Erica, a cardiologist nurse practitioner, says they found each other on a “not too special” dating website in 2018. She had grown up in Dallas and returned after college. Jared is from upstate New York and was working as an investment banker when they met. Their first date was at the Happiest Hour — an oh-so-appropriate venue for the requisite one-and-done dating formula. In their case, however, one hour led to two, then three. After the third date, Erica says they were inseparable. After two years together, he proposed. This was during the period that many refer to as forced COVID cohabitation — June 2020. Around the same time, his firm intimidated that he might be up for a promotion.
Shortly after Erica accepted the ring, the call came with that opportunity, but with the stipulation that he relocate. They chose Tampa and had two months to uproot their lives and move to South Florida. Given the confines imposed by social distancing,
they contemplated planning their wedding over a few years, as the dust settled and restrictions lifted. But Erica’s grandmother — Ruth Salton, a Holocaust survivor who was 99 years old at the time — commented, “Well, I hope I make it to your wedding.” For the bride, that simply wasn’t a scenario she wanted to contemplate so she said, “Why wait two years?”
She and Jared knew the always up-to-a-challenge team at Todd Events could provide a beautiful affair even with a three-week timeline. The good news was that the guest list would be small. How small? Well, only immediate family. “It was 10,” she shares. “Plus a rabbi.” That seems to be the perfect title for a yet to-be-released romcom movie. The Todd Events team transformed a large space at the Crescent Court Hotel into an intimate wedding setting with the magic of pipe and drape. In the ceremony area, a beautiful runner emblazoned with their monogram led up to a stunning chuppah made from blue, white, and green hydrangeas.
“I was 32 and I asked for romantic but didn’t want a pretty preppy princess affair that many 19-year-olds dream of,” the bride says. The event followed most Jewish traditions, but with some highly personal touches, including writing their own vows. The couple loves The Beatles, so “Here Comes The Sun” played as Erica made her way down the aisle, and her dining chair was emblazoned with “All You Need” and his with “Is Love.”
The highlight of the day for the bride? Her mother had secretly created a slideshow that was projected after dinner where their
absent friends, cousins, and other loved ones gave a toast.
It’s All In The Details
Planning: Todd Events
Dress: Monique Lhuillier
Hair: Sonia Trevino Hair
Makeup: My Fabulous Faces
Venue: Hotel Crescent Court, Garden Room
Photography: Kiss Me for Eternity — Thisbe Grace McWilliams
Cake: Fancy Cakes by Lauren
Flowers: Todd Events
Rentals: Party! Dallas, Posh Couture Rentals, La Tavola Linen