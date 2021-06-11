In the ceremony area, transformed by the Todd Events team, a beautiful runner emblazoned with their monogram led up to a stunning chuppah made from blue, white, and green hydrangeas. (Photo by Thisbe Grace McWilliams)

“Elegant and efficient” might not be the way most people would like their wedding described — but Erica Eisen might beg to differ. The nuptials she shared with her dashing husband, Jared Kahn, were intimate, beautiful, and — given that plans were made in less than a month during a pandemic — most of all, efficient.

Erica, a cardiologist nurse practitioner, says they found each other on a “not too special” dating website in 2018. She had grown up in Dallas and returned after college. Jared is from upstate New York and was working as an investment banker when they met. Their first date was at the Happiest Hour — an oh-so-appropriate venue for the requisite one-and-done dating formula. In their case, however, one hour led to two, then three. After the third date, Erica says they were inseparable. After two years together, he proposed. This was during the period that many refer to as forced COVID cohabitation — June 2020. Around the same time, his firm intimidated that he might be up for a promotion.

Erica Eisen Kahn and Jared Kahn’s wedding to place in Hotel Crescent Court.

Shortly after Erica accepted the ring, the call came with that opportunity, but with the stipulation that he relocate. They chose Tampa and had two months to uproot their lives and move to South Florida. Given the confines imposed by social distancing,

they contemplated planning their wedding over a few years, as the dust settled and restrictions lifted. But Erica’s grandmother — Ruth Salton, a Holocaust survivor who was 99 years old at the time — commented, “Well, I hope I make it to your wedding.” For the bride, that simply wasn’t a scenario she wanted to contemplate so she said, “Why wait two years?”

She and Jared knew the always up-to-a-challenge team at Todd Events could provide a beautiful affair even with a three-week timeline. The good news was that the guest list would be small. How small? Well, only immediate family. “It was 10,” she shares. “Plus a rabbi.” That seems to be the perfect title for a yet to-be-released romcom movie. The Todd Events team transformed a large space at the Crescent Court Hotel into an intimate wedding setting with the magic of pipe and drape. In the ceremony area, a beautiful runner emblazoned with their monogram led up to a stunning chuppah made from blue, white, and green hydrangeas.

“I was 32 and I asked for romantic but didn’t want a pretty preppy princess affair that many 19-year-olds dream of,” the bride says. The event followed most Jewish traditions, but with some highly personal touches, including writing their own vows. The couple loves The Beatles, so “Here Comes The Sun” played as Erica made her way down the aisle, and her dining chair was emblazoned with “All You Need” and his with “Is Love.”

The highlight of the day for the bride? Her mother had secretly created a slideshow that was projected after dinner where their

absent friends, cousins, and other loved ones gave a toast.

It’s All In The Details

Planning: Todd Events

Dress: Monique Lhuillier

Hair: Sonia Trevino Hair

Makeup: My Fabulous Faces

Venue: Hotel Crescent Court, Garden Room

Photography: Kiss Me for Eternity — Thisbe Grace McWilliams

Cake: Fancy Cakes by Lauren

Flowers: Todd Events

Rentals: Party! Dallas, Posh Couture Rentals, La Tavola Linen