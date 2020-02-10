Relive Luke Davis and Digital Influencer Krystal Schlegel’s Glamorous Dallas Wedding

Dallas' Fancy Cakes by Lauren created the design for towering, classic wedding cake, with confetti cake filling by Susie Cakes and real flowers added by Todd Fiscus. (Photo by John Cain)

Todd Fiscus of Todd Events and Mary Wright Shah of Diamond Affairs have collaborated on all three of the Schlegel sisters' weddings. (Photo by John Cain)

Todd Fiscus planted lantana weeks ahead of the wedding to ensure hundreds of monarch butterflies would also be in attendance that day. (Photo by John Cain)

As ring bearer, Kari’s son Tobin carried an antique silver bell — the same one his cousin JR had carried in Kari’s wedding. (Photo by John Cain)

To complement the bride’s Monique Lhuillier gown, the 10 bridesmaids — including both of Krystal’s sisters — each wore a different style white gown. (Photo by John Cain)

With relaxed calligraphy, the invitations for Krystal Schlegel and Luke Davis’ wedding requested one’s attendance for an evening “at home.” The insert card bore the address of Myrna and Bob Schlegel’s Preston Hollow estate, with a note that the attire would be black tie — the first clue for the Schlegels’ 525 guests that this would be grand affair.

“I’d always dreamed of a wedding at home,” Krystal says. Knowing this, Luke had chosen her parents’ garden as the place to propose a few days before Christmas 2018 — just five months before their wedding. “We started planning that night,” says Krystal, who called upon her family’s tried-and-true dream team: Todd Fiscus of Todd Events and Mary Wright Shah of Diamond Affairs. The pair had collaborated on both of her sisters’ weddings: Kimberly Schlegel Whitman’s regal nuptials to Justin Whitman in 2005, and Kari Schlegel Kloewer and Troy Kloewer’s glamorous ceremony in 2011. “It’s such a rarity to be able to do

the weddings for all three daughters in a family,” Fiscus says. “When they called, I just started crying.”

Each sister has her distinct style, and Krystal — a digital influencer with 90,000 Instagram followers — is known for her luxe, pared-down aesthetic and neutral color palette. “I wanted a simple, all-white look, and my mom’s style is very French,” she says. “So we did a mix of both. It was very whimsical and pretty.”

The traditional Methodist ceremony took place in a clear-top tent draped with sheer linen voile. Chandeliers entwined with flowers and branches floated above the 160-foot aisle. Fiscus constructed a floral wall at the altar reminiscent of a cathedral window and placed a large cross made entirely of white roses before it. Hundreds more white roses appeared to rain down from the sky.

Krystal and her father, Bob Schlegel, heading down the aisle. (Photo by John Cain)

To complement the bride’s Monique Lhuillier gown, the 10 bridesmaids — including both of Krystal’s sisters — each wore a different style white gown. Krystal’s young nieces and nephews walked down the aisle in custom outfits from Jojo Mommy, her sister Kari’s childrenswear boutique. As ring bearer, Kari’s son Tobin carried an antique silver bell — the same one his cousin JR had carried in Kari’s wedding. “When I asked JR to be my ring bearer, he thought it meant he was to ring a bell,” Kari laughs. “It was so sweet to continue that as a new tradition.”

“It looked like an F. Scott Fitzgerald novel,” Fiscus says.

Family remained at the heart of everything as guests drifted through the courtyard during cocktail hour. Joining them were 400 monarch butterflies; weeks before, Fiscus had planted lantana around the property so the butterflies would stay for a sip, too. For the newlyweds, the highlight of the evening was dancing to Élan Artists’ Gen8 band before heading out into the night as hundreds of their friends and family held sparklers and waved goodbye.

Mr. & Mrs. Luke Davis (Photo by John Cain)

“It looked like an F. Scott Fitzgerald novel,” Fiscus says. “The pretty bride, the pretty groom with the good jawline, the pretty flowers … That picture will be perfect until the end of time.”

This article appears in the February issue of PaperCity Dallas.