Best Things to do in Dallas this Valentine’s Day Weekend — Wine Tastings, Bull Riding and Oprah

Valentine’s Day is coming up this Friday and your date, family, or Galentine’s pals expect you to have some plans. Good thing for us, Dallas is packed full of events every weekend. Especially for V-Day—there are all sorts of concerts, wine tastings, shows, and even bull riding competitions going on. Oh, and Oprah will be here!

This is Best Things to do in Dallas this Weekend: Valentine’s Day Edition:

Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet

From February 13 to 16, attend the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet at the Meyerson. Conducted by Ruth Reinhardt, the timeless story of Romeo and Juliet is told through the interlaced threads of the feuding Montagues and Capulets, harp arpeggios of Friar Laurence’s chorale and the theme of star-crossed lovers. Principal Bassoon Ted Soluri will solo in this world premiere of Chickasaw composer Jerod Tate’s new concerto.

To make the evening extra special on Valentine’s Day, check out the Sweetheart Experience Add-On for $35. It includes exclusive access to the pre-concert reception in West Loge starting at 6:15 pm, complimentary wine and champagne, plus a full dessert bar.

Tickets to the show start at $57.

JD Miller’s Annual Valentine’s Day Live Painting

On V-Day, head to Samuel Lynne Galleries starting at 6 pm for JD Miller’s Annual Valentine’s Day LIVE Painting. A renowned contemporary artist, Miller will create a masterpiece right in front of art lovers’ eyes. Audiences will also have the chance to become a collector of Miller’s coveted artwork with the release of a special limited-edition series of his “Zen Acrylic” paintings to celebrate the emotion of love.

The event is free, open to the public, and kid-friendly.

Chris Lane at House of Blues

Also on Valentine’s Day, country music singer Chris Lane will be performing at House of Blues on his Big, Big Plans Tour. At 8 pm, catch Lane sing hits like “I Don’t Know About You,” “Big, Big Plans,” and “Take Back Home Girl” in the Music Hall. Supporting artists include Ernest and Blanco Brown.

Tickets start at $67 and you can always upgrade to a VIP package for the most romantic day of the year. The Chris Lane VIP Experience Upgrade includes a pre-show hang with Chris Lane, a VIP merch item, commemorative VIP laminate and costs an additional $99.

Sister Hazel at The Rustic

Bring a date, friend, or the family to see 90s alternative rock group Sister Hazel perform at The Rustic on Valentine’s Day. Starting at 8 pm, Kyle Daniel will kick off the night, followed by hits from Sister Hazel’s Ken Block, Jett Beres, Andrew Copeland, Ryan Newell, and Mark Trojanowski. The band will then head to Houston’s Arena Theatre the next night.

Tickets are $22.

Josh Turner at The Bomb Factory

On Saturday, catch country and gospel artist Josh Turner at Deep Ellum venue. The award-wining, smooth-voiced Nashville singer has released a number of hits over the years, including “Everything Is Fine,” “Would You Go With Me,” “Your Man,” and others. His most recent album, I Serve A Savior, was released in 2018. Turner will be supported by Mason Lively.

Tickets start at $35 and the show starts at 8pm.

Texas Wine Tasting at Dallas Farmers Market

Don’t miss the biggest local wine tasting at Dallas Farmers Market this Saturday. From 11 am to 4 pm, sample Texas wines from vineyards all over the state, including 4R Ranch, Bluff Dale, Bull Lion Ranch, Lost Oak, and Lucky Vines, plus Dallas farmers market regulars like Berkshire Farms Winery, Eden Hill Vineyard and Red Road Vineyard.

With $35 admission, you’ll be able to sample from 10 wineries (two selections per a winery) and receive a commemorative glass. Wine pairings will also be available separately from local makers.

Oprah at American Airlines Center

Oprah Winfrey is bringing her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus to Dallas on February 15. Get to the American Airlines Center bright and early when the doors open at 8 am to join Winfrey and actress Tracee Ellis Ross for a full day of wellness. Oprah and Ross plan to help motivate audiences across the country to make 2020 the year of renewal and celebrate all we are meant to be.

Tickets start at $95.

PBR Global Cup

This weekend, go check out some bull riding at the PBR Global Cup at AT&T Stadium, where five nations of bull riding teams from the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Australia and Brazil will compete for the title and a $750,000 prize. Debuting in Edmonton in 2017 (where Team USA won), the tournament is quite the spectacle. The event begins Saturday evening and continues through Sunday.

Tickets start at $15 for Saturday and $26 on Sunday.

Family Date Night on the GeO-Deck

A general admission ticket (adults $18, seniors $14, youth $9, children free) gives you access to Family Date Night, and includes live entertainment from DJ K Sprinkles, crafts and games. From 3 pm to 6 pm, enjoy the incredible view and time with the entire family.

Opening Day of Flores Mexicanas at DMA

On Sunday, February 16 the Dallas Museum of Art is celebrating the grand opening of its newest exhibit, “Flores Mexicanas: Women in Modern Mexican Art.” The collection of works contains pieces of early 20th-century Mexican art created by some of the country’s most renowned artist, including Alfredo Ramos Martinez, who was monumental in the founding of Mexican modernism and whose Flores Mexicanas painting serves as inspiration for the exhibit.

