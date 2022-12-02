Fort Worth Finally Gets a New Shake Shack — and the Burger Invasion Is Just Beginning

Shake Shack arrives at WestBend, and there are at least three more Fort Worth Shake Shacks coming.

The Shake Shack gods are smiling on Fort Worth once again, with Cowtown finally getting a second location of the fast casual burger favorite. WestBend is the site of Fort Worth’s new Shake Shack location, bringing its thin patties, customized burger creations, smothered crinkle fries, shakes and custards to the shopping development.

The WestBend Shake Shack is opening with a ribbon-cutting event this Saturday, December 3. After that, its regular hours will run from 11 am to 10 pm Sundays through Thursdays and 11 am to 11 pm Fridays and Saturdays.

Fort Worth’s first Shake Shack opened in Mule Alley in January 2020 The Fort Worth Stockyards hamburger haven inhabits 122 E. Exchange Avenue Suite 160. Having survived COVID closures, and in a prime location with heavy pedestrian and tourist traffic, it’s already something of a Stockyards fixture.

In advance of Saturday’s official grand opening in WestBend, Shake Shack has been introducing itself to its new neighborhood. It has fed local police and firefighters as well as Navy and Marine recruiters. It even donated 800 burgers to nearby Cook Children’s Hospital. The first 100 burger lovers to arrive Saturday will receive a special gift.

While many complained years and years ago that it took Shake Shack far too long to turn its gaze toward Texas, the burger impresario plans to make up for any lost time in Fort Worth with a slew of new openings.

PaperCity has learned that North Texas has between four to six more new Shake Shacks to look forward to in 2023 alone. Grand Prarie will be bestowed its own Shake Shack next. And Fort Worth can expect at least three more new Shake Shake restaurants in the coming year.

CEO Danny Meyer started his fast casual restaurant empire with a little hot dog cart in New York City. Now he has opened hundreds of Shake Shacks around the globe, and his fine dining arm, which falls under Union Square Hospitality Group, has racked up a lot of honors. Some 28 James Beard Awards among them at 12 restaurants dotted around Manhattan, including the likes of Gramercy Tavern.