Fort Worth’s Wedding Haven and the 10 Hottest Gifts For Marriage Season

Raynaud Allee by Limoges is both floral and geometric all at once.

There is a seemingly endless selection, but with trained staff, wedding registry is not so daunting. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

PS The Letter has serviced the registries of generation of Fort Worth brides. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Wedding season is in full swing — and Fort Worth’s PS The Letter is loaded for bear with every conceivable need or want for happy couples. From fine China and everyday place settings to serve ware, silverware, decorative items, stationery, bedding and linens. The store is a bride’s dream and becomes many area couples’ one-stop-shop for a bridal registry.

With decades in the marketplace, PS The Letter has served generations of Fort Worth families, setting numerous newlyweds up for successful homemaking and entertaining. Owner Linda Motley has been at the helm since 1997, expanding the full-service store into the luxury lifestyle and gifting haven that it is today. It’s now in an expansive two-story showroom at 2100 Hulen street, near the Camp Bowie intersection.

There is a seemingly endless selection at PS The Letter, but with trained staff, a wedding registry is not so daunting.

Who can resist a good wedding registry? It’s a peek into the taste and lifestyle of the happy couple. PaperCity Fort Worth pulled back the curtain on some of the city’s most anticipated weddings, taking a peek at the wedding registries of these fashionable couples and finding some overlaps. It seems many have an eye for similar items, showing us what’s hot right now

Of course, it’s always best to choose gifts from a wedding registry, so brides can easily track what they still lack, and return any duplicates. Here are some of the most desirable wedding gifts of the season culled from PS The Letter:

Mariposa ― String of Pearls Salad Server

Part of Mariposa’s signature String of Pearls collection, these classic salad servers with pearled handles make for a shimmering addition to the buffet service. Just as pearls dress up any outfit, these salad servers dress up any serving bowl. The serving set is $52.

William Yeoward ― Jasmine Water Pitcher

Ideal for entertaining as well as every day, the Jasmine Pitcher is both timeless and feminine. The straight-sided piece is completely handmade and engraved with an intertwined jasmine vine. The Jasmine four-pint water pitcher costs $180.

Who can resist the historical appeal of Mottahedeh’s Tobacco Leaf pattern?

Mottahedeh ― Tobacco Leaf place setting

Of all the 18th century Mottahedeh dinner patterns, this was the most highly prized. A small phoenix bird perches on the leaves of the flowering Nicotiana (tobacco) plant. Twenty seven colors and 22 karat gold make up this pattern based on an original in the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This pattern, one of the longest-running patterns by Mottahedeh, is still coveted by brides today, showing that good design has no expiration date. The five piece place setting is $575.

Matouk ― Auberge Towels and Bath Mat

These decorative Auberge towels have a capital letter set in relief and they’re made from 100 percent double twisted terry. The bath towel is $54, hand towel $24, washcloth $9 and bath mat $45.

Skyros Designs ― Abigail glassware

The diamond-shaped optic of these glasses set them apart from other glassware, and any recipient will love the durability for everyday use. The beautiful lines of the special optic should elevate all their dining room celebrations.

These mouthblown beauties from Skyros Designs are also easy care, dishwasher and microwave safe. The double old fashioned costs $31.50, the Tumbler runs $38.

Abigail mouthblown glassware by Skyros Designs.

Ricci – Merletto Stainless Flatware

The very first Ricci Argentieri flatware was created in a small village north of Milan in the mid-19th century. More than 160 years later, Ricci silverware is one of the most sought-after flatware lines in the world. Ricci flatware is known for its exquisite weight, balance and detail.

The Merletto design is delicately hammered with a lacy edge. A five piece place setting is $100.

Baccarat ― Harmonie Double Old Fashioned

This stylish set of two double old fashioned crystal glasses from Baccarat will be treasured for years to come by any couple. First introduced in 1975, the Harmonie Collection is Baccarat’s perennial bestseller. A set of two is $290.

Juliska – Berry and Thread Nesting Prep Bowls

From Juliska’s popular Berry & Thread Collection, this nesting bowl set will be in constant use. Many brides long for the entire set of everyday place settings as well. The versatile and elegant nested set of four prep bowls in whitewash keeps the kitchen organized with a nod to this historic Bohemian pattern. A set of four prep bowls costs $58.

Beatriz Ball OCEAN Nautilus Dip goes from oven to refrigerator.

Beatriz Ball – Ocean Nautilus Dip

With its curving form, the shimmering OCEAN Nautilus Dip is inspired by the beauty of nature. The eye-catching sand cast metal piece is tarnish free, handmade from an oven and freezer-friendly aluminum alloy for ease of entertaining. With its built-in dip bowl, it is ideal for serving fresh fruit, veggies and crackers with your favorite dips and spreads. OCEAN Nautilus Dip is $134.

Raynaud Allee Royale ― Formal China

Raynaud Allée Royale twines cornflowers and delicate garlands with sky-blue accents and hand-painted detailing in 24 karat gold. Thirty master ceramists and painters contribute to each piece, from casting the fine Limoges porcelain to hand applying its charming decoration. Raynaud & Co. of Limoges was founded in 1849.

The set is sold by the piece from dinner plates at $175 to the cup and saucer at $150, and all the serving pieces to boot.