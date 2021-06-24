151 161.D5.633.2020.34 Liz Banfield (Photo by Liz Banfield)
156 403.9572.13.2020.34 Liz Banfield (Photo by Liz Banfield)
154 386.D5.2996.2020.34 Liz Banfield-2 (Photo by Liz Banfield)
168 928.9584.05.2020.34 Liz Banfield (Photo by Liz Banfield)
166 876.9565.01.2020.34 Liz Banfield (Photo by Liz Banfield)
159 564.D5.3263.2020.34 Liz Banfield (Photo by Liz Banfield)
170 1214.9585.08.2020.34 Liz Banfield (Photo by Liz Banfield)
163 822.D5.3637.2020.34 Liz Banfield-2 (Photo by Liz Banfield)
153 368.DF.2404.2020.34 Liz Banfield (Photo by Liz Banfield)
152 311.CM4.1343.2020.34 Liz Banfield (Photo by Liz Banfield)
160 602.D5.3293.2020.34 Liz Banfield.jpg LEAD SHOT (Photo by Liz Banfield)
167 904.9570.05.2020.34 Liz Banfield (Photo by Liz Banfield)
155 389.D5.3004.2020.34 Liz Banfield (Photo by Liz Banfield)
01
13

Sarah Elizabeth Requa and Samuel Finley Ewing IV. (Photo by Liz Banfield)

02
13

Wedding florals, including the bride's bouquet, were by Fiona’s Flowers. (Photo by Liz Banfield)

03
13

Sarah's wedding gown was Casa de Novia Bridal Couture. (Photo by Liz Banfield)

04
13

Edith Meyer Wedding Cakes' beautiful work. (Photo by Liz Banfield)

05
13

It's all in the details with La Tavola linens. (Photo by Liz Banfield)

06
13

A special member of the bridal party. (Photo by Liz Banfield)

07
13

(Photo by Liz Banfield)

08
13

The couple's classic getaway. (Photo by Liz Banfield)

09
13

Sarah Elizabeth Requa pre-ceremony. (Photo by Liz Banfield)

10
13

Samuel Finley Ewing IV pre-ceremony. (Photo by Liz Banfield)

11
13

A fairytale ceremony in the Redwood Forest in the Santa Lucia Preserve. (Photo by Liz Banfield)

12
13

Sara's grandmother handmade each of the 1,000 origami cranes made of Japanese paper. (Photo by Liz Banfield)

13
13

Beautiful bridal details. (Photo by Liz Banfield)

151 161.D5.633.2020.34 Liz Banfield (Photo by Liz Banfield)
156 403.9572.13.2020.34 Liz Banfield (Photo by Liz Banfield)
154 386.D5.2996.2020.34 Liz Banfield-2 (Photo by Liz Banfield)
168 928.9584.05.2020.34 Liz Banfield (Photo by Liz Banfield)
166 876.9565.01.2020.34 Liz Banfield (Photo by Liz Banfield)
159 564.D5.3263.2020.34 Liz Banfield (Photo by Liz Banfield)
170 1214.9585.08.2020.34 Liz Banfield (Photo by Liz Banfield)
163 822.D5.3637.2020.34 Liz Banfield-2 (Photo by Liz Banfield)
153 368.DF.2404.2020.34 Liz Banfield (Photo by Liz Banfield)
152 311.CM4.1343.2020.34 Liz Banfield (Photo by Liz Banfield)
160 602.D5.3293.2020.34 Liz Banfield.jpg LEAD SHOT (Photo by Liz Banfield)
167 904.9570.05.2020.34 Liz Banfield (Photo by Liz Banfield)
155 389.D5.3004.2020.34 Liz Banfield (Photo by Liz Banfield)
Fashion / Weddings

A Heavenly Summer Wedding Within the Redwood Forest of Carmel’s Santa Lucia Preserve

Sarah Elizabeth Requa and Samuel Finley Ewing IV Tied the Knot in an Intimate Pandemic-Era Ceremony

BY // 06.24.21
photography Liz Banfield
Sarah Elizabeth Requa and Samuel Finley Ewing IV. (Photo by Liz Banfield)
Wedding florals, including the bride's bouquet, were by Fiona’s Flowers. (Photo by Liz Banfield)
Sarah's wedding gown was Casa de Novia Bridal Couture. (Photo by Liz Banfield)
Edith Meyer Wedding Cakes' beautiful work. (Photo by Liz Banfield)
It's all in the details with La Tavola linens. (Photo by Liz Banfield)
A special member of the bridal party. (Photo by Liz Banfield)
(Photo by Liz Banfield)
The couple's classic getaway. (Photo by Liz Banfield)
Sarah Elizabeth Requa pre-ceremony. (Photo by Liz Banfield)
Samuel Finley Ewing IV pre-ceremony. (Photo by Liz Banfield)
A fairytale ceremony in the Redwood Forest in the Santa Lucia Preserve. (Photo by Liz Banfield)
Sara's grandmother handmade each of the 1,000 origami cranes made of Japanese paper. (Photo by Liz Banfield)
Beautiful bridal details. (Photo by Liz Banfield)
1
13

Sarah Elizabeth Requa and Samuel Finley Ewing IV. (Photo by Liz Banfield)

2
13

Wedding florals, including the bride's bouquet, were by Fiona’s Flowers. (Photo by Liz Banfield)

3
13

Sarah's wedding gown was Casa de Novia Bridal Couture. (Photo by Liz Banfield)

4
13

Edith Meyer Wedding Cakes' beautiful work. (Photo by Liz Banfield)

5
13

It's all in the details with La Tavola linens. (Photo by Liz Banfield)

6
13

A special member of the bridal party. (Photo by Liz Banfield)

7
13

(Photo by Liz Banfield)

8
13

The couple's classic getaway. (Photo by Liz Banfield)

9
13

Sarah Elizabeth Requa pre-ceremony. (Photo by Liz Banfield)

10
13

Samuel Finley Ewing IV pre-ceremony. (Photo by Liz Banfield)

11
13

A fairytale ceremony in the Redwood Forest in the Santa Lucia Preserve. (Photo by Liz Banfield)

12
13

Sara's grandmother handmade each of the 1,000 origami cranes made of Japanese paper. (Photo by Liz Banfield)

13
13

Beautiful bridal details. (Photo by Liz Banfield)

Imagine walking among towering sequoias in the Redwood Forest outside Carmel, branches forming an intricate canopy as dramatic as a gothic church. The fragrance of hundreds of plants combine to form a heavenly scent that can never be bottled. The calming silence is only occasionally interrupted by the staccato rat-a-tat of a woodpecker. Now imagine this is the backdrop of your wedding. During the chaotic year we’ll call Pandemic 2020, Sarah Elizabeth Requa and Samuel Finley Ewing IV chose this very location for their ceremony.

Sarah is from Houston, where much of her family still resides. She attended Southern Methodist University and, like many former grads, fell in love with Dallas and decided to make a home here. She also fell in love with Dallas native Finley Ewing. His charming courtship took place over the following years until June 2019, when he surprised her with an entourage of their friends, along with a gorgeous ring, and dropped down on one knee. She immediately and enthusiastically said, “Yes!” And then the wedding planning began.

Sarah and Finley strategized their dream wedding with Sara Fay Egan Events. The couple knew from the start that they wanted a destination wedding, and Carmel seemed the perfect choice. His parents had wed there; her parents have a home there and she spent many wonderful family vacations in the seaside community. Add in the fact that Finley is an avid golfer — Pebble Beach is around the corner — and the deal was sealed.

redwood forest wedding
The beautiful, intimate wedding ceremony in the Redwood Forest.

Initially envisioned with the de rigueur guest list of 250 plus and the usual assortment of gilded bells and whimsical whistles, COVID, of course, waylaid those plans. The original date was May 2, and the invitations had already been sent when the order to shelter in place came in mid-March. Sarah was actually in Mexico that fateful March 13 weekend for her bachelorette party when her beautiful wedding began to unravel in front of her eyes. The venue called to say that they did not envision being open again for business by early May. Then the start-stop, start-stop whirlwind began.

One might call the fairytale ceremony that ultimately occurred with 22 guests in the Redwood Forest in the Santa Lucia Preserve “The Cowboy and the Wood Nymph.” Finley, wearing bespoke cowboy boots with Sarah’s initials monogrammed on one and his on the other — both sporting the original wedding date — saw his bride emerge through stately redwood trees as the sun began to set and rays of light beamed through the leaves.

165 875.9577.04.2020.34 Liz Banfield
Following the ceremony in the Redwood Forest, a wedding reception took place in Sarah’s family home in Carmel.

After the minister pronounced them husband and wife, the intimate group adjourned to the reception and dinner, held in the motor courtyard of Sarah’s parent’s Carmel home. The Sara Fay Egan Events team created an open-air pergola, where guests dined at long tables then danced through the night. In the center of the pergola hung 1,000 origami cranes made of Japanese paper.

SHOP DE BEERS

Swipe
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON

“My grandmother handmade each crane, which is a special Japanese tradition,” she says. “And I loved our linens, which had embroidered birds on branches that reminded me of the preserve. Each guest had a linen hemstitched napkin, with the ladies having a blue hydrangea and the gentlemen a cypress tree. I’m an artist, and I painted the cypress tree that appeared on many of our paper good pieces.” Another nod to the location — and a passion of Finley’s — occurred at dessert, when male guests received a small golf cake.

What does the future now hold for the couple? The Requa-Ewings have announced great news: Sarah is pregnant, and they’re now awaiting the newest member of their family.

172 1311.D5.4634.2020.34 Liz Banfield

It’s All In the Details

Planning: Sara Fay Egan Events

Gown: Lovely by Monique Lhuillier

Wedding Gown: Casa de Novia Bridal Couture

Custom Cowboy Boots: Roma

Hair/Makeup: LB Rosser

Photographer: Liz Banfield

Videography: Beyond Films & Video Production

Florist: Fiona’s Flowers

Paper: Paradise Design Co.

Calligraphy: Laurie Harper

Catering: Santa Lucia Preserve

Wedding Cake: Edith Meyer Wedding Cakes

Rentals: Hensley Event Resources

Linens: La Tavola

Lighting: Fiesta Lighting Designs

Ceremony Music: Kelly Productions

Reception Band: Entourage by de Bois Entertainment

Classic Car: Monterey Touring Vehicles

PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences.

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
1322 Kessler Parkway
Kessler Park
FOR SALE

1322 Kessler Parkway
Dallas, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Brandon Latham
This property is listed by: Brandon Latham (512) 550-7057 Email Realtor
1322 Kessler Parkway
8615 Chalk Canyon Drive
Summit Parc 04
FOR SALE

8615 Chalk Canyon Drive
Dallas, TX

$302,000 Learn More about this property
Audrie Walker
This property is listed by: Audrie Walker (817) 991-4819 Email Realtor
8615 Chalk Canyon Drive
2502 Live Oak Street #132
Live Oak
FOR SALE

2502 Live Oak Street #132
Dallas, TX

$220,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2502 Live Oak Street #132
1001 Belleview Street #403
South Side
FOR SALE

1001 Belleview Street #403
Dallas, TX

$340,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1001 Belleview Street #403
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X