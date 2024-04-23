The 5 Best Spas in Fort Worth — From Classic Havens to Splurge-Worthy Newcomers

Guests of Ash Spa can relax in the dry sauna with its own Himalayan salt panel, as well as enjoy a private steam shower post-treatment. (Courtesy)

In case you haven’t heard, Mother’s Day is fast approaching. It’s Sunday, May 12 ― one of the best Hallmark holidays, according to all moms everywhere. Here are five of the best spas in Fort Worth for can’t-miss ambiance, treatments, and Mother’s Day specials that will catapult you past your siblings this year. We know that Mom is not supposed to have favorites, but pampering her with a spa day surely won’t go unnoticed.

Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Wellness Club + Spa

Fort Worth’s new Canyon Ranch Spa is also its first-ever Wellness Club. Just like the other amazing Canyon Ranch facilities, this one remains committed to non-invasive treatments, focusing on natural therapies.

One of its more unique offerings is the Omorovicza Blue Diamond facial. My esthetician, Anya, is not only trained in this unique Hungarian massage facial, but she has also been an ambassador for the brand for many years at Neiman Marcus. Omorovicza products utilize rare Hungarian-sourced minerals sourced from the region’s many thermal spas.

The line was produced by Stephen and Margaret de Heinrich de Omorovicza ― and if the name sounds a touch aristocratic, Stephen is related to Hungarian royalty. To become certified in the technique, Anya tells us that she had to prove her skills by giving the skin-care line’s founder, Stephen de Heinrich de Omorovicza, a Hungarian facial. It’s a deeper facial massage than most that you’ve experienced.

Another one of Canyon Ranch’s noteworthy tools is a machine known as IonixLight by Raja Medical. It has an LED panel combined with negative ionized oxygen exhaust ― to neutralize free radicals and reduce oxidative stress. Guests can also enjoy the dry sauna or take a plunge in the spa pre-treatment.

For Mother’s Day, the new spot is offering the Texas Wildflower Bundle ($420). Mom can luxuriate during three hours of services, including the Texas Wildflower massage, body treatment scrub, and pedicure. Each service features a menu of flower oils to choose from, blending botanical benefits with Canyon Ranch’s world-class therapeutic expertise.

Ash, an Auberge Spa, at Bowie House

Fort Worth’s first Auberge Resort brought Bowie House its onsite luxury spa ― Ash Spa. Guests are wrapped in aged wood as they enter the Western-themed sanctuary. The relaxation suite has cozy wing chairs with leather upholstered ottomans and optional curtains for added privacy for your pre-game enjoyment.

“Ash Spa embodies the very spirit of Fort Worth’s allure, blending luxury and innovation in a way that sets a new standard for the city,” Mary Kate Piotrowski, director of wellness at Ash Spa tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “Every aspect of Ash, an Auberge Spa, from the moment you enter to the cutting-edge treatments offered, is meticulously crafted.”

One such treatment is unique to Ash Spa ― its Deep West Treatment, which includes a unique series of therapies like pressure point release, cupping, and stretching, combined with deep tissue work. It was created exclusively for the Cowtown location. The result is a thoroughly relaxing experience, although there are moments where you’ll need to trust the process ― inhaling and exhaling through the pressure point release, and cupping, which can be intense.

Guests are invited to relax in the infrared sauna with its backlit Himalayan salt wall, breathe deeply in their own private steam shower, or just sip your post-treatment personalized juice shot in the relaxation suite after your treatment.

Treat Mom to a stay at Bowie House and join her at the spa with their Reset & Relax Together package available May 1 through 31. Enjoy two 50-minute spa treatments during your stay inclusive of the service charge, a $450 value (which does not apply to spa retail).

Mokara Spa at Omni Hotel

Located in downtown Fort Worth’s magnificent Omni Hotel, Mokara Spa has long been a go-to for facials and bodywork.

“Our estheticians will customize each service and select the products based on a skin analysis at the beginning of the facial,” Sabrina Turley, director of spa and retail says. “For massage and body services we offer a scent journey with Zents.”

The Rose Glow Facial is one of Mokara’s newer facials. It restores your skin to its rosy glow while balancing oil production, firming and brightening the skin. The personalized treatment begins with a thorough evaluation, and tailors to the needs of each client. It includes a Gua Sha stone facial massage, for lymphatic drainage, and a targeted series of cleansing and hydrating masks.

“We utilize Eminence Organics and Babor Skin Care for our facial services,” Turley explains. “The retail area carries a wide variety of skincare and bath products within each line.”

Treat Mom to either the Champagne and Mimosa massage or body glow. The May special massage is customized with champagne and mimosa aromatherapy oils, while the body glow treatment features the healing properties of Champagne grapes.

Milk + Honey

While the Austin-founded spa has its own name-brand skincare line, the estheticians customize each Lux Facial from different lines carried at every Milk + Honey including OSEA, Sente, Cosmedix, and SuperGoop, among others. So, the treatment is never one size fits all.

After evaluating the client’s skin, a targeted treatment plan is formulated. Mine included the use of an ultrasonic wand/spatula that both exfoliates and aids skin to absorb more product. It also included red light therapy for inflammation and anti-aging benefits. And, as a bonus, my aesthetician, Tina, gave me a free education during my treatment.

The relaxation area is fully stocked for before or after treatment, and a steam shower is available to clients as well, at the full-service spa and salon in Clearfork. A full range of Mother’s Day specials is available from gift card bonuses to a Mom & Me package to enjoy some quality time with dual massages, facials, and manicures.

Hiatus Spa + Retreat

Located in Artisan Circle (formerly Crockett Row), Hiatus Spa + Retreat is a convenient stop within the bustling surrounding neighborhoods.

One of their signature treatments is the You Dew You HydraFacial which leaves your skin deep clean and dewy soft. The HydraFacial feels a bit like a cat licking your face aggressively, but once the pores are primed the suction extracts all the impurities for a fresh start, allowing super serums filled with antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid, to soak into the primed skin.

And, each service is customized to suit your skin-care needs. There is an array of targeted boosters ― addressing your specific concerns such as pigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles, congestion, skin tone, and elasticity. You can also choose from blue light or red light treatment to end your facial, and your choice of arm or foot relaxation focus. It’s a relaxing experience with real results.

Hiatus Spa has several Mother’s Day gift packages to choose from, as well as gift cards ranging from $250 to $1,000.

Treating Mom to a special spa day is easy, you only have to decide just how much you appreciate her.