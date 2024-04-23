The 5 Best Spas in Fort Worth — From Classic Havens to Splurge-Worthy Newcomers

Spa – Canyon Ranch guests can enjoy the dry sauna as well.
Spa – Canyon Ranch relaxation room for pre and post-treatment bliss.
Spa – Bowie House – Ash Spa relaxation room
Spa – Bowie House – guest of Ash Spa can relax in the dry sauna with its own Himalayan salt panel, as well as enjoy a private steam shower post treatment.
Spa – Mokara Spa is an oasis in downtown Fort Worth.
Spa – Mokara Spa includes the relaxation suite and a dry sauna for spa clients use.
Milk +Honey customizes facial utilizing various top skin care lines.
Spa – Milk and Honey carries several top skin care lines including its own.
Spa – Hiatus Spa features several signature therapies include the You Dew You HydraFacial.
Spa – Hiatus Spa is a convenient stop for body glow treatments, massages and facial therapies.
01
10

Canyon Ranch guests can enjoy the dry sauna as well. (Courtesy)

02
10

Canyon Ranch's relaxation room for pre and post-treatment bliss in Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

03
10

Step inside the relaxation room at Bowie House's Ash Spa. (Courtesy)

04
10

Guests of Ash Spa can relax in the dry sauna with its own Himalayan salt panel, as well as enjoy a private steam shower post-treatment. (Courtesy)

05
10

Mokara Spa is an oasis in downtown at Fort Worth's Omni Hotel. (Courtesy of Mokara Spa)

06
10

Mokara Spa includes a relaxation suite and a dry sauna for spa clients' use. (Courtesy of Mokara Spa)

07
10

Milk + Honey customizes facials so it's never one-size-fits-all. (Courtesy of Milk + Honey)

08
10

Milk + Honey carries several top skin care lines including its own. (Courtesy)

09
10

Hiatus Spa features several signature therapies including the You Dew You HydraFacial. (Courtesy of Hiatus Spa)

10
10

Hiatus Spa is a convenient stop for body glow treatments, massages, and facial therapies. (Courtesy of Hiatus Spa)

Spa – Canyon Ranch guests can enjoy the dry sauna as well.
Spa – Canyon Ranch relaxation room for pre and post-treatment bliss.
Spa – Bowie House – Ash Spa relaxation room
Spa – Bowie House – guest of Ash Spa can relax in the dry sauna with its own Himalayan salt panel, as well as enjoy a private steam shower post treatment.
Spa – Mokara Spa is an oasis in downtown Fort Worth.
Spa – Mokara Spa includes the relaxation suite and a dry sauna for spa clients use.
Milk +Honey customizes facial utilizing various top skin care lines.
Spa – Milk and Honey carries several top skin care lines including its own.
Spa – Hiatus Spa features several signature therapies include the You Dew You HydraFacial.
Spa – Hiatus Spa is a convenient stop for body glow treatments, massages and facial therapies.
Fashion / Wellness

The 5 Best Spas in Fort Worth — From Classic Havens to Splurge-Worthy Newcomers

Ideal For Mother’s Day Pampering

BY // 04.23.24
Canyon Ranch guests can enjoy the dry sauna as well. (Courtesy)
Canyon Ranch's relaxation room for pre and post-treatment bliss in Fort Worth. (Courtesy)
Step inside the relaxation room at Bowie House's Ash Spa. (Courtesy)
Guests of Ash Spa can relax in the dry sauna with its own Himalayan salt panel, as well as enjoy a private steam shower post-treatment. (Courtesy)
Mokara Spa is an oasis in downtown at Fort Worth's Omni Hotel. (Courtesy of Mokara Spa)
Mokara Spa includes a relaxation suite and a dry sauna for spa clients' use. (Courtesy of Mokara Spa)
Milk + Honey customizes facials so it's never one-size-fits-all. (Courtesy of Milk + Honey)
Milk + Honey carries several top skin care lines including its own. (Courtesy)
Hiatus Spa features several signature therapies including the You Dew You HydraFacial. (Courtesy of Hiatus Spa)
Hiatus Spa is a convenient stop for body glow treatments, massages, and facial therapies. (Courtesy of Hiatus Spa)
1
10

Canyon Ranch guests can enjoy the dry sauna as well. (Courtesy)

2
10

Canyon Ranch's relaxation room for pre and post-treatment bliss in Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

3
10

Step inside the relaxation room at Bowie House's Ash Spa. (Courtesy)

4
10

Guests of Ash Spa can relax in the dry sauna with its own Himalayan salt panel, as well as enjoy a private steam shower post-treatment. (Courtesy)

5
10

Mokara Spa is an oasis in downtown at Fort Worth's Omni Hotel. (Courtesy of Mokara Spa)

6
10

Mokara Spa includes a relaxation suite and a dry sauna for spa clients' use. (Courtesy of Mokara Spa)

7
10

Milk + Honey customizes facials so it's never one-size-fits-all. (Courtesy of Milk + Honey)

8
10

Milk + Honey carries several top skin care lines including its own. (Courtesy)

9
10

Hiatus Spa features several signature therapies including the You Dew You HydraFacial. (Courtesy of Hiatus Spa)

10
10

Hiatus Spa is a convenient stop for body glow treatments, massages, and facial therapies. (Courtesy of Hiatus Spa)

In case you haven’t heard, Mother’s Day is fast approaching. It’s Sunday, May 12 ― one of the best Hallmark holidays, according to all moms everywhere. Here are five of the best spas in Fort Worth for can’t-miss ambiance, treatments, and Mother’s Day specials that will catapult you past your siblings this year. We know that Mom is not supposed to have favorites, but pampering her with a spa day surely won’t go unnoticed.

Spa – Canyon Ranch relaxation room for pre and post-treatment bliss.
Canyon Ranch’s relaxation room for pre and post-treatment bliss in Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Wellness Club + Spa

Fort Worth’s new Canyon Ranch Spa is also its first-ever Wellness Club. Just like the other amazing Canyon Ranch facilities, this one remains committed to non-invasive treatments, focusing on natural therapies.

One of its more unique offerings is the Omorovicza Blue Diamond facial. My esthetician, Anya, is not only trained in this unique Hungarian massage facial, but she has also been an ambassador for the brand for many years at Neiman Marcus. Omorovicza products utilize rare Hungarian-sourced minerals sourced from the region’s many thermal spas.

The line was produced by Stephen and Margaret de Heinrich de Omorovicza ― and if the name sounds a touch aristocratic, Stephen is related to Hungarian royalty. To become certified in the technique, Anya tells us that she had to prove her skills by giving the skin-care line’s founder, Stephen de Heinrich de Omorovicza, a Hungarian facial. It’s a deeper facial massage than most that you’ve experienced.

Another one of Canyon Ranch’s noteworthy tools is a machine known as IonixLight by Raja Medical. It has an LED panel combined with negative ionized oxygen exhaust ― to neutralize free radicals and reduce oxidative stress. Guests can also enjoy the dry sauna or take a plunge in the spa pre-treatment.

For Mother’s Day, the new spot is offering the Texas Wildflower Bundle ($420). Mom can luxuriate during three hours of services, including the Texas Wildflower massage, body treatment scrub, and pedicure. Each service features a menu of flower oils to choose from, blending botanical benefits with Canyon Ranch’s world-class therapeutic expertise.

SHOP FOR MOM

Swipe
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day
Spa – Bowie House – Ash Spa relaxation room
Step inside the relaxation room at Ash Spa at Bowie House. (Courtesy of Ash Spa)

Ash, an Auberge Spa, at Bowie House

Fort Worth’s first Auberge Resort brought Bowie House its onsite luxury spa ― Ash Spa. Guests are wrapped in aged wood as they enter the Western-themed sanctuary. The relaxation suite has cozy wing chairs with leather upholstered ottomans and optional curtains for added privacy for your pre-game enjoyment.

“Ash Spa embodies the very spirit of Fort Worth’s allure, blending luxury and innovation in a way that sets a new standard for the city,” Mary Kate Piotrowski, director of wellness at Ash Spa tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “Every aspect of Ash, an Auberge Spa, from the moment you enter to the cutting-edge treatments offered, is meticulously crafted.”

One such treatment is unique to Ash Spa ― its Deep West Treatment, which includes a unique series of therapies like pressure point release, cupping, and stretching, combined with deep tissue work. It was created exclusively for the Cowtown location. The result is a thoroughly relaxing experience, although there are moments where you’ll need to trust the process ― inhaling and exhaling through the pressure point release, and cupping, which can be intense.

Guests are invited to relax in the infrared sauna with its backlit Himalayan salt wall, breathe deeply in their own private steam shower, or just sip your post-treatment personalized juice shot in the relaxation suite after your treatment.

Treat Mom to a stay at Bowie House and join her at the spa with their Reset & Relax Together package available May 1 through 31. Enjoy two 50-minute spa treatments during your stay inclusive of the service charge, a $450 value (which does not apply to spa retail).

Spa – Mokara Spa is an oasis in downtown Fort Worth.
Mokara Spa is an oasis in downtown at Fort Worth’s Omni Hotel. (Courtesy of Mokara Spa)

Mokara Spa at Omni Hotel

Located in downtown Fort Worth’s magnificent Omni Hotel, Mokara Spa has long been a go-to for facials and bodywork.

“Our estheticians will customize each service and select the products based on a skin analysis at the beginning of the facial,” Sabrina Turley, director of spa and retail says. “For massage and body services we offer a scent journey with Zents.”

The Rose Glow Facial is one of Mokara’s newer facials. It restores your skin to its rosy glow while balancing oil production, firming and brightening the skin. The personalized treatment begins with a thorough evaluation, and tailors to the needs of each client. It includes a Gua Sha stone facial massage, for lymphatic drainage, and a targeted series of cleansing and hydrating masks.

“We utilize Eminence Organics and Babor Skin Care for our facial services,” Turley explains. “The retail area carries a wide variety of skincare and bath products within each line.”

Treat Mom to either the Champagne and Mimosa massage or body glow. The May special massage is customized with champagne and mimosa aromatherapy oils, while the body glow treatment features the healing properties of Champagne grapes.

Spa – Milk and Honey carries several top skin care lines including its own.
Milk + Honey carries several top skin care lines including its own. (Courtesy of Milk + Honey)

Milk + Honey

While the Austin-founded spa has its own name-brand skincare line, the estheticians customize each Lux Facial from different lines carried at every Milk + Honey including OSEA, Sente, Cosmedix, and SuperGoop, among others. So, the treatment is never one size fits all.

After evaluating the client’s skin, a targeted treatment plan is formulated. Mine included the use of an ultrasonic wand/spatula that both exfoliates and aids skin to absorb more product. It also included red light therapy for inflammation and anti-aging benefits. And, as a bonus, my aesthetician, Tina, gave me a free education during my treatment.

The relaxation area is fully stocked for before or after treatment, and a steam shower is available to clients as well, at the full-service spa and salon in Clearfork. A full range of Mother’s Day specials is available from gift card bonuses to a Mom & Me package to enjoy some quality time with dual massages, facials, and manicures.

Spa – Hiatus Spa features several signature therapies include the You Dew You HydraFacial.
Hiatus Spa features several signature therapies including the You Dew You HydraFacial. (Courtesy of Hiatus Spa)

Hiatus Spa + Retreat

Located in Artisan Circle (formerly Crockett Row), Hiatus Spa + Retreat is a convenient stop within the bustling surrounding neighborhoods.

One of their signature treatments is the You Dew You HydraFacial which leaves your skin deep clean and dewy soft. The HydraFacial feels a bit like a cat licking your face aggressively, but once the pores are primed the suction extracts all the impurities for a fresh start, allowing super serums filled with antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid, to soak into the primed skin.

And, each service is customized to suit your skin-care needs. There is an array of targeted boosters ― addressing your specific concerns such as pigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles, congestion, skin tone, and elasticity. You can also choose from blue light or red light treatment to end your facial, and your choice of arm or foot relaxation focus. It’s a relaxing experience with real results.

Hiatus Spa has several Mother’s Day gift packages to choose from, as well as gift cards ranging from $250 to $1,000.

Treating Mom to a special spa day is easy, you only have to decide just how much you appreciate her.

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
2215 Driscoll Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2215 Driscoll Street
Houston, TX

$2,098,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2215 Driscoll Street
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
18203 Surrey Lake Lane
Mission Sierra
FOR SALE

18203 Surrey Lake Lane
Richmond, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
18203 Surrey Lake Lane
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,849,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
19819 Sonterra Lane
Co-list: Janice Ratliff | Grand Mission Estat
FOR SALE

19819 Sonterra Lane
Richmond, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
19819 Sonterra Lane
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
3317 New Garden View Lane
Garden Oaks
FOR SALE

3317 New Garden View Lane
Houston, TX

$379,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
3317 New Garden View Lane
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Morton Creek Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Katy, TX

$455,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
4208 Schuler Street #A
Rice Military/Washington Corridor Area
FOR SALE

4208 Schuler Street #A
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4208 Schuler Street #A
209 E Woodland Street 1/2
The Heights
FOR SALE

209 E Woodland Street 1/2
Houston, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
209 E Woodland Street 1/2
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
14039 Saint Marys Lane
Nottingham West
FOR SALE

14039 Saint Marys Lane
Houston, TX

$549,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
14039 Saint Marys Lane
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Pinemont Square, Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Houston, TX

$339,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,649,999 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
4911 Suffield Glen Court
Cinco Ranch West
FOR SALE

4911 Suffield Glen Court
Katy, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4911 Suffield Glen Court
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,240,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Co-list: Meagan Bordelon | The Falls at Imper
FOR SALE

3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Spring, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$199,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
5743 Stillbrooke Drive
Open House
Brays Oaks
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 4/25 - 4/28 Thursday 12 - 2 PM & Sunday 1 - 4 PM

5743 Stillbrooke Drive
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5743 Stillbrooke Drive
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$576,999 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
701 Bering Drive #1905
Woodway Pines, Galleria
FOR SALE

701 Bering Drive #1905
Houston, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
701 Bering Drive #1905
902 Jolen Court
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

902 Jolen Court
Bellaire, TX

$848,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
902 Jolen Court
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X