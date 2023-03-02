A New Era for Canyon Ranch, the Original Wellness Resort, is Kicking Off in Texas

The Austin location opening in 2025 will mark the first time a Canyon Ranch resort is built from the ground up; Crescent Real Estate partnered with New York-based entertainment firm and casino operator VICI Properties to secure the $200 million in capital required for the development. Goff’s most lucrative contribution to the brand, however, may well be the introduction of membership-based clubs and a digital app for those members who won’t have an urban club nearby.

“The resort is somewhere that people visit once, maybe twice a year. So, we wanted to give them a place to practice daily what they learned,” Fulkerson says. “We know one of the things that drives behavioral change is having the right community around you. So, we’re building a really strong community element into the clubs.”

Something like Equinox meets Soho House meets The Ritz Spa.

At the Fort Worth club — located in the new Crescent Hotel development in the Museum District — members will receive personalized coaching and progress benchmarking, with an ongoing social support system; they’ll also have access to the restaurants, rooftop bar, office space, events courtyard, 200-room boutique hotel, residences, and state-of-the-art spa and fitness center. The app will offer additional wellness insights and round-the-clock guidance to guests, wherever they may be.

In Houston, the club will be located at 4411 San Felipe Street, near Loop 610.

Picture it: You feel rejuvenated and determined after a week at an idyllic Canyon Ranch resort. There won’t be post-resort blues, though, because you’ll be checking into your local club tomorrow … and the next day, and the next, and the next.