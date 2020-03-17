Wellness

Do Your Mind a Favor and Stream This Top Dallas Instructor’s Live Meditation

Using Instagram Live, Cody Shelton is One of the Many Dallasites Working to Make Life a Little Brighter

BY // 03.17.20
cody cares one lagree dallas meditation instagram live

Popular Dallas instructor Cody Shelton (aka @codycares) is taking to Instagram Live to share live workout challenges and meditation.

This afternoon, I watched Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato on Instagram Live talk about mental health during these uncertain times. Then, I watched Clare Crawley be charming and gracious about how ABC had to postpone her season of The Bachelorette. After that, I enjoyed John Legend play an intimate concert for more than 100,000 people from the comfort of his home while Chrissy Teigan sang along.

Instagram Live is my favorite show right now. It’s been awesome (in addition to being an indicator of my basic pop culture tastes), and a good example of how positive social media can be when the world feels so off.

Of course, there are so many examples of the internet providing a place of refuge during these COVID-19 times. For our part, we’re hoping to make PaperCity’s site a place for feel-good, community stories — where you can stay informed but also learn about cool initiatives local businesses and neighborhoods have put in place to help us get through the coming days and weeks (and for us to help the community).

And so, in keeping with this theme of Instagram Live appreciation and local spotlights, it’s important that we tell you that Cody Shelton, an instructor at One Lagree and The Ride House (and, admittedly, a PaperCity staffer favorite), will be leading a live meditation tonight via Instagram (@codycares) at 8pm. The popular, effervescent instructor has been studying under Chelsey Charbeneau, co-founder of the beautiful, newly opened wellness studio Breathe, and is one of the many making life a little brighter while we do our part to stay home.

Let’s all keep an eye out for Cody’s at-home ab challenges, shall we?

“I’m going to contribute in the ways that I know how, so I’m going to take what I’ve learned in meditation teacher training up to this point and would love to hold space for you guys,” Shelton shared to Instagram today. It should also be noted that the instructor is planning to host abs and glutes challenges on IG Live (stay tuned to his Instagram for timing and specifics). To participate, all you’ll need are some paper plates.

Tomorrow, we’ll be updating you with more ways locals are utilizing platforms like Instagram Live and Vimeo to share what they love.

