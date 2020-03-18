Get Your Daily Caffeine Fix With Coffee To-Go At These Local Shops

With online ordering and curbside pickup for coffee to-go, these local shops are making to get your caffeine fix during quarantine.

One thing a lot of us can’t live without—even during a pandemic—is our daily caffeine fix. My favorite part of every day is going by my favorite local coffee shop to grab a cappuccino and maybe spend a few hours working from my laptop.

With the current ban on restaurants, bars, and coffee shops, that habit will have to be put on hold for now. However, several local coffee spots are transitioning to takeaway orders only or are even offering curbside service to keep their customer as safe as possible. And if you can’t go by, consider ordering a gift card to use on a later date. Anything helps.

Adam and Mark Lowes are the brothers behind the distinctive LDU Coffee.

LDU Coffee

2650 N. Fitzhugh Avenue, Suite 100

My favorite Australian coffee shop (and home of the best flat white), LDU Coffee, is now offering gift cards and order ahead online for coffee to-go. Order a drink, pastry, or sandwich to-go. If you don’t want to keep going out for coffee, order bags of coffee beans from their shop to make at home. The Preston location is open normal hours for to-go orders only as well.

La Reunion

229 N. Bishop Avenue

From the owners of State Street Coffee, this Bishop Arts newcomer is now offering curbside pickup service. You don’t even have to go inside. Just drive up out front, order coffee or food, pay, and drive away.

State Street Coffee

2907 State Street

In Uptown, State Street Coffee also has a walk-up window for easy, contactless ordering. And they’re making it super easy to order ahead. Just text 972-994-6522 for coffee to-go. Hours are still 7am to 3pm.

Merit Coffee is now open in Deep Ellum and Highland Park. Courtesy of Merit Coffee

Merit Coffee

4228 Oak Lawn Avenue & 2639 Main Street

At both Oak Lawn and Deep Ellum locations, Merit Coffee has implemented coffee to-go only orders. They are also only accepting credit card (no cash) and touchless pay like Apple Pay. And to ease some anxiety, they’re also doing free shipping online and are extending BOGO sales indefinitely. So if you want coffee beans, buy a bag now and get one half off (in-store and online). Delivery is also available through Favor.

Peaberry Coffee

2446 W. Kiest Boulevard

Oak Cliff coffee shop, Peaberry, has also switched to to-go orders. The local shop serves Vietnamese iced coffee and teas, along with the traditional espresso and coffee menu. Call in orders can be made ahead at 214-434-1516.

Purchase a gift card or coffee beans to support Cultivar Coffee. (Courtesy of Cultivar)

Cultivar Coffee

313 W. Jefferson Boulevard & 1155 Peavy Road

Now open for curbside pickup, to-go orders, and Uber Eats delivery, both Cultivar locations are also accepting donations for employees who are not receiving tips right now. To order curbside pickup for coffee to-go, call ahead at 469-387-6289 (East Dallas) or 972-982-0719 (Oak Cliff). You can also support by buying gift cards or their Cultivar beans.