Merit Coffee
LDU Coffee
Adam and Mark Lowes LDU Coffee
La Reunion
Peaberry Coffee
Cultivar Coffee
01
06

Merit Coffee is now open in Deep Ellum and Highland Park. Courtesy of Merit Coffee

02
06

LDU Coffee brings a taste of Australian coffee to Dallas. (Photo via Unsplash.)

03
06

Adam and Mark Lowes are the brothers behind the distinctive LDU Coffee. (godallasrentals.com).

04
06

La Reunion is now open in Bishop Arts. Courtesy of La Reunion

05
06

Peaberry Coffee has a nice mocha. (Courtesy of Peaberry)

06
06

Purchase a gift card or coffee beans to support Cultivar Coffee. (Courtesy of Cultivar)

Merit Coffee
LDU Coffee
Adam and Mark Lowes LDU Coffee
La Reunion
Peaberry Coffee
Cultivar Coffee
Restaurants

Get Your Daily Caffeine Fix With Coffee To-Go At These Local Shops

Support Your Dallas Favorites With Curbside Pickup and Gift Cards

BY // 03.18.20
Merit Coffee is now open in Deep Ellum and Highland Park. Courtesy of Merit Coffee
LDU Coffee brings a taste of Australian coffee to Dallas. (Photo via Unsplash.)
Adam and Mark Lowes are the brothers behind the distinctive LDU Coffee. (godallasrentals.com).
La Reunion is now open in Bishop Arts. Courtesy of La Reunion
Peaberry Coffee has a nice mocha. (Courtesy of Peaberry)
Purchase a gift card or coffee beans to support Cultivar Coffee. (Courtesy of Cultivar)
1
6

Merit Coffee is now open in Deep Ellum and Highland Park. Courtesy of Merit Coffee

2
6

LDU Coffee brings a taste of Australian coffee to Dallas. (Photo via Unsplash.)

3
6

Adam and Mark Lowes are the brothers behind the distinctive LDU Coffee. (godallasrentals.com).

4
6

La Reunion is now open in Bishop Arts. Courtesy of La Reunion

5
6

Peaberry Coffee has a nice mocha. (Courtesy of Peaberry)

6
6

Purchase a gift card or coffee beans to support Cultivar Coffee. (Courtesy of Cultivar)

With online ordering and curbside pickup for coffee to-go, these local shops are making to get your caffeine fix during quarantine.

One thing a lot of us can’t live without—even during a pandemic—is our daily caffeine fix. My favorite part of every day is going by my favorite local coffee shop to grab a cappuccino and maybe spend a few hours working from my laptop.

With the current ban on restaurants, bars, and coffee shops, that habit will have to be put on hold for now. However, several local coffee spots are transitioning to takeaway orders only or are even offering curbside service to keep their customer as safe as possible. And if you can’t go by, consider ordering a gift card to use on a later date. Anything helps.

Adam and Mark Lowes LDU Coffee
Adam and Mark Lowes are the brothers behind the distinctive LDU Coffee.

LDU Coffee

2650 N. Fitzhugh Avenue, Suite 100

My favorite Australian coffee shop (and home of the best flat white), LDU Coffee, is now offering gift cards and order ahead online for coffee to-go. Order a drink, pastry, or sandwich to-go. If you don’t want to keep going out for coffee, order bags of coffee beans from their shop to make at home. The Preston location is open normal hours for to-go orders only as well.

La Reunion

229 N. Bishop Avenue

From the owners of State Street Coffee, this Bishop Arts newcomer is now offering curbside pickup service. You don’t even have to go inside. Just drive up out front, order coffee or food, pay, and drive away.

State Street Coffee

2907 State Street

In Uptown, State Street Coffee also has a walk-up window for easy, contactless ordering. And they’re making it super easy to order ahead. Just text 972-994-6522 for coffee to-go. Hours are still 7am to 3pm.

Merit Coffee
Merit Coffee is now open in Deep Ellum and Highland Park. Courtesy of Merit Coffee

Merit Coffee

4228 Oak Lawn Avenue & 2639 Main Street

At both Oak Lawn and Deep Ellum locations, Merit Coffee has implemented coffee to-go only orders. They are also only accepting credit card (no cash) and touchless pay like Apple Pay. And to ease some anxiety, they’re also doing free shipping online and are extending BOGO sales indefinitely. So if you want coffee beans, buy a bag now and get one half off (in-store and online). Delivery is also available through Favor.

Peaberry Coffee

2446 W. Kiest Boulevard

Oak Cliff coffee shop, Peaberry, has also switched to to-go orders. The local shop serves Vietnamese iced coffee and teas, along with the traditional espresso and coffee menu. Call in orders can be made ahead at 214-434-1516.

Cultivar Coffee
Purchase a gift card or coffee beans to support Cultivar Coffee. (Courtesy of Cultivar)

Cultivar Coffee

313 W. Jefferson Boulevard & 1155 Peavy Road

Now open for curbside pickup, to-go orders, and Uber Eats delivery, both Cultivar locations are also accepting donations for employees who are not receiving tips right now. To order curbside pickup for coffee to-go, call ahead at 469-387-6289 (East Dallas) or 972-982-0719 (Oak Cliff). You can also support by buying gift cards or their Cultivar beans.

When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
3635 Grennoch Lane
Braes Heights
FOR SALE

3635 Grennoch Lane
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
3635 Grennoch Lane
5577 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5577 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$3,249,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Ellis
This property is listed by: Donna Ellis (713) 851-5183 Email Realtor
5577 Cedar Creek Drive
5648 Shady River
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River
Houston, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River
4216 Villanova Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

4216 Villanova Street
West University Place, TX

$1,069,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
4216 Villanova Street
305 Longwoods Lane
Memorial
FOR SALE

305 Longwoods Lane
Houston, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
305 Longwoods Lane
2603 Avalon Place
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2603 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$1,499,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson
2603 Avalon Place
2708 Pemberton Drive
West University Place
FOR SALE

2708 Pemberton Drive
West University Place, TX

$3,475,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2708 Pemberton Drive
8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Cara Moore
This property is listed by: Cara Moore (713) 818-9778 Email Realtor
8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
3124 Albans Road
West University Place
FOR SALE

3124 Albans Road
West University Place, TX

$1,249,999 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
3124 Albans Road
Presented by Greenwood King
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X