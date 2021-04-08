6 Reasons to Choose Concierge Health Over the Usual Medical System

J. Flowers Health Institute goes above and beyond to prioritize you and your health.

There is a broad spectrum of quality when it comes to the healthcare services available to you and your family. One option that is sometimes overlooked and needs to be considered is going with concierge healthcare services. The concept of concierge healthcare is one of the hottest trends in medicine.

Concierge healthcare is all about putting the needs of the patient first and foremost. J. Flowers Health Institute in Houston is one of the leaders in the field.

Dr. James Flowers co-founded J. Flowers Health Institute with Robbin Mooney, who serves as Chief Development Officer, to find a better way to address a person’s overall health. Their mission centers around finding a truly seamless approach that results in extraordinary care.

What are the advantages of concierge healthcare services over mainstream options? And what puts J. Flowers Health Institute in a league of its own? Let’s count the ways.

1. Comprehensive Diagnostic Evaluation

The most effective treatment possible requires a clear diagnosis. Without a crystal-clear understanding of the many nuances in an individual’s overall condition, a treatment plan will not be able to address every need. With J. Flowers’ Comprehensive Diagnostic Evaluation Program, it’s all about delivering an unmatched thoroughness with an approach that assesses the needs of each and every client.

J. Flowers Health Institute takes a broad and deep approach to whole-person wellness. The result is a complete understanding of an individual’s health.

For people suffering from conditions such as depression, chronic pain, fatigue, or substance use, the root causes can seem mysterious as they struggle to alleviate symptom after symptom. After working with any specialist, an unsolved problem can feel frustrating, even defeating.

J. Flowers Health Institute offers a ‘Living MRI’ that delivers an intimate understanding of the contributing factors of any condition. With that unique knowledge, the most effective treatment plan possible can be put together.

Each evaluation is centered around expert diagnostic care, effective results, exceptional care coordination and world-class support.

Dr. Flowers selects the best providers and protocols from Western medicine, holistic health, integrative nutrition, sports medicine and more. This dream team collaborates to help its clients reach optimal health.

2. Collaboration Among Renowned Specialists

The caring team of expert providers at J. Flowers Health Institute is comprehensively trained and board-certified. These are true experts in their fields. J. Flowers Health Institute selects the best providers and protocols from Western medicine, holistic health, integrative nutrition, sports medicine and more. It is all about helping clients reach optimal health.

With J. Flowers Health Institute’s concierge healthcare services, a collaborative team of the most successful practitioners in all areas of whole-person health are there to get to the real root of any problem. They’re there just for you. You’ll receive undivided, specialized attention in each of the eight dimensions of wellness:

1). Physical

2). Emotional

3). Spiritual

4). Intellectual

5). Environmental

6). Financial

7). Occupational

8). Social

3. Seamless Coordination for Your Unique Circumstances

One of the most significant advantages of J. Flowers Health Institute’s concierge healthcare services is the way every detail of a patient’s intensive experience is coordinated. J. Flowers Health Institute’s dream team of practitioners understands the difficulty of putting your whole life on pause to focus on any one thing – including your health.

With that in mind, J. Flowers makes the most of a patient’s time to ensure the experience is as efficient as possible. They do the legwork of scheduling appointments with specialists and provide you with an itinerary of health appointments that cater to your unique circumstances.

J. Flowers Health Institute’s completely individualized programming includes a number of elite services:

— Comprehensive Diagnostic Evaluation Programs

— Concierge Detox Programs

— Concierge Wellness and Restoration Programs

— Concierge Continuing Care Programs

— Programs for Adolescents and Young Adults

J. Flowers Health Institute anticipates every need to ensure an exceptional experience.

4. Luxurious Hospitality and Services

J. Flowers Health Institute’s high-end medical facilities, access to the largest medical campus in the world, and private partnerships with exquisite hotels and spas ensure that it delivers an exceptional experience. Clients of J. Flowers Health Institute are free to focus on their health and heal in discreet comfort.

For consultations and evaluations, clients are escorted to the Institute’s office facility in Uptown Houston, one of the nation’s largest business districts. The offices are located in a prestigious high-rise tower situated on five private acres. This is a true respite from the hustle and bustle of the area rather than a sterile, white, overcrowded clinic where the chaos makes it hard to even think.

The Institute’s team of board-certified experts delivers a very deep approach to whole-person health that clearly identifies hard-to-pinpoint issues.

5. Specializing in Complex Cases

At J. Flowers Health Institute, it’s about providing the best experience and exceptional, above-and-beyond service for anyone who is tired of not understanding why they haven’t been successful in finding the root causes of many of life’s problems. These include chronic pain, migraines, medication complexities, failure to launch, addiction and substance use disorder concerns, joint pain and joint care, cardiovascular health, aging, hormone replacement, eating to reduce inflammation, and any other point of concern in one’s health.

J. Flowers Health Institute continually raises the standards of excellence and customer service in healthcare.

6. Completely Satisfying Experience

From your first phone call to your smooth transition back to independent living, J. Flowers Health Institute goes above and beyond to prioritize you and your health. This is what some clients who have benefitted from its concierge healthcare services have to say:

“Next to my wedding day, this was the best week of my life, because I finally understand what has been causing the amount of stress and anger in my life.” – Chris

“I have never in my life seen a physician who spent three hours of one-on-one time with me and who cared as much about my healthcare.” – Cheryl

“Waking up this morning with a healed heart and mind. What a miracle. Thank you.” – Christie

This is the world of concierge healthcare at its very best. J. Flowers Health Institute is committed to raising the standards of effectiveness and client services in healthcare.

To learn more, visit jflowershealth.com, or call their concierge team at (713) 715-1618.