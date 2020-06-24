Fashion / Wellness

Your Favorite Dallas Gym Probably Makes a Cute Face Mask

Wear For Workouts, or Support Your Go-To Class From Afar

BY // 06.24.20
dallas boutique fitness gym face masks

I’ll admit, I still haven’t worked out in a gym IRL since the pandemic began. Partially because studies haven’t been too positive about the safety of indoor gym facilities, where the major draws for going back are the very reasons doing so is difficult right now. But it’s also because I’ve grown to love my at-home streaming routine — I’ve never been so grateful to have randomly purchased Bala bands last year.

It’s been heartening to see how thoughtful Dallas gyms have been about safety as their doors begin to open, and how many places have been candid and transparent about the dangers of Covid-19 within their walls. There’s a big difference between learning to live with the virus and pretending it doesn’t exist — most boutique fitness studios seem to acknowledge that.

And though wearing a face masks isn’t typically forced during the actual workout (gyms are requiring guests to wear one in restrooms or lobby areas), many class goers might feel more comfortable easing back into gym life sporting the protective accessory.

For those still uneasy about an indoor workout, many of the following gyms are still offering streaming memberships — their virtual workouts have only gotten better since launching in March. Buying a face mask (or anything) from your favorite studio also doubles as a way to support them from afar.

 

Grit by Brit

The studio’s “Resting Grit Face” masks sold out fast when they first debuted this spring. Now that face masks are becoming more normalized in studios and Dallas as a whole, keep an eye out for a second drop coming early July.

Session Pilates

Masks are mandatory to enter the Dallas-based Pilates studios, but should you forget yours, Session worked with The Emblem Source to craft the new addition to their retail section.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SESSION Pilates (@sessionpilates) on

 

Sculpthouse

The athletic masks, stocked at Sculpthouse in Inwood Village, are made with the same moisture wicking material used to create the liquid-like effect of Heroine’s Sport leggings (which are real nice leggings). Get a pack of three face masks for $43.

Pack of three athletic face masks, $43 at Sculpthouse in Inwood Village

 

Class Studios

In celebration of Pride Month, Class Studios is donating a portion of the proceeds from their tie dye merch to Resource Center, a North Texas-based organization that empowers the LGBTQ and HIV communities.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CLASS STUDIOS (@class_studios) on

Bandier

Not a boutique fitness studio per se, but anyone who frequents a boutique studio in Dallas is probably familiar with Bandier’s killer collection of activewear. Forever on trend, the Highland Park Village shop is now selling face masks.

Leopard Print Face Mask by All Access, $15 at Bandier

 

Studio 6 Fitness

Should you forget the cardinal rule of social distancing, Studio 6 Fitness’ custom face masks serve as an unambiguous reminder.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Studio 6 Fitness (@studio6fitness) on

