Now You Can Stream Your Favorite Dallas Workouts from Home

Thanks to streaming, now you can access your favorite Dallas workouts with new virtual classes at home.

Getting in your workout from home is nothing new. Maybe you’ve tried obé fitness, or p. volve, Melissa Wood Health, or Amanda Kloots. You definitely know someone with a Peloton at this point.

And while all of the above are excellent options, if you’re someone who regulars Dallas’ talent-filled boutique fitness scene, you’re probably missing more than just the workouts right now.

Thankfully, studios who have shut their doors began moving quickly to bring your favorite instructors and classes right to your living room, with many offering remote access through streaming as soon as today. It’s a way for students to feel connected to the tight-knit community so many local gyms have helped cultivate, and hopefully allow those gyms to survive through these uncertain times.

Here, we’ve gathered details on how to access at-home workouts from local studios. We will keep updating this list.

Shine Hot Pilates

Whitney Stern and Rachel Pierce leading a heated mat Pilates class in their Walnut Hill studio.

Streaming Platform: Vimeo

Fee to Access: Free, but donations are encouraged.

Whitney Stern and Rachel Pierce studied trends in Los Angeles and New York before launching their unique Dallas concept, Shine Hot Pilates, on Walnut Hill Lane toward the end of last year. There’s definitely some Tracy Anderson DNA there — Gwyneth Paltrow’s trainer has been in the streaming game for years — so for those with a mat, arm bands (Bala bands are great), and a resistance bands (or ways to MacGyver those at home), the Shine workouts translate beautifully on the internet.

*Tip: For a little extra heat, the Shine ladies use The Vornado space heater. “We are working out in the 90 so that you guys are getting the most authentic us,” the duo said over Instagram Live yesterday.

Class Studios

Class Studios founder Jasmine Zutter filming pre-recording workouts from the Sculpt45 room in Preston Center.

Streaming Platform: Vimeo

Fee to Access: Members can activate their currently frozen membership (email bethany@class-studios.com), purchase class packs (with extended expiration dates), or buy a $50 gift card. Digital membership can be purchased for a $39 weekly fee. Once you’ve reactivated or purchased, Class Studios will send you an email with the Vimeo link and access code.

The Dallas-based studio, which offers spin, interval training, sculpting, and HIIT across its two locations in West Village and Preston Center, will be updating their Vimeo page with one to two new pre-recorded workouts a day in addition to scheduled livestream classes. Instructor playlists will also be made available through Spotify and SoundCloud.

Grit Fitness

GRIT Fitness was founded by Brittani Rettig in 2015. Courtesy of GRIT

Streaming Platform: Facebook and YouTube

Fee to Access: $49 a month

Grit by Brit offers an impressive variety of classes (from dance cardio to yoga) at their Design District, SMU Boulevard, and Addison locations. For now, their no equipment-required classes (and March challenge) are easily accessible virtually from home.

Session Pilates

Session Pilates founder Brittany Grignon leading a class in the original Fitzhugh Avenue location.

Streaming Platform: Vimeo

Fee to Access: Free, but donations are encouraged.

The popular studio (with locations in Lakewood, Uptown, and along West Lovers Lane) just began releasing their pre-recorded workouts. They’ve launched with three videos (focusing on lower body, abs, and arms), and plan to upload a new workout each day.

*Also, Session Pilates has teamed up with The Slate for a free at-home workout, available to live stream via the co-working space’s Facebook page this Thursday at 10am.

Evolve

Evolve founder Sharif Abboud has cultivate a loyal following out of the underground, downtown Dallas gym.

The downtown Dallas gym, led by Sharif Abboud (a Mavs dancer’s go-to guy) will be launching a virtual version of their Met45 training program. Send a direct message to Evolve on Instagram to get more information about online programming (expected to launch on Thursday, March 19), and click here for a visual of the at-home equipment you may want to have on hand.

One Lagree

Popular Dallas instructor Cody Shelton (aka @codycares) is taking to Instagram Live to share live workout challenges and meditations.

Steaming Platform: Instagram Live

Fee to Access: Free

Instructors such as Maiah Holbrook and Cody Shelton from the Turtle Creek Lagree studio are stepping in to offer quick fitness challenges through One Lagree’s Instagram Live. Keep an eye on their Instagram stories for scheduling details.

Black Swan Yoga

Claire Asmann of Black Swan strikes a yoga pose. Photo courtesy of Black Swan.

Streaming Platform: YouTube

Fee to Access: Free, but donations are encouraged

The beloved, donation-based Texas yoga studio has long had BSY.tv (available on appleTV, Roku, FireTV, and cellphone apps). In response to closing their studio doors, Black Swan has added a page its website to allow students to live stream classes taught by their favorite Dallas instructors.