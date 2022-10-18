Dallas Fitness Studio Ninety20 Shocks You Into Shape With Celeb-Loved EMS Workouts

Each Ninety20 trainer is extensively trained in the technology and technique - and this is the device that makes it all happen.

Trainees get all the benefits and results of a tough, two-hour weight training session without having to lift the weights, do the work, or spend the time.

If you’re looking to get fit but don’t have time to spend hours in the gym, Dallas fitness studio Ninety20 on West Lovers Lane may have just the solution for you.

Owned by Dallasite Trent Michel, Ninety20 is Dallas’ premiere Electrical Muscular Stimulation (EMS) training studio. EMS uses electric currents to contract more than 95 percent of your muscle groups during a 20-minute workout, resulting in more than 60,000 contractions in just one session and about a 300 to 500-calorie detox. One, 20-minute EMS workout is equivalent to spending ninety minutes in the gym for an intense weight-training session. Suffice it to say, Ninety20 is the definition of working smarter, not harder.

Celebrities including some of “The Real Housewives of Dallas” and British actor Tom Holland have all turned to EMS to tone up. So, just how does this new workout work? We tried it out for ourselves and let’s just say, our return session is already booked.

When you arrive at Ninety20, your trainer will chat with you about your current workout routine, goals, and any medical conditions they should be aware of. (Note: if you are pregnant, have cancer, or have any heart conditions, this workout is not a fit for you at this time). Then, they’ll get you suited up in full EMS gear including a special top and bottom that has electric nodes throughout the apparel. Once you’re dressed, it’s go-time for this high-intensity, low-impact workout that’s unlike any other workout you’ve ever tried before.

Your trainer will start the electric current on a low level so you get used to the sensation. Once you’re comfortable, trainees do very simple movements (such as squats, tricep kickbacks, etc.). Because all of your body’s muscles are contracting, these typically simple moves are much more difficult. Trainees get all the benefits and results of a tough, 90-minute weight training session without having to lift the weights, do the work, or spend the time.

“EMS is really an amazing workout for anyone and any type of body — whether you’re looking to supplement your current fitness routine, get back into shape, nurse an injury back to health, or tone up for a big event, the benefits of EMS cannot be overlooked,” Michel tells PaperCity. “If your doctor has cleared you to go for a walk, you can do EMS. Through EMS, we’re able to build strength, burn fat, and tone/tighten any problem areas. Typically, our clients are able to see really good results after only three to four sessions with us.”

Ninety20’s experience and knowledge with EMS technology (all Ninety20 trainers have extensive experience both in personal training and EMS) make it stand out in a fitness haven like Dallas.

Originating in Europe only about a decade ago, EMS came to the United States about five years ago and Michel was one of the first trainers to offer it stateside. In fact, Ninety20 is the second-longest-running EMS studio in the country. While it’s growing in popularity, many people don’t know about the technology or concept. Michel is on a mission to change that.

“After just one EMS session in London, I was hooked,” Michel says. “I knew this was a one-of-a-kind workout, and I knew this was a concept that we absolutely needed here in Dallas.”

Ninety20 is open six days per week from 7 am to 7 pm and has three trainers trained specifically in EMS on its staff. The studio is expanding and is looking to add experienced trainers to its team. To view pricing and book sessions (both private and semi-private with a partner), visit www.ninety20.com