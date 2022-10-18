Montrose Park Transformed Into a Party Wonderland — The Menil Brings Chandeliers and Jazz Outdoors

Menil Laura and Keefer Lehner and Kiki and Taylor Landry (1) (Photo by Miroma Photography and Design)
01
27

The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park' chairs Laura & Keefer Lehner, Kiki and Taylor Landry. (Photo by Miroma Photography and Design)

02
27

The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park' chairs David & Jennifer Strauss, Katy & Sandy Shurin. (Photo by Miroma Photography and Design)

03
27

Kate & Paul Hobby at The Menil Collection's alfresco 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Miroma Photography and Design)

04
27

Tracy Pesikoff, Rebecca Rabinow, Audry Ferstein at the 'Party in the Park' fundraiser. (Photo by Miroma Photography and Design)

05
27

Alex & Ali Weaver at The Menil Collection's alfresco 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Miroma Photography and Design)

06
27

Raquel Segal, Stephanie Cockrell, Amy Murchison at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
27

Anne-Marie Soza, Juiana Bruno at The Menil Collection's alfresco 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Miroma Photography and Design)

08
27

Robert McNeil ,Gillian Sarofim, Gregory Aston, Louisa Lummis, Frances Lummis at The Menil Collection's alfresco 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Miroma Photography and Design)

09
27

Parrish & Heather Kyle, Janie & Daniel Zilkha at The Menil Collection alfresco 'Party in the Park' (Photo by Miroma Photography and Design)

10
27

Jacob & Mary Hammon Quinn at The Menil Collection's alfresco 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Miroma Photography and Design)

11
27

Paula Daly, Maurine Ford at The Menil Collection's alfresco 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Miroma Photography and Design)

12
27

Franco Herrera, Michael Mandola at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Miroma Photography and Design)

13
27

Will & Liz Franklin, Debbie Hurwitz, Bruce Herzog at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
27

Jeremy & Caroline Finkelstein at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Miroma Photography and Design)

15
27

John & Julie Stallcup, Alex & Daniel Gottschalk at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Miroma Photography and Design)

16
27

Kelly Scoggins, Christina Goodwin at The Menil Collection's alfresco 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Miroma Photography and Design)

17
27

Frances Lummis, Gregory Astor at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Miroma Photography and Design)

18
27

Cullen Geiselman & Robert Muse at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
27

Kiki Landry, Illa Gaunt, Lauren Barrett at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park' fundraiser. (Photo by Miroma Photography and Design)

20
27

Lisa Helfman, Alexandra Butte, Morgan Garvey at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
27

Bradley Sabloff & Audrey Ferstein at The Menil Collection's alfresco 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Miroma Photography and Design)

22
27

Derek Stott, Peilin Cui at the 'Party in the Park' fundraiser. (Photo by Miroma Photography and Design)

23
27

James & Kimberly Bell, Kelly & Nick Silvers at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

24
27

Jonathan & Sol Edwards at the 'Party in the Park' fundraiser. (Photo by Miroma Photography and Design)

25
27

Mike & Christina Van Booven at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park' fundraiser. (Photo by Miroma Photography and Design)

26
27

(Photo by Miroma Photography and Design)

27
27

(Photo by Miroma Photography and Design)

Society / Featured Parties

Montrose Park Transformed Into a Party Wonderland — The Menil Brings Chandeliers and Jazz Outdoors

Keeping It Arty

BY // 10.18.22
photography Miroma Photography and Design
The red carpet leading from valet into the heart of Menil Park in Montrose was the first indication that this was going to be no ordinary outdoor event. So let’s refer to it as an alfresco evening. The chandeliers dazzling from massive oaks were another clue as were the lilting gypsy jazz sounds of Django Foxtrot.

Indeed, The Menil Collection’s second annual “Party in the Park” was a special evening.

With little program other than the welcome from museum director Rebecca Rabinow, the 300 spiffily attired guests were free to direct their attentions to schmoozing with one another, grazing through the luscious City Kitchen buffet, and swaying to the tunes of the Austin-based trio.

Taking center stage were “Party in the Park” event chairs Kiki and Taylor Landry, Laura and Keefer Lehner, Katy and Sandy Shurin, and Jennifer and David Strauss, who guided the evening to proceeds of $254,000, $4,000 above the fundraising goal.

Unlike last year’s fête beneath the stars which boasted a dance floor, the grassy park terrain was this year furnished with a mix of high and low tables and a number of lounge areas complete with comfy couches and chairs and area rugs. That and the festive lighting and floral centerpieces were the handiwork of Rebecca Johnson of Bergner & Johnson.

City Kitchen wowed with a feast of buffet tables that kept the throng moving across the park. Dining choices included small plates of braised beef short ribs served over jalapeño cheese grits and asparagus; pecan crusted chicken; baby spinach salad; paella with saffron rice, shrimp and mussels; grilled zucchini; edamame and mushroom salad with soba noodles, daikon, miso aioli and crispy wontons. When it was time to answer the sweet tooth, City Kitchen delivered with mini pecan tarts, lemon bars and Brandy Alexander dessert cocktails.

PC seen: Kate and Paul Hobby, Raquel Segal, Stephanie Cockrell, Liz and Will Franklin, Debbie Hurwitz, Bruce Herzog Amy Murchison, Robert McNeil, Gillian Sarofim, Gregory Aston, Louisa Lummis, Frances Lummis, Janie and Daniel Zilkha, Cullen Geiselman and Robert Muse, Lisa Helfman, Kimberly, and James Bell, and Kelly and Nick Silvers.

