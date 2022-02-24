Step Inside John Reed Dallas, a Lush Oasis for State-of-the-Art Fitness in Preston Center

Cycling is one of many boutique style classes at John Reed, which also offers mat Pilates, yoga, HIIT, dance cardio, and more. (Photo by JOHN REED Fitness)

In "Rack City," you'll find as many racks (natch) as you'll need, along with infinity mirrors to check your form. (Photo by JOHN REED Fitness)

You can stream Netflix while you get your run in. (Photo by JOHN REED Fitness)

In the Texas room (and beyond), German equipment is custom-designed to fit the aesthetic of the space. (Photo by JOHN REED Fitness)

It took me a moment to catch how surprisingly lively things were on a Tuesday afternoon in John Reed, given the Dallas fitness club’s grand opening was still several days away. I was too distracted by the spectacle — the Tulum-inspired interiors, the towering Adam and Eve cyborgs, and the mood-setting light displays. There’s a lot to take in beyond gym equipment. It’s a vibe.

The John Reed team attributes the gym’s early buzziness to a video posted on Instagram last week offering a glimpse of the 30,000-square-foot space. “It was like wildfire after that,” an employee explained as we descended into the main area of the fitness club (club being the operative word).

A lush, immersive aesthetic is a signature of the Berlin-based brand, which has opened posh gyms in Paris, Prague, London, and Budapest since launching in 2016. John Reed’s international takeover hit American soil with the 2021 opening of a downtown Los Angeles location. John Reed Dallas, occupying the former Gold’s Gym in Preston Center, is the brand’s second U.S. location, which will celebrate its official grand opening on Saturday, February 26, with complimentary mimosas and Poizon Ivy manning the DJ booth.

The club will also be open to the public Thursday, Friday, and Sunday of this week, then all equipment and boutique-style classes (including cycling, Pilates, yoga, dance cardio, and more), will be available to members only. (There is currently an $80 a month presale. After February 28, monthly prices bump back up to $100. Memberships are always month-to-month — no initiation fees or contracts.)

In a city that has embraced boutique fitness as much as Dallas, the allure of a big box gym might be called into question. John Reed has the modern answer though: take the ambiance and energy of slick boutique studios and apply them to a full-scale, state-of-the-art space with DJ-led fitness classes. Turn up the music, turn down the lights, and let the fitness inspiration flow.

It doesn’t hurt that John Reed Dallas, despite being the brand’s 42nd international location, feels site-specific. An artful centerpiece of the visually-driven club is a winding, 2,000-square-foot mural, a collaborative project between 10 Texas artists: Bradford Maxfield (Estudio Bradlio), Brandon Adams, Christin Atkinson (aka Saekart), Drigo, Jerod Dtox Davies, Mike Johnston, Molly Margaret Sydnor, Niz Graphics, Ryan Stalsby , and Zuzu. There’s even a “Texas Room” complete with a mounted longhorn skull and a crackling modern fireplace.

John Reed is a wellness destination that demands to be seen. Scroll through the slideshow to explore the club’s unique fitness spaces, infinity mirrors, high-end equipment, and endless vibes.