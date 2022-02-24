JohnReed Fitness04933 (Photo by JOHN REED Fitness)
Wellness

Step Inside John Reed Dallas, a Lush Oasis for State-of-the-Art Fitness in Preston Center

Turn Up the Music, Turn Down the Lights

BY // 02.23.22
photography JOHN REED Fitness
A winding, 2,000-square-foot snake mural (in keeping with the paradise aesthetic) is a collaborative project between 10 Texas artists. (Photo by JOHN REED Fitness)
The entrance to the John Reed "Texas" room. (Photo by JOHN REED Fitness)
In the Texas room (and beyond), German equipment is custom-designed to fit the aesthetic of the space. (Photo by JOHN REED Fitness)
A collection of high-end cardio machines at John Reed. (Photo by JOHN REED Fitness)
You can stream Netflix while you get your run in. (Photo by JOHN REED Fitness)
The entrance to "Rack City." (Photo by JOHN REED Fitness)
In "Rack City," you'll find as many racks (natch) as you'll need, along with infinity mirrors to check your form. (Photo by JOHN REED Fitness)
The entrance to the John Reed cycling room. (Photo by JOHN REED Fitness)
Cycling is one of many boutique style classes at John Reed, which also offers mat Pilates, yoga, HIIT, dance cardio, and more. (Photo by JOHN REED Fitness)
The free weight room is equipped with premium weight machines manufactured by gym80 out of Germany. (Photo by JOHN REED Fitness)
Even the locker rooms are sexy. (Photo by JOHN REED Fitness)
The women's locker room features Dyson hairdryers, Mexican tile, and one great Instagrammable moment. (Photo by JOHN REED Fitness)
A view from the DJ Booth, the leading force behind John Reed's signature, 45-minute Boost Club, a HIIT-style group workout. (Photo by JOHN REED Fitness)
It took me a moment to catch how surprisingly lively things were on a Tuesday afternoon in John Reed, given the Dallas fitness club’s grand opening was still several days away. I was too distracted by the spectacle — the Tulum-inspired interiors, the towering Adam and Eve cyborgs, and the mood-setting light displays. There’s a lot to take in beyond gym equipment. It’s a vibe.

The John Reed team attributes the gym’s early buzziness to a video posted on Instagram last week offering a glimpse of the 30,000-square-foot space. “It was like wildfire after that,” an employee explained as we descended into the main area of the fitness club (club being the operative word).

JohnReed Fitness05113
A slick, stark space helps cleanse your visual palate before entering John Reed’s color-drenched gym.

A lush, immersive aesthetic is a signature of the Berlin-based brand, which has opened posh gyms in Paris, Prague, London, and Budapest since launching in 2016. John Reed’s international takeover hit American soil with the 2021 opening of a downtown Los Angeles location. John Reed Dallas, occupying the former Gold’s Gym in Preston Center, is the brand’s second U.S. location, which will celebrate its official grand opening on Saturday, February 26, with complimentary mimosas and Poizon Ivy manning the DJ booth.

The club will also be open to the public Thursday, Friday, and Sunday of this week, then all equipment and boutique-style classes (including cycling, Pilates, yoga, dance cardio, and more), will be available to members only. (There is currently an $80 a month presale. After February 28, monthly prices bump back up to $100. Memberships are always month-to-month — no initiation fees or contracts.)

JohnReed Fitness05126_1
Adam and Eve cyborgs and a trail of Tiki torches welcome you to the tropical paradise-inspired space.

In a city that has embraced boutique fitness as much as Dallas, the allure of a big box gym might be called into question. John Reed has the modern answer though: take the ambiance and energy of slick boutique studios and apply them to a full-scale, state-of-the-art space with DJ-led fitness classes. Turn up the music, turn down the lights, and let the fitness inspiration flow.

It doesn’t hurt that John Reed Dallas, despite being the brand’s 42nd international location, feels site-specific. An artful centerpiece of the visually-driven club is a winding, 2,000-square-foot mural, a collaborative project between 10 Texas artists: Bradford Maxfield (Estudio Bradlio), Brandon Adams, Christin Atkinson (aka Saekart), Drigo, Jerod Dtox Davies, Mike Johnston, Molly Margaret Sydnor, Niz Graphics,  Ryan Stalsby , and Zuzu. There’s even a “Texas Room” complete with a mounted longhorn skull and a crackling modern fireplace.

John Reed is a wellness destination that demands to be seen. Scroll through the slideshow to explore the club’s unique fitness spaces, infinity mirrors, high-end equipment, and endless vibes.

