Dallas studios and wellness pros help take some of the edge off one of 2020’s most stressful weeks (and that’s saying something).

Meditation in the Park

Breathe has been safely hosting sound baths and guided meditations out of their dreamily designed Park Cities studio throughout the pandemic, but should you prefer an open-air experience, the wellness spot is offering a donation-based meditation class this Sunday, from 10 to 10:45am, in Flippen Park (the fountain-filled square at the corner of Versailles and Lomo Alto).

Bring your own mat, water, and give your mind a much-needed refresh.

Meditation and Reiki in a Safe Space

The description for this event, hosted with Ella Leupold in Brooke Conley’s beautiful studio, promises “restorative meditation” and “healing energy.” We’ll take all we can get.

The event is $35 per person, and limited to just 10 participants.

Streaming Serenity

Our favorite Pilates instructor turned Dallas meditation Master Cody Shelton launched Freedom to Practice during the pandemic, where he offers workouts targeting your arms or upper body, offers cycle classes for all the new at-home spinners, and leads some deeply soothing meditations. He’s hosting a few this week, including a 20-minute session on Election Day.