New Dallas Wellness and Beauty Experiences to Try This Spring

04.07.21
A simple, soothing aesthetic surrounds each heated massage table at The NOW, opening locations in Dallas, Houston, and Austin this year.

Dallas’ thriving wellness scene always seems to have something new to offer. From magnetic therapy to an ancient, eco-friendly beauty ritual, these are the coolest new studios and treatments to try this spring.

 

SM Reception 1 not dallas
A reception area of Cali-based Sugared + Bronzed, currently popping up in Preston Center in Dallas

Sugared + Bronzed Pop-Up

Dallas recently welcomed Texas’ first Sugar + Bronzed, a Cali-based concept combining airbrush tanning and sugaring, an all-natural method of removing hair with roots in ancient Egyptian and Middle Eastern cultures (and a reputation for being less painful than waxing). The bright, welcoming studio is currently popping up within the Phenix Salon Suites in Preston Center.

 

Breathe_1276
A calming corner of Breathe Meditation and Wellness.

The Magnesphere 

I trust the friends behind Breathe Meditation and Wellness — a quality that helps when you’re climbing into a glass salt chamber or lying on a bed of crushed crystals. So when the duo asked if I’d come try their latest modality, I was down.

The Magnesphere, a whole body Magnetic Resonance Therapy, mimics the natural magnetic fields produced by a body that’s achieved completely balanced homeostasis. The machine, which includes an anti-gravity chair, can target various specific concerns, but the overall goal is to enhance feelings of relaxation.

I opted for the longest treatment (one hour) and settled in with a blanket, a relaxation meditation playing in my noise-canceling headphones, and a starry galaxy scene projected throughout the dimly lit room. The meditation subsided after 50 minutes (a handful of which I’m sure I slept through) and the noise canceling headphones filled with majestic instrumentals and nature sounds. During the last few minutes, I felt energized throughout my body in a way I rarely do after a nap. It’s impossible to say how much of this could be contributed to the Magnesphere, but I was in an above average mood for the rest of the day.

 

TGP_4560
The Movement Loft and wellness event space in Dallas’ Fair Park.

The Movement Loft 

The hybrid workout studio, boutique, and wellness event space just celebrated its one-year anniversary, but you’d be forgiven for missing an opening in a pandemic. To catch up, check out The Movement Loft’s variety of class offerings, including Revitalizing Gentle Yoga, Beginner-Friendly Ballet, and Strut & Slay Dance Choreo.

 

Check In Area
A check-in area of The NOW, opening locations in Dallas, Austin, and Houston this spring.

The NOW (coming soon)

As more Dallasites continue to get vaccinated, the demand for high-touch treatments, particularly massages, will be heavily in demand. Thankfully, The Now, a popular LA-based wellness concept, is prepping to open in Lower Greenville and Preston Forest Village, and bringing along their specialty: affordable, high-quality massages that can be booked ASAP. Stay up to date on all The Now’s Texas openings (the sanctuaries are also arriving in Houston and Austin) on Instagram.

X