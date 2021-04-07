New Dallas Wellness and Beauty Experiences to Try This Spring
You Deserve ItBY Caitlin Clark // 04.07.21
Dallas’ thriving wellness scene always seems to have something new to offer. From magnetic therapy to an ancient, eco-friendly beauty ritual, these are the coolest new studios and treatments to try this spring.
Sugared + Bronzed Pop-Up
Dallas recently welcomed Texas’ first Sugar + Bronzed, a Cali-based concept combining airbrush tanning and sugaring, an all-natural method of removing hair with roots in ancient Egyptian and Middle Eastern cultures (and a reputation for being less painful than waxing). The bright, welcoming studio is currently popping up within the Phenix Salon Suites in Preston Center.
The Magnesphere
I trust the friends behind Breathe Meditation and Wellness — a quality that helps when you’re climbing into a glass salt chamber or lying on a bed of crushed crystals. So when the duo asked if I’d come try their latest modality, I was down.
The Magnesphere, a whole body Magnetic Resonance Therapy, mimics the natural magnetic fields produced by a body that’s achieved completely balanced homeostasis. The machine, which includes an anti-gravity chair, can target various specific concerns, but the overall goal is to enhance feelings of relaxation.
I opted for the longest treatment (one hour) and settled in with a blanket, a relaxation meditation playing in my noise-canceling headphones, and a starry galaxy scene projected throughout the dimly lit room. The meditation subsided after 50 minutes (a handful of which I’m sure I slept through) and the noise canceling headphones filled with majestic instrumentals and nature sounds. During the last few minutes, I felt energized throughout my body in a way I rarely do after a nap. It’s impossible to say how much of this could be contributed to the Magnesphere, but I was in an above average mood for the rest of the day.
The Movement Loft
The hybrid workout studio, boutique, and wellness event space just celebrated its one-year anniversary, but you’d be forgiven for missing an opening in a pandemic. To catch up, check out The Movement Loft’s variety of class offerings, including Revitalizing Gentle Yoga, Beginner-Friendly Ballet, and Strut & Slay Dance Choreo.
The NOW (coming soon)
As more Dallasites continue to get vaccinated, the demand for high-touch treatments, particularly massages, will be heavily in demand. Thankfully, The Now, a popular LA-based wellness concept, is prepping to open in Lower Greenville and Preston Forest Village, and bringing along their specialty: affordable, high-quality massages that can be booked ASAP. Stay up to date on all The Now’s Texas openings (the sanctuaries are also arriving in Houston and Austin) on Instagram.