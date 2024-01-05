Hotel Swexan wellness retreat dallas 20231115_144842756_iOS
Hotel Swexan wellness retreat dallas 20231115_144521248_iOS
Hotel Swexan wellness retreat dallas 20231115_144800029_iOS
Hotel Swexan wellness retreat dallas HS_MAY 2023_GYM_BY MARCO GALLOWAY (1) (11)
Hotel Swexan wellness retreat dallas HS_MAY 2023_GYM_BY MARCO GALLOWAY (2) (10)
01
05

Forma Pilates has studios in Los Angeles and New York, but is exclusively popping up in Dallas at Hotel Swexan.

02
05

Gift bags from Dr. Barbara Sturm at Hotel Swexan wellness events.

03
05

Forma Pilates has studios in Los Angeles and New York, but is exclusively popping up in Dallas at Hotel Swexan.

04
05

Rooftop workous at Hotel Swexan in Dallas.

05
05

The Hotel Swexan sauna.

Hotel Swexan wellness retreat dallas 20231115_144842756_iOS
Hotel Swexan wellness retreat dallas 20231115_144521248_iOS
Hotel Swexan wellness retreat dallas 20231115_144800029_iOS
Hotel Swexan wellness retreat dallas HS_MAY 2023_GYM_BY MARCO GALLOWAY (1) (11)
Hotel Swexan wellness retreat dallas HS_MAY 2023_GYM_BY MARCO GALLOWAY (2) (10)
Style / Wellness

The New Hotel Swexan is Hosting a Luxe Dallas Wellness Retreat This January

Bringing Forma Pilates, Joanna Czech, Joja Activewear, and More Big Names

BY // 01.05.24
Forma Pilates has studios in Los Angeles and New York, but is exclusively popping up in Dallas at Hotel Swexan.
Gift bags from Dr. Barbara Sturm at Hotel Swexan wellness events.
Forma Pilates has studios in Los Angeles and New York, but is exclusively popping up in Dallas at Hotel Swexan.
Rooftop workous at Hotel Swexan in Dallas.
The Hotel Swexan sauna.
1
5

Forma Pilates has studios in Los Angeles and New York, but is exclusively popping up in Dallas at Hotel Swexan.

2
5

Gift bags from Dr. Barbara Sturm at Hotel Swexan wellness events.

3
5

Forma Pilates has studios in Los Angeles and New York, but is exclusively popping up in Dallas at Hotel Swexan.

4
5

Rooftop workous at Hotel Swexan in Dallas.

5
5

The Hotel Swexan sauna.

No new Dallas hotel has garnered quite as much attention as Hôtel Swexan. Since opening in the summer of 2023, the first hotel venture from Harwood International has earned notice for its impeccable interiors and eye-catching architecture (by Kengo Kuma, who designed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Stadium), and as well as the posh private club hiding within its walls (if you know you know).

As for how the Swexan will show up for Dallas locals, the hotel’s programming has proven solid so far. Aptly timed for resolutions, the Hôtel Swexan’s Wellness Retreat will take place next weekend (January 12 to 14), bringing big names and luxe experiences to those able to get off the waitlist.

Attendees can expect pop-up classes by the LA-based Forma Pilates (a favorite of Hailey Bieber’s and Kaia Gerber’s), mini facials with Joanna Czech skincare, heated sculpt with the teams from Alo Wellness Club and Dallas’ own Ritual One, along with complimentary sweat sessions with The Ozone Bar. JOJA Activewear, founded by models Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes, will be gifting chic sets as Oak Cliff-based Tepetán and Socorro team up to provide fresh-pressed tequila cocktails.

Hotel Swexan wellness retreat dallas 20231115_144521248_iOS
Gift bags from Dr. Barbara Sturm at Hotel Swexan wellness events.

Years ago, I drove myself down to Austin for a wellness retreat designed by Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop (aptly called, “In Goop Health”). Though I dare not besmirch Gwen (lest some sort of jade egg curse befall me), the Hôtel Swexan retreat certainly looks like it could rival that over-the-top event. And even better: it’s right here in Dallas.

Hotel Swexan wellness retreat dallas 20231115_144842756_iOS
Hotel Swexan wellness retreat dallas 20231115_144521248_iOS
Hotel Swexan wellness retreat dallas 20231115_144800029_iOS
Hotel Swexan wellness retreat dallas HS_MAY 2023_GYM_BY MARCO GALLOWAY (1) (11)
Hotel Swexan wellness retreat dallas HS_MAY 2023_GYM_BY MARCO GALLOWAY (2) (10)

Featured Properties

Swipe
2323 W Main St.
The Westmore
FOR SALE

2323 W Main St.
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
2323 W Main St.
720 Marchmont Drive
Piney Point
FOR SALE

720 Marchmont Drive
Piney Point, TX

$2,860,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
720 Marchmont Drive
512 W. Drew
Montrose
FOR SALE

512 W. Drew
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
512 W. Drew
75 Crain Square Blvd
Southside Place
FOR SALE

75 Crain Square Blvd
Southside Place, TX

$1,535,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Rothwell
This property is listed by: Mary Rothwell (580) 777-0057 Email Realtor
75 Crain Square Blvd
2004 Fulham Court
Hammersmith
FOR SALE

2004 Fulham Court
Houston, TX

$648,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
2004 Fulham Court
11821 Chapelwood Lane
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

11821 Chapelwood Lane
Bunker Hill, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
11821 Chapelwood Lane
3422 Eckert Drive
Laffites Cove
FOR SALE

3422 Eckert Drive
Gavelston, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
3422 Eckert Drive
10315 Sugar Hill Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10315 Sugar Hill Drive
Houston, TX

$715,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
10315 Sugar Hill Drive
2336 Suffolk Drive
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

2336 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2336 Suffolk Drive
616 E. 18th
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

616 E. 18th
Houston, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine York
This property is listed by: Catherine York (713) 471-4575 Email Realtor
616 E. 18th
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X