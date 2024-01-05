The New Hotel Swexan is Hosting a Luxe Dallas Wellness Retreat This January

Forma Pilates has studios in Los Angeles and New York, but is exclusively popping up in Dallas at Hotel Swexan.

No new Dallas hotel has garnered quite as much attention as Hôtel Swexan. Since opening in the summer of 2023, the first hotel venture from Harwood International has earned notice for its impeccable interiors and eye-catching architecture (by Kengo Kuma, who designed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Stadium), and as well as the posh private club hiding within its walls (if you know you know).

As for how the Swexan will show up for Dallas locals, the hotel’s programming has proven solid so far. Aptly timed for resolutions, the Hôtel Swexan’s Wellness Retreat will take place next weekend (January 12 to 14), bringing big names and luxe experiences to those able to get off the waitlist.

Attendees can expect pop-up classes by the LA-based Forma Pilates (a favorite of Hailey Bieber’s and Kaia Gerber’s), mini facials with Joanna Czech skincare, heated sculpt with the teams from Alo Wellness Club and Dallas’ own Ritual One, along with complimentary sweat sessions with The Ozone Bar. JOJA Activewear, founded by models Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes, will be gifting chic sets as Oak Cliff-based Tepetán and Socorro team up to provide fresh-pressed tequila cocktails.

Years ago, I drove myself down to Austin for a wellness retreat designed by Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop (aptly called, “In Goop Health”). Though I dare not besmirch Gwen (lest some sort of jade egg curse befall me), the Hôtel Swexan retreat certainly looks like it could rival that over-the-top event. And even better: it’s right here in Dallas.