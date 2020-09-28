PaperCity Conversations — Leila-Scott Mitchell Price of The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences Talks Mind and Body

PaperCity Conversations: Francine Ballard x The Center for HAS
Leila-Scott Mitchell Price
The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
IMG_0013 Photo Jenny Antill
Ear Seeds Placing on Ear 2
Beautiful no box
IMG_0460 Photo Jenny Antill
IMG_0461 Photo Jenny Antill
01
10

PaperCity Conversations: Francine Ballard x The Center for HAS (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

02
10

Leila-Scott Mitchell Price is the co-founder and co-owner of The Center for the Healing Arts and Sciences. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

03
10

The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

04
10

The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

05
10

The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

06
10

The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

07
10

The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together.

08
10

The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

09
10

The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

10
10

The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

PaperCity Conversations: Francine Ballard x The Center for HAS
Leila-Scott Mitchell Price
The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
IMG_0013 Photo Jenny Antill
Ear Seeds Placing on Ear 2
Beautiful no box
IMG_0460 Photo Jenny Antill
IMG_0461 Photo Jenny Antill
Fashion / Wellness

PaperCity Conversations — Leila-Scott Mitchell Price of The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences Talks Mind and Body

Francine Ballard Gets Fascinating Figures to Open Up

BY Staff Report // 09.28.20
Leila-Scott Mitchell Price is the co-founder and co-owner of The Center for the Healing Arts and Sciences. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together.
The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
1
10

PaperCity Conversations: Francine Ballard x The Center for HAS (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

2
10

Leila-Scott Mitchell Price is the co-founder and co-owner of The Center for the Healing Arts and Sciences. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

3
10

The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

4
10

The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

5
10

The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

6
10

The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

7
10

The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together.

8
10

The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

9
10

The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

10
10

The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences brings the mind and body together. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

To Leila-Scott Mitchell Price, it’s pretty simple. The mind and the body are connected — and it’s time we start acknowledging that in health and treatment routines.

“We’ve really done a number on ourselves by separating mind from body,” Mitchell Price tells editor-at-large Francine Ballard in our latest edition of PaperCity Conversations. “Treating them as though they’re different when, of course, they’re completely and totally interconnected.”

PaperCity Conversations is a new regular video series that highlights interesting conversations with fascinating figures. As the co-owner of The Center  for the Healing Arts & Sciences in Houston, Leila-Scott Mitchell Price certainly qualifies. The Center is a psychotherapy, acupuncture and mindfulness practice which offers herbal medicine, supplements and other self-care products in the wellness realm.

If that sounds somewhat all encompassing. . . well, that’s the point.

“Just about anything,” Mitchell Price says when Ballard asks what The Center tackles. “I’d say if you don’t need an ambulance, come see us.”

It’s an approach to health that centers around the idea that everything works in concert. In this PaperCity Conversation, Ballard even tackles her own fear of needles to try acupuncture administered by Mitchell Price in a must-see scene. Mitchell Price, who is the co-founder of The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences with her husband, Dr. John Price, is an acupuncturist who holds a masters degree in traditional Chinese medicine.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

She’s also been an events coordinator, earned a degree from the famed Le Cordon Bleu, Paris culinary school and trained in and taught yoga. This  is someone who’s always looked at the bigger picture.

“Growing up, I just kind of wanted my body to do it’s thing,” Mitchell Price tells Ballard.

Many of The Center’s clients come in a specific health ailment or pain (golfer or tennis elbow is a good example) and end up getting into the other disciplines and changing their entire approach to health.

Whether you’re a committed convert to non-traditional medicine or a skeptic, this is one conversation that will have you talking. And thinking.

For much more, watch the full PaperCity Conversation in the video player above or below this story. And stay tuned for future episodes in the coming weeks. After all, a good conversation never goes out of style.

Credits for Editing, lightning, sound: Homer Jon Young
Video: Jenny Antill Clifton

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - PaperCity Conversations

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place

Featured Properties

Swipe
1999 McKinney Avenue Unit 1608
Uptown
FOR SALE

1999 McKinney Avenue Unit 1608
Dallas, TX

$1,449,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
1999 McKinney Avenue Unit 1608
4410 Bordeaux
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4410 Bordeaux
Dallas, TX

$4,200,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
4410 Bordeaux
1999 McKinney Avenue Unit 607 & 608
Uptown
FOR SALE

1999 McKinney Avenue Unit 607 & 608
Dallas, TX

$1,755,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
1999 McKinney Avenue Unit 607 & 608
1403 Lone Eagle Way
FOR SALE

1403 Lone Eagle Way
Arlington, TX

$649,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
1403 Lone Eagle Way
4610 Royal Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4610 Royal Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,975,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
4610 Royal Lane
Presented by Christy Berry Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X