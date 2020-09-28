8. Duyen and Marc Nguyen ROCO virtual gala
Music in the Air — This ROCO Gala Breaks New Ground in Virtual Fun

A Most Original World Premiere

Duyen & Marc Nguyen
ROCO performing at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
ROCO gala chairs Kelley Lubanko, Kelley Lubanko cutout, Leigh Smith cutout and the real life Leigh Smith.
Honoree Lauren Anderson
Chris & Kristy Bradshaw
Nick & Beth Zdeblick
Ali & Frank Donnelly
Kevin & Kate McGrory, Stephen & Julie Chen, Valerie Dietrich, Ting Bresnahan, Marian McCarty
Shawn Stephens & Jim Jordan
Phoebe & Bobby Tudor
ROCO performing at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Stephen & Kelley Lubanko
Leigh & Reggie Smith
Alicia & Lance Smith joining the ROCO gala virtually
ROCO performing at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Floral decor from Swift + Company
ROCO rehearses at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands
Planning virtual fundraising events is no easy task and honestly not very promising on delivering interest. That said, meeting the challenge in style over the weekend was ROCO (previously known as River Oaks Chamber Orchestra) which aired its live performance from Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands. It was a first in many ways.

ROCO, which presents performances across the city in such diverse locations as Saint Arnold Brewery, Rienzi  and Holocaust Museum Houston, made its debut in the open-air pavilion. All 40 members of the orchestra participated in the prelude to the 16th season, which due to COVID-19 will be virtual.

Guests viewed the Revelry-themed evening from their homes while feasting on a scrumptious dinner courtesy of Berg Hospitality Group restaurants — Annie Cafè & Bar, B&B Butchers, B.B. Italia— with the menu created by renowned chef Robert Del Grande. Accompanying wine was procured through personal recommendation of Mike Muna and through Dionysus Imports. And top end donors received at-home decor from Swift + Company.

The concert featured the world premiere of Jessie Montgomery’s Starburst, Debussy’s Claire de Lune, and the overture to Fauré’s Masques et bergamasques. These were excerpts from the live streaming of the opening concert of the season, which followed on Saturday night.

“It was a critical element for us to incorporate live performance into the evening,” ROCO founder and artistic director Alecia Lawyer said. “Because we’ve been live streaming for years and recording since we started 15 years ago, it was the only way to invite our guests into what we truly do, making classical music fun, lively and completely accessible.”

Two super nova philanthropists in the city’s arts world, Kelley Lubanko and Leigh Smith, chaired the evening that saw participation by 250, many of whom joined together at various homes for viewing dinner parties. Taking bows as honorees were John Bradshaw, recognized for his role in advancing ROCO’s reputation as an elite arts organization, and retired Houston Ballet principal Lauren Anderson, who was presented the second annual Wildcatting in the Arts Award.

After the live stream, guests transitioned to virtual Zoom tables and were joined by ROCO musicians. The night concluded with a recorded performance of ROCO’s signature piece, the triumphant “Anthem of Hope” composed by Anthony DiLorenzo and commissioned by ROCO.

Among those dining out across the city and applauding ROCO musicians were Stephanie and Frank Tsuru, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Kelli and John Weinzierl, Susan Whitfield, Nancy Allen, Betty Hrncir, Julie and Stephen Chen, Cabrina and Stephen Owsley, Duyen and Marc Nguyen, Isla and Tommy Reckling, and Drew Helmer with Salil Deshpande.

