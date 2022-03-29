Newport Healthcare Fills the Gap in Teen and Young Adult Treatment in Dallas

Newport works with a diverse set of patients who are struggling with anxiety, depression, past trauma, suicidal ideation and self-harm, as well as co-occurring issues like substance abuse, disordered eating, and other maladaptive behaviors.

At Newport Academy, they believe that every teen and young adult who is struggling—regardless of background, economic status, or geographical location—deserves the highest-quality treatment available.

Mental health has taken a front seat over the past two years, as teens and young adults struggle to process the impact of the pandemic and how to move forward. For teens especially, the pandemic has had severe impacts on their academic performance, social lives, and mental health. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, one in six American youth (ages 6 to 17) experience a mental health disorder each year, and suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people ages 10 to 34.

Luckily, with this renewed exposure to issues that so many North Texans struggle with daily, there has been an influx of solutions and treatments that are fighting the stigma around mental health — particularly by Newport Healthcare. The mental health treatment company is addressing the growing need with industry-leading outpatient treatment in Dallas, provided through its longstanding teen program, Newport Academy, and its young adult program, Newport Institute.

Newport Healthcare’s philosophy is that every teen and young adult who is struggling — regardless of background, economic status, or geographical location — deserves the highest-quality treatment available. Meanwhile, the data on lack of access to mental healthcare is devastating: 2021 statistics from Mental Health America show that 67 percent of Texas youth with depression and 60 percent of the state’s adults with mental illness receive no mental health services at all.The stigma around seeking help, as well as limited treatment programs/providers in Texas, prevent families from accessing the help that they need.

Newport’s programs serve a diverse set of patients who are struggling with anxiety, depression, trauma, and suicidal ideation, as well as co-occurring issues like substance abuse, self-harm, disordered eating, and other maladaptive behaviors.

“If you’re looking for a program where you can drop off your kid to be fixed, that’s not Newport Healthcare,” says Misty England, LCSW-S, MBA, Newport Executive Director of Outpatient Services in Dallas. “The whole family is impacted by mental health and substance abuse issues. We work with our clients individually and we require weekly family involvement so that the family can experience healing together. Additionally, we spend a lot of time on academics as kids are often behind when they come to us. We will do everything we can to set our clients and their families up for success using our evidence-based framework.”

Newport’s emphasis on academics is the main thing that sets it apart from competitors.

Newport’s emphasis on academics is one of the aspects that sets it apart from other treatment companies. Whereas many programs provide minimal education per day, Newport offers three to four hours of rich academic content throughout the day, supported by a full educational department.

In addition to its strong focus on academics, Newport’s Dallas program offers extensive therapy options with licensed and experienced staff, including weekly family therapy sessions, weekly individual therapy, group therapy sessions, and robust experiential therapy offerings (such as yoga, dance/movement therapy, drama therapy, music therapy, art therapy, and soon-to-be-launched equine therapy).

The program utilizes modalities such as CBT, DBT, EMDR, Attachment-Based Family Therapy, and trauma-focused care to drive exceptional treatment outcomes. The company works with all leading insurance providers, including United, Cigna, and BlueCrossBlue Shield. It’s never too late to seek help.

