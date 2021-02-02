the now massage dallas
The "Journey Room" at The Now. The west coast wellness destination will open in two Dallas neighborhoods this spring.

The NOW's retail area includes a branded product line and custom jewelry collection.

The crystal grid mirror at The NOW.

A simple, soothing aesthetic surrounds each heated massage table at The NOW.

LA-Based The NOW is Bringing Its Stunning Self-Care Escapes to Texas

The "Journey Room" at The Now. The west coast wellness destination will open in two Dallas neighborhoods this spring.

The NOW's retail area includes a branded product line and custom jewelry collection.

The crystal grid mirror at The NOW.

Los Angeles-based The NOW’s name is a reference to living in the moment, but it’s also an answer to what most are looking for when they’re at their most stressed: instant self-care gratification. Gara Post, co-founder of the West Coast wellness destination, created her concept to deliver affordable, high-quality massages that can easily fit into a busy schedule. “The NOW was founded on the principle that in today’s fast paced society self-care is a necessity, not a luxury,” Post says in a release.

But there’s still a lot of luxury to be had at The NOW. A journey to their original West Hollywood boutique is a soothing, immersive experience. A chic, natural aesthetic and jasmine aromas welcome visitors, who choose between three Swedish-inspired massage options: The NOW, a signature relaxation massage; The Healer, an energy-balancing stress reducer; and The Stretch, a recovery treatment. Massages begin at $50, with enhancement options that include herbal heat therapy, crystal healing, an organic coconut oil scalp renewal, a cooling peppermint bomb, and Gua Sha, a Chinese technique using rose quartz tools.

The Tulum-inspired check-in area of The NOW, which includes a branded product line and custom jewelry collection. Streamlined, custom services starting at $50 deliver recovery and relaxation for those who can't commit to a full spa day.

Since opening in 2015, The NOW has begun spreading its elevated, easy-to-book massage gospel across the country, and is landing in two Dallas neighborhoods for its introduction to Texas (future locations are planned for Austin’s South Lamar neighborhood and along West 19th Street in Houston’s Heights neighborhood). The NOW destinations in Lower Greenville and Preston Forest Village are slated to open this spring, with relaxing massages and Tulum-inspired interiors that will offer a welcome escape.

 

For more information on upcoming openings, as well as the brand’s updated safety protocols, visit thenowmassage.com

X