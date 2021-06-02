Your Own Personal CBD Guides — Dallas’ Thryv Organics Sets Itself Apart With Care

The Thryv team is authentic in their mission to introduce people to the benefits of CBD, point them to the right products to fit their personal needs and goals, and to educate their customers completely.

Thryv has everything from tinctures to soft gels, gummies and topicals, even relaxing bath bombs -- and select products are USDA-certified organic, a rare distinction in the CBD industry.

Perhaps you are already a devotee of CBD and its many wonders, or maybe you are just curious to find out what benefits you might get from CBD products. Hemp-derived products are all the buzz these days and one local CBD company has been thriving in the Dallas market for good reason.

Thryv Organics offers a wide range of CBD products, including flavored oils, gummies, topicals and even products geared to give relief and relaxation to your pets.

Thryv Organics’ story is a unique one. Founded by Stacie Czech and Kristi Kelley, the brand initially launched in 2019 with expectations of steady growth over the next few years due to the growing popularity of CBD products. But the wave of COVID shutdowns in March of 2020, resulted in the temporary closing of their retail store. Czech and Kelley knew they would need to find new ways to stay afloat.

Thryv has everything from tinctures to soft gels, gummies and topicals, even relaxing bath bombs — and select products are USDA-certified organic, a rare distinction in the CBD industry.

A few key pivots have repositioned them to. . . well, thrive.

Not all hemp-derived CBD products are the same. That’s why developing personal relationships with each and every customer is so important to the Thryv team. Thryv ensures that every ingredient in the products it carries are lab tested and methodically sourced. That’s more than a standard. It’s something their customers have come to rely on.

If you are going to use CBD, you need to know that it is safe, regulated and unrivaled in potency and consistency. Thryv strives to bring that peace of mind by providing in-depth lab reports and CBD education for each and every customer.

When someone contacts Thryv, they can choose to get a complimentary, one-on-one consultation from one of the owners themselves. Helping people determine the best CBD products for their specific needs is important to these two women entrepreneurs. Czech and Kelley want each person to feel well educated about CBD and make sure you are using CBD the right way, taking the mystery out of dosing.

Each personal consultation ensures that you will be getting on the right track, right from the start. You can schedule a virtual consultation online or simply stop by the Thryv Dallas store at 9219 Garland Road.

Thryv has everything from tinctures to soft gels, gummies and topicals, even relaxing bath bombs — and select products are USDA-certified organic, a rare distinction in the CBD industry. CBD can be utilized for many purposes. It can ease exercise-induced joint and muscle pain, and relieve chronic discomfort and inflammation. CBD can also improve overall wellness and provide a sense of calm when dealing with anxiety, depression and everyday stresses for some. Others have found it indispensable for a good night’s rest.

Pet parents also have been turning to CBD increasingly to bring comfort to their pets. CBD can provide pets relief from separation anxiety, ear infections, heart disease, noise phobias, seizures, side effects from cancer, skin allergies, stomach problems and more. Thryv is currently partnering with local non-profit Dallas Pets Alive and donates 10 percent of the profits from their pet CBD products to the organization.

our personal consultation is the place to start your CBD journey.

Thryv even has a CBD kit for those who are easing into CBD. The kit fills up a zipper pouch with different CBD products to try, including fresh mint CBD oil drops, soft gels, lavender eucalyptus salve, and both green apple and strawberry lemonade flavor CBD gummies to get you started. The gift set is $75.

With the lightning fast growth in the CBD industry, it’s hard to know which companies you can trust. But Czech and Kelley’s passion and caring show through. They are authentic in their mission to introduce people to the benefits of CBD, point them to the right products to fit their personal needs and goals, and to educate their customers completely.

When it’s time to give CBD a try, or to get all your questions answered by experts in a burgeoning field, Thryv Organics is there.