Waverly, a New Wellness Concept, is Bringing the Spa Aesthetic to Oral Care

For months — years in pandemic time — branding for Waverly has been sitting pretty in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood, and on Instagram, where for a long time the mysterious account’s bio read simply, “Your Mouth Deserves a Day Spa.” This November, Waverly will finally allow clients to explore the substance behind that eye-catching branding — the work of Red Antler, the extremely choosy agency behind Casper, Birchbox, and Allbirds — and experience a more pampered approach to oral health.

“Drybar is the salon without the scissors. Waverly is the dentist without the drill,” founder Nicholas Debari says. The former investment banker moved from New York to Dallas last year to launch his concept: turning oral care into an easy, breezy spa-like experience, complete with essential oil-infused towels and complimentary chairside hand massages.

It’s not just about the vanity of a whiter smile, though. By cutting out procedures — no root canals go down at the mouth spa — Waverly is able to offer their cleaning and whitening services at affordable prices, which include a complimentary exam, x-rays, an oral cancer screening, and an optional bacteria genetic test. The focus stays on preventative care, and making the idea of it a bit more appealing.

“The whole point is for you to come in not once, not twice, but four times a year to manage the bacteria levels in your mouth for 60 to 90% cheaper than at the dentist,” says DeBari, who has been consulting with top dental practitioners to advise on services.

Interiors, filled with West Elm furniture and designed by Red Antler, are a major departure from a typical dentist’s office.

Waverly’s edited menu offers three primary experiences. The Purification is a 30-minute traditional cleaning priced at $55. The Illumination promises a smile up to four shades whiter for $95. The lengthiest service is The Enlightenment, a 45-minute cleaning and brightening session. Booking is also made modern — purchased credits can be applied to any service, which can be reserved online.

Red Antler, who also designed the striking modern interiors (an aesthetic that would surely be Goop-approved), worked their branding magic on Waverly’s direct-to-consumer product line: a sleek, customizable subscription box called the Wave Kit.

BUY ART NOW Swipe



























Next

“We always wanted you to be able to take the studio experience home with you and turn your own bathroom into a mouth spa,” DeBari says.

“The blue in our color scheme represents a stasis and the white symbolizes a new illuminated way of thinking about how your oral health connects with your systemic wellness,” founder Nicholas DeBari says. “Waverly takes you from darkness into light.”

A 10-question online survey helps Waverly tailor a box to your oral health. Wave Kits include a custom toothpaste, a custom oral gel, an anti-microbial floss (in a container that mimics the satisfying snap of an AirPod case), patented whitening trays, and a custom mouthwash. Follow up surveys are sent each quarter to measure inflammation or any other changes to the oral microbiome.

But self-care and vanity are certainly part of Waverly’s appeal, which may be why DeBari chose Dallas to launch his concept, with a goal of expanding throughout Texas and across the U.S. soon. The plan: 30 Waverly locations in the next few years.

The original opening of the first location in West Village was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but Waverly (which has already partnered with select Dallas-Fort Worth DryBar locations) plans to welcome visitors on November 11. For updates and information on safety protocols, follow @mouthspa on Instagram or sign up on their website.