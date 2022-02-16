River Oaks Gets a New Beauty Retreat With Designer Power — Your First Look at Westlake Dermatology’s Latest Clinic

Westlake Dermatology in Houston is anchored in this Michael Hsu building at 2132 Bissonnet. (Photo by Chase Daniel)

Westlake Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery will open its River Oaks clinic at 3636 Westheimer this summer. (Rendering courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture)

The nation’s largest privately held dermatology firm, Texas-based Westlake Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery, is continuing its expansion mode, adding a new second Houston location in River Oaks. And as has been the preference for Westlake president and founder Dr. Gregory A. Nikolaidis, he has tapped one of the Lone Star State’s leading architectural firms to design the clinic.

The award-winning Michael Hsu Office of Architecture has been tasked once again with creating a sleek environment that will set the sophisticated tone for the myriad state-of-the-art services offered by Westlake‘s staff of dermatologists and plastic surgeons. Hsu’s office designed the Houston building at 2132 Bissonnet where Westlake became the anchor tenant in 2019.

The trés chic space, pictured in the renderings, is set to open this summer at 3636 Westheimer, the location that longtime Houstonians will remember as the former site of Wells Design. The new design is said to maintain the integrity of the 1970s era building, keeping the mid-century bones while refreshing the space.

“It was important for this design to represent Westlake Dermatology’s well-known brand and approach to dermatology for this second Houston location,” Hsu says in a statement.

“This adaptive reuse of an existing building will bring a refreshed attraction to the neighborhood. By opening the façade to receive daylight and maximize views, guests will find thoughtfully detailed interiors in Westlake Dermatology’s signature palette of natural materials – including plaster, white oak, terrazzo, marble, leathe and brass.

“The materials blend beautifully to provide a soothing and spa-like atmosphere for patients and staff. The carefully edited and sculptural design is inspired by Mediterranean vernacular and the human form, bringing a softness and delicacy to the experience.”

When the 2,700 square foot clinic opens, clients will find a wide range of offerings from skin checks, chemical peels and Botox to liposuction, rhinoplasty and breast augmentation. Westlake Dermatology is one of the few practices in the country to provide both full-service dermatology and plastic surgery.

Based in Austin, Westlake Dermatology has 17 clinics across the state. This new location in Nikolaidis’s hometown of Houston will raise the count to 18.

“As a kid, I grew up in Southwest Houston and Kingwood. I was fortunate to later attend medical school at Baylor College of Medicine and live in the West University area,” Nikolaidis tells PaperCity.

“I have always loved the multi-cultural nature of Houston and its collection of neighborhoods, that feel like a collection of many small towns within a big city. When I came across the building opportunity in the epicenter of River Oaks, I knew it was the perfect location to expand our presence in Houston with a second location.”