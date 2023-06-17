Willow Park Gets New Restaurants, Green Space and a Showcase Music Stage — Lucchese Embraces This North Texas Growth

With the success of The Shops at Willow Park, The District will add residential with plenty of greenspace.

With its open air amphitheater, The Lucchese Stage will be a key component of The District.

The District will add new dining and entertainment along with apartments, homes and townhomes.

The District brings Upper restaurant balconies with a view to the Lucchese Stage and river beyond.

The Shops at Willow Park is found along Interstate 20 heading toward Weatherford. The Aledo/Willow Park corridor is growing fast thanks to its proximity to Fort Worth. You’ll find interesting restaurants here, including Drake’s Yolk and Parker County Brewing. Willow Park even boasts its own Lucchese Bootmaker store.

Now, Lucchese has signed on to sponsor a big amenity in a new addition going in nearby. Get ready for The District.

The District will be the latest phase of Willow Park North, a master-planned community from Wilks Development. The new neighborhood is being built along the Clearfork River including parks and trails and 45 acres of green space with a focal point feature.

That woukd be the Lucchese Stage, which will bring concert-quality sound, lights and a 20 foot by 12 foot LED wall. Wilks Development expects entertainment to kick off this September, including live music, karaoke, trivia and sports game watching on the big screen.

Willow Park North will be home to some 208 apartments, 195 single-family homes and 110 townhomes. It will feature high-end, two-story restaurant spaces with nearly 360-degree views of a modern 1,500 to 2,000 person capacity outdoor amphitheater. Wilks Development just reached an official agreement with Lucchese Bootmaker to become the stage sponsor.

“Lucchese is excited to become further involved with The District at Willow Park and share our love of artistry with the Parker County community,” Lucchese director of brand activation and partnerships Kesley Charles says. “We can’t wait to see people both dancing and stomping their Lucchese boots along with live music this fall.”

Lucchese Bootmaker believes in sticking to what works, having deployed the same craftsmanship principles and techniques since 1883. Lucchese artisans use only the finest leathers and materials to construct its boots.

Now these boot experts are expanding their growing footprint to the entertainment at the center of Parker County’s newest residential community.