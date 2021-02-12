Texas snow Dallas Houston
Culture / Newsy

Real Snow Days are Headed to Texas — Dallas a Near Certainty and Houston Has a Chance

Your Winter Storm Guide — Serious Warnings and Snow Ice Cream Fun

BY // 02.12.21
If you haven’t already stocked up on the requisite cases of canned tomato soup, pitiful little bundles of firewood and Swiss Miss hot cocoa packets, you’re running out of time.

Seriously, you might have already missed that window of opportunity.

Texas is better known for breaking records like “consecutive 100 degree days” in the sweltering summer, than for logging record low temperatures. But hold on to your pom-pom-topped knit beanie, well below freezing temperatures, icy rain and even snow could be hitting huge swaths of the Lone Star State. The Dallas-Fort Worth area is even staring down the real possibility (and maybe probability) of a new chilling all-time low this Monday.

The lowest temperature on record for February 15 in DFW currently stands at a bone-chilling 15 degrees. That marker has lasted more than 100 years, having been set back in 1909. Yet, the region is poised to shatter that with a forecasted low of three degrees on Monday. You heard me right. . . THREE. If that single digit doesn’t strike fear in your heart, you ain’t from Texas.

In Texas, few phrases get our attention faster than “WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY.” For very good reason. We suck at things like freezing rain, ice storms, snow accumulations and locating our cold weather gear.

While there is always that one neighbor who will take this opportunity to put on her designer label apres ski ensemble before trudging out to the mailbox (she’s a showoff and nobody likes her), the rest of us will be frantically searching under our beds. And in every conceivable coat pocket, for our other mitten.

Where did I put that glove last year? I know I’ve seen it laying around here somewhere. Bernie Sanders proved “granny style” mittens are a fashion “do” with his inauguration mittens that launched a thousand memes.

Bernie Sanders models the look that launched a thousand memes. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski).

I’d also like to give a shout out to the overly prepared among us. Those who are ready for any eventuality. The folks that have bags of rock salt on standby, an honest-to-goodness snow shovel in the garage, and perhaps even an antique Flexible Flyer sled for the kiddies. You put us all to shame.

My parents still live on one of Fort Worth’s best sledding hills. I recall the winter of 1978 which dumped over 17 inches of snow, with great affection. It was epic sledding.

Our next door neighbor was a transplant from Ohio, and while everyone else on the hill was satisfied to hunker down in front of the fireplace, and wait for things to thaw, he always insisted on putting those chains on his tires and being the first one out on snow and ice. Just to prove it could be done.

What he later came to learn was WHY we all stayed home. Texans have not a clue how to drive on the stuff, so our roadways end up looking a lot like bumper cars at the state fair. People are genuinely surprised when they slam on their brakes on ice, and the car spins around two full rotations before coming to rest in the median. Sadly, there is also often a tragic side.

Interstate 35 in Fort Worth was the sight of an icy 133-car pileup earlier this week that left at least six dead and injured dozens more, some seriously. It’s just best to stay off the roads.

DFW traffic map after a layer of ice on Thursday February 11.

Texas’ Snowy Side

With anywhere from four to eight inches of snow now forecast for North Texas by Monday and Houston even in play to get some, this is a Texas kid’s childhood fantasy come to life.

Parents need to be ready to take advantage of it and create some winter memories. I know that bundling kids up and drying them off is messy business, but just be patient. You’ll get through it. And the kids will remember building that snowman, sledding the hills and making the snow angels with you all their lives. I know I sure do.

Want to really get crazy? Here’s my recipe for snow ice cream. It might come in handy, and you’ll be a hero. Just remember to only scrape off the fluffiest, most pristine, top layers of snow (avoiding snow that is brown, yellow or has paw prints running through it for obvious reasons).

Snow Ice Cream (photo by The Kitchn)
You’ll be a hero for making Snow Ice Cream. (Photo by The Kitchn)

Snowy Ice Cream Recipe — No, Really

1 cup of milk (any kind)

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 pinch of salt

8 cups clean snow

Mix and eat some rare Texas winter.

