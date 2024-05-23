Fort Worth Lifestyle Brand Winton and Waits Expands To A Growing North Texas Town

Signature essential oil blends in hand sanitizers' and roll on fragrances at Winton and Waits.

The Jaipur short kimono is part of the new branded clothing line by Winton and Waits.

Winton and Waits founder Jenna Lee has many new projects on the horizon.

Fort Worth-based, women-owned lifestyle brand Winton and Waits has spawned its second location in downtown Aledo. The new outpost will celebrate its grand opening on June 1.

Founder Jenna Lee scoured the globe ― finding unique, handmade products, all by women makers, and curated them into a fascinating shop when it opened in Fort Worth’s Southside in 2017. It was one of the first additions to the new South Main Village, which has grown up around it.

Winton and Waits is filled with home goods and fragrances, decorative items, jewelry, bath and body products, and an expanding clothing line. More on that later.

The original location of the Fort Worth brand recently made a big move of its own. It fronted South Main Street but recently moved to a new location nearby at 115 East Daggett (the former WED Bridal Boutique) where it just celebrated its grand reopening on April 13.

Opening in a “historic rock house” on the circle in downtown Aledo, Lee tells PaperCity Fort Worth that it is a placeholder that will serve as an introduction to Parker County. Future plans might include an expansion on the same site or a new building in the heart of Aledo. Time will tell.

With the recent additions of Fort Worth-born Dayne’s Craft Barbecue, Press Cafe, and now Winton and Waits, Aledo is becoming its own little Cowtown.

Winton and Waits Clothing Line Goes National

Though Lee has sourced from around the globe, a recent trip to visit with her small suppliers in India, cemented those relationships, and that is where the fabulous printed fabrics for her clothing line are crafted.

“We’ve sold wholesale for many years, but we launched our own branded clothing line at market (Dallas Market Hall) in January,” Lee says.

“The label is an amazing, print-driven line. All designs are one-size-fits-all, very drapey, gauzy, and versatile, so you can wear them as easily as you can pack them or throw them on over a bathing suit.”

The line — which includes kimonos, tunics, kaftans, and dresses in eye-catching prints ― puts comfort and style into loungewear.

“It’s fun to see our designs being shipped to retailers nationwide now,” Lee says.

You Can Also Book A Stylish Staycation

If you are looking for a vacation rental that will spark your creative juices, Lee has something for that too. Her Modern Nomads rentals are up to five now, with two in Fort Worth and three in the ever-growing hamlet of Granbury.

The Fort Worth rentals include the Bougie Bungalow ― a three-bedroom, two-bath, with a pool and hot tub. The other is her W+W Style Studio ― a one-bedroom, one-bath. Lee hopes these venues will serve as inspirational retreats and unforgettable getaways.

Her newer Granbury stays include a glamping experience inside an old school bus, and two lakefront homes hosting upwards of 20 people comfortably. Each of Modern Nomads’ properties is filled with Instagrammable, signature style since Lee has decorated with all the housewares, and textiles you’d find in her Winton and Waits store. They are even stocked with her full line of bath products from salt soaks to bubble baths.

This Fort Worth brand is expanding in all directions, spreading Jenna Lee’s passion for ethically sourced finds and women-owned businesses.