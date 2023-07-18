One of Fort Worth’s Best Barbecue Spots Is Moving To Aledo — Dayne’s Craft Barbecue Embraces a New Permanent Restaurant Home

Ashley and Dayne Weaver took a chance on barbecue and the rest is history.

Check out this sampling of the barbecue turned out by Dayne's Craft Barbecue. It's a great representation of this Top 50 BBQ joint.

Barbecue aficionados have been lining up at a popular food truck in Fort Worth’s Westland neighborhood for more than a year now, patiently waiting for Dayne’s Craft Barbecue’s first brick-and-mortar restaurant to open. Dayne and Ashley Weaver have been working with landlord Philip Murrin to make that dream a reality. But now, they’re shifting their sights to Aledo instead.

That is where Dayne’s Craft Barbecue will open its first permanent restaurant instead now.

Transforming the aging location at 9840 Camp Bowie West Boulevard turned out to be too time consuming and too costly a proposition. So it’s on to Aledo.

This Texas Monthly Top 50 BBQ Spot now plans to finally open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant at 100 North Front Street in Aledo this fall.

That’s the building that is currently home to Montes Burrito in downtown Aledo. It’s a big coup for the rapidly growing city, just beyond Fort Worth. Aledo recently snagged the second location of Felipe Armenta’s Press Cafe too. Press Cafe is going in just two blocks away from the new Dayne’s Craft Barbecue.

“It’s just going to take way more time and money than either Philip or Dayne and I realized to get our restaurant up and running,” Weaver says in a release. “As much as we love both the building and the Murrins, we received an incredible opportunity to open within the next couple of months in a location in Aledo that makes sense for us and our crew.”

Dayne’s will continue to serve its award-winning barbecue from its trailer parked in Westland until the brick-and-mortar restaurant in Aledo is ready. The current hours of operation for Dayne’s Craft Barbecue are Thursdays through Sundays from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm.

Of course, this is not the first disappointment for the Weavers who have been looking for the perfect place to plant their barbecue flag for several years now. Only to have their hopes dashed time and again. But Dayne’s tender brisket and pork ribs (just to name a few) have kept fans hot on their trail through it all.

Before their year-long stint in Westland, Dayne’s first began as a series of successful pop-ups before agreeing to make a go of it inside what was then the defunct Americado shell at 2000 W. Berry Street in Fort Worth in 2019.

When that deal went sideways, this barbecue couple found a new permanent spot for their then 500 gallon smoker at the former Lola’s Trailer Park ― the popular Fort Worth music venue which was located at 2735 West 5th Street. When Lola’s made a cross-town move ― amazingly enough to its new home at the very same 2000 W. Berry Street venue (go figure) ― Dayne’s was once again on the move, this time to Westland.

Long story short, devotees of Dayne’s Craft Barbecue have proven that they’ll follow the Weavers anywhere. So a quick trip to Aledo will not deter those in search of moist brisket. What’s a 15 minute drive anyway?

Dayne’s Craft Barbecue Sizes Up Aledo

The new Dayne’s Craft Barbecue restaurant in Aledo will be in a 2,700-square-foot standalone building. The Weavers are adding a pit room housing three 1,000 gallon Centex smokers (translation: far fewer SOLD OUT items) and a 1,000-square-foot covered patio space. It all adds up to about 130 seats in all.

Possibly the biggest bonus will be the plentiful parking, with spaces for between 50 and 60 cars.

“We’re extremely excited to have a full kitchen with plenty of accommodations to do a lot of cool, fun dishes that we’ve always wanted to do but never had the space,” Dayne Weaver says in a statement. “This bigger space will allow us to cook more food and serve more people at a faster rate.”

This new Dayne’s Craft Barbecue will offer lunch Wednesdays through Sundays, then add breakfast and dinner, adding staff as needed.

In a follow-up Facebook post, Dayne Weaver promised the new Aledo Dayne’s Craft Barbecue will eventually allow for “faster service, catering, chilled grab & go items, and so much more.” He writes that “this location is only 10 minutes from where I started selling barbecue from our front yard more than five years ago.”

It’s a full-circle moment for Dayne’s Craft Barbecue, and a big bonus for the burgeoning restaurant scene in Aledo.