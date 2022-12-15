Hot Jewelry Trends — and How to Make Them Sing With Ylang 23

The season is in full swing, and an outfit is only as good as the jewels that it pairs with. Dallas jeweler and longtime style setter Ylang 23, founded by Joanne and Charles Teichman, is breaking down the hottest jewelry trends.

After all, nobody would know better. Here is the jewelry buzz that’s making people swoon:

Show Stopping Earrings

It’s all about the ears.

Take the Irene Neuwirth Gemmy Gem Beryl and Spessartine Garnet Yellow Gold Earrings, a one-of-a-kind pair handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold. The earrings are set with yellow beryl and three round Spessartine garnet stones, finished on huggie hoops. The beryl totals 8.4 carats, and the garnet totals 3.2 carats.

If you prefer blue and green hues, the Irene Neuwirth Gemmy Gem Multi-Sapphire White and Yellow Gold Drop Earrings are another one-of-a-kind pair. These 18 karat white and yellow gold earrings are set with vibrant, multi-colored blue and green sapphires and full cut diamonds. The sapphires total 10.02 carats, the diamonds total 0.64 carats and the diamond pave huggies total 0.22 carats. The diamonds are G-H Color/VS-SI Clarity.

For a slimmer piece, try the Jacquie Aiche Full Pave Small Fishtail Yellow Gold Earrings. These full diamond pave small fishtail earrings have a dramatic presence, and the fishtail drops showcase lovely movement. The earrings are handcrafted in 14 karat yellow gold and detailed in diamonds. They measure 7/16-inches to 1/8-inches across and one 5/8-inches long. The pieces are finished with gold ear wires.

Beads Power

Beads are everywhere this season. From the neck to the wrist, Ylang 23 is entering a bead revolution.

The Ileana Makri Striped Black Agate and Multicolor Stone and Pave Ball Long Beaded Necklace is already a fan favorite. From Ileana’s Makri’s newest Globetrotter Collection, the Globetrotter Necklace is adorned with Tibetan black agate stripe beads, semi-precious gems, and sterling silver beads adorned with grey diamonds and enamel. The beads are 18-karat gold with a 9-karat yellow gold hook closure. The necklace measures 31.5 inches long.

If you’d rather wear your beads on your wrist, the Ileana Makri Striped Black Agate Pave Enamel Ball and Evil Eye Beaded Bracelet is a must-have. Also from Ileana’s Makri’s newest Globetrotter Collection, the Globetrotter Bracelet is adorned with Tibetan brown agate stripe beads, semi-precious gems, and sterling silver beads adorned with grey diamonds and enamel. Additionally, it features 18 karat gold beads on a silicone rubber cord.

There’s nothing more powerful than a confidently dressed woman, and the Jacquie Aiche Turquoise Thunderbird on Faceted Apatite Rose Gold Necklace symbolizes just that. It’s all about power, protection and strength. Faceted apatite beads are strung and centrally display a carved turquoise thunderbird design. The necklace is handcrafted in 14- karat yellow gold and detailed in apatite and turquoise. It adjusts up to seventeen 3/4-inches long and the thunderbird measures approximately one 1/4-inches, finishing with a lobster clasp.

Is there anything more stunning than sapphire paired with gold? The Azlee Rich Sapphire Beaded Yellow Gold Necklace has a modern, intriguingly interesting and effortless feel. Crafted and hand-finished in Los Angeles, this adjustable and handcrafted 18-karat yellow gold necklace is strung with small sapphire beads totaling 132 carats. It has adjustable jump loops ranging from 16 inches to 18 inches long and is finished with a lobster clasp.

Statement Yellow Gold Pieces

It’s a gold rush this fall, baby.

The elegant Lizzie Mandler Three Row Cleo Yellow Gold Bracelet is a stunning three row bracelet perfect for everyday wear. The bracelet is handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold, measures 6.5 inches long and is finished with a safety clasp. Layer or wear solo.

Diamonds may be forever, but gold means true love. The Foundrae True Love Heart Charm On Yellow Gold Midsized Mixed Clip Bracelet celebrates the seven classic types of love as defined thousands of years ago: Eros (romantic love), Philia (friendship), Agape (universal love), Storge (love between parent and child), Ludus (playful love), Pragma (love founded on duty and reason) and Philautia (self love).

A True Love Knot, also known as Bowen’s Knot, is a heraldic knot representing the connectivity of true love and is featured on the mid-sized mixed clip chain. The piece is handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold and detailed in diamonds. The medallion measures 20 mm tall and the bracelet measures seven inches long.

If you’re looking for some motivation, Ylang 23 recommends this Retrouvai Optimism Talisman Yellow Gold Signet Ring from the brand’s newest collection, engraved with “A New Dawn A New Day” inside a wavy signet design. The piece is handcrafted in 14-karat yellow gold and the signet’s face diameter measures 20 mm.

Gemstones Mania

Gemstones are also hot, hot, hot and completely of the moment.

Wear your garden on your sleeve with the Cathy Waterman Zambian Emerald Flower Yellow Gold Bracelet, perfect for everyday wear. Twenty two karat gold links are connected by bright Zambian bezel set stones all set to make a sweet flower. It measures approximately seven inches long and is finished with a toggle closure. If you’re looking for a gift for someone special, you can’t go wrong with this piece.

The Azlee Sapphire Diamond Yellow Gold Ring is both edgy and sophisticated, featuring a blue sapphire center surrounded by two trillion diamonds, all set in a thick 18 karat gold band. The emerald totals .60 carats, the diamonds total .14 carats and the band measures 6.5 mm thick.

Add a pop of color to your ensemble with the Selim Mouzannar Multi-Sapphire and Tsavorite Link Hoop Earrings. The link drops feature multi-color sapphire stones along with bright tsavorite, all set in blackened sterling silver. The pair is handcrafted in sterling silver and detailed in multi-color sapphires and tsavorite. The link measures 3/4-inches long.

If you’re looking to add on to a necklace or bracelet you already have this fall, look no further than the Marla Aaron Tsavorite Stoned Yellow Gold Chubby Baby Lock. The chic and sparkling lock is the perfect addition to your piece. The lock is accented in bright, tsavorite stones, handcrafted in 14-karat yellow gold and measures 5/8 inches long. Open the lock by twisting the barrel and then connect the loops of Marla’s chains or other locks to create your signature story.

Perhaps you’re looking to add to your ring stack instead. The Lizzie Mandler Round Emerald Knife Edge Signet Ring will stack beautifully with your other pieces. It features knife edge detailed gold with a central round emerald. An unmistakable Lizzie Mandler signature, the triangular knife-edge detail is woven throughout this collection. The ring is handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold and detailed with an emerald.

If you’re looking for more than just a hint of green, this Retrouvai Green Tourmaline in Turquoise Petite Lollipop Yellow Gold Ring fits the bill. This one-of-a-kind lollipop ring by Retrouvaí is crafted in solid gold and features a green tourmaline bezel set in turquoise. Inspired by a mid-century cocktail ring, the Lollipop Collection features modern pieces conceptualized one at a time. The ring is handcrafted in 14-karat yellow gold and detailed in tourmaline and turquoise.

It’s a great season to be shopping for some special jewelry at Ylang 23. Then again, it’s always a good season for adding something special to your collection or gifting something special to a loved one.

​​Check out its entire website for much more on everything Ylang 23 offers. Or visit the store at 8300 Preston Road in the Preston Center to get personal service from North Texas’ curated jewelry experts.