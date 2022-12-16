A Marmuscak, V Pedraza (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Neiman Marcus Turns Into Party Central With Angels of Hope — Shopping Sprees and More Boost Child Advocates

More Than 25,000 Local Kids Helped

BY // 12.15.22
photography Priscilla Dickson
Anya Marmuscak, Virginia Pedraza at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Honoree Caroline Finkelstein, Child Advocates CEO Sonya Galvan, luncheon chairJane Johnson at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
What: Child Advocates “Angels of Hope” luncheon

Where: The Westin Galleria Hotel

PC Moment: The sequined, plumed and shiny party frocks from Neiman Marcus that filled the runway as well as the Neiman’s Houston pop-up had more than a few of the 400 guests pulling out their credit cards, dreaming of looking their best at the plethora of holiday affairs. As did the raffle prizes that included a $2,000 shopping spree at the Houston Galleria anchor, a $5,000 shopping spree at Deutsch Fine Jewelry and a New York fashion experience. The raffle alone brought in $44,000.

When all the tabs were totaled, the beloved annual luncheon raised more than $317,000 for the organization that mobilizes thoroughly trained, court appointed volunteers who take up the cases of abused children and guide them into safe environments.

Testimony to the solid works of Child Advocates was provided by advocate Vince Velasquez. He spoke on his experience with a young man whom he guided during the boy’s time in foster care. Today, that young man is self-sufficient, pursuing a career in the military.

The Angels of Hope luncheon not only raises funds for the program but also awareness of the organization in order to encourage volunteers to join the team. Since its founding more than 30 years ago, Child Advocates has served more than 25,000 children with more than 5,500 volunteers stepping up to provide the much needed aid.

Applause, applause for luncheon chair Jane Johnson and for honoree Child Advocates board member Caroline Finkelstein, recognized for her philanthropy as well as for her service to Child Advocates. KTRK Channel 13’s sportscaster Greg Bailey served as luncheon emcee.

PC Seen: Child Advocates CEO Sonoya Galvan, Kara McCullers, Jeremy Finkelstein, Elizabeth McCabe, Ellie Francisco, Berkeley Downie, Lesha Elsenbrook, Shelley Boyer, Danielle Cullen, Bernie Bailey, Cynthia Chen, Katherine Warren, Ann Ayre, Lauren Paine, Kiki Wilson, Amy Hinson, Julie Harris, Nancy Bertin, Jenn Harris, Lisa Holder, Dina Sbaiti, and Brandi Maxwell.

