Famed Designer and Project Runway Legend Unveils a Collection of Genderless Wedding Rings

The rings capture all the glamor and sparkle, fit for every taste.

Fashion designer Zac Posen has dressed a lot of famous people ― Glenn Close, Reese Witherspoon, Naomi Watts, even Princess Eugenie of York. He was a judge on Bravo’s hit series Project Runway for six seasons. Not only that, but his bridal designs brought a thoroughly modern sensibility to the bridal scene when he joined with Barcelona-based bridal brand White One in 2019.

Now, Posen is launching a genderless collection of wedding jewelry with global jewelry brand Blue Nile, the largest online retailer of certified diamonds and fine jewelry.

For the past year, Posen has been working on this new line, striving to create a collection of wedding bands and engagement rings that celebrate all love. The collection features 12 new, unique and timeless designs.

Take for instance the ZAC — Zac Posen Compass Set Single Princess Cut Diamond Band. The clean lines of this ring gleams in a choice of 14k white gold, yellow gold or platinum. Posen designed the ring to be worn by everyone in any way. It features a brilliant east-west princess cut diamond deep set at the center of its band.

ZAC Zac Posen for Blue Nile is a modern unisex collection.

“This is my second collection with Blue Nile and through Blue Nile I’ve been able to share my vision and creations with couples all over the world,” Posen says. “It has been exciting for me to watch how Blue Nile continues to support designers who are reimagining the wedding category and the traditional symbols of love and marriage like me.”

Another genderless style is the Zac Posen Starlight Band. Available in either white or yellow gold, this one is striking in its simplicity. Distilling the beauty of starlight, these princess-cut diamonds are set into its band, making it a sparkling statement of modern deco glamour.

Pricing for these Zac Posen designed rings range from just under $1,000 to $6,750. They come in sizes from four to 13.

The rings capture all the glamor and sparkle, fit for every taste.

“More and more, we are seeing a growing demand for inclusive jewelry pieces that symbolize love and commitment in all forms,” Blue Nile chief merchandising officer Katie Zimmerman says in a statement.

“At Blue Nile, we look forward to providing customers with unique, yet timeless pieces that will forever connect them to these special memories celebrating love and unity – and we worked closely with Zac to achieve this with his new line. As a designer at the forefront of trends, we loved collaborating with Zac to deliver a fresh yet timeless line that we think customers will love.”

The ZAC Zac Posen Diamond Edge Band reflects a modern embodiment of both feminine and masculine style. This 14k yellow or white gold ring features a string of diamonds balanced by a parallel band of polished metal that looks good all on its own or stacked.

“This past year has been difficult for so many people, and I am grateful that I have been able to use this time to explore my own passion projects and focus on my next steps – whether it’s cooking or travel now that COVID restrictions are starting to lift in other parts of the world,” Posen says.

“I am excited to dive deeper into my creativity and share what’s next for me soon.”