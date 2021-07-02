charleston single architecture
origin 2
origin 5
origin 6
origin 7
origin 9
origin 11
origin 12
origin 14
origin 15
origin 16
origin 17
origin 18
origin 19
01
14

Situated on a leafy street in University Park, 3036 Westminster Avenue is an architecturally significant, Charleston-inspired gem in Dallas.

02
14

03
14

A main entrance located along the side of the home, and a separate stairwell for the spare bedroom.

04
14

One of two garden areas in the Charleston Single-inspired University Park home.

05
14

An outdoor fireplace would add a glow to your garden gatherings.

06
14

A spacious, airy living room.

07
14

A well-appointed kitchen opens up to the living area.

08
14

Built-ins abound throughout the home.

09
14

A dining area filled with natural light.

10
14

A screened-in porch runs the length of the second story.

11
14

More built-ins in the custom home.

12
14

A brick-covered fireplace adds warmth to a master bathroom.

13
14

A mint-colored cornerd of the master bathroom.

14
14

A roomy closet with a touch of elegant wallpaper.

charleston single architecture
origin 2
origin 5
origin 6
origin 7
origin 9
origin 11
origin 12
origin 14
origin 15
origin 16
origin 17
origin 18
origin 19
Real Estate

Must-See Dallas Property — A Magical Charleston Single in University Park

The Charming, Architecturally Significant Home Just Hit The Market

BY // 07.02.21
Situated on a leafy street in University Park, 3036 Westminster Avenue is an architecturally significant, Charleston-inspired gem in Dallas.
A main entrance located along the side of the home, and a separate stairwell for the spare bedroom.
One of two garden areas in the Charleston Single-inspired University Park home.
An outdoor fireplace would add a glow to your garden gatherings.
A spacious, airy living room.
A well-appointed kitchen opens up to the living area.
Built-ins abound throughout the home.
A dining area filled with natural light.
A screened-in porch runs the length of the second story.
More built-ins in the custom home.
A brick-covered fireplace adds warmth to a master bathroom.
A mint-colored cornerd of the master bathroom.
A roomy closet with a touch of elegant wallpaper.
1
14

Situated on a leafy street in University Park, 3036 Westminster Avenue is an architecturally significant, Charleston-inspired gem in Dallas.

2
14

3
14

A main entrance located along the side of the home, and a separate stairwell for the spare bedroom.

4
14

One of two garden areas in the Charleston Single-inspired University Park home.

5
14

An outdoor fireplace would add a glow to your garden gatherings.

6
14

A spacious, airy living room.

7
14

A well-appointed kitchen opens up to the living area.

8
14

Built-ins abound throughout the home.

9
14

A dining area filled with natural light.

10
14

A screened-in porch runs the length of the second story.

11
14

More built-ins in the custom home.

12
14

A brick-covered fireplace adds warmth to a master bathroom.

13
14

A mint-colored cornerd of the master bathroom.

14
14

A roomy closet with a touch of elegant wallpaper.

Apart from the food, the rich history, the proximity to water, and the general southern charm of Charleston, South Carolina, one of the most alluring aspects of the city is the architecture. The utter curb appeal of Rainbow Row and Meeting Street is unmatched. You would be hard-pressed to find anything quite like it beyond The Holy City, and certainly in Dallas. But there is one gem in University Park that looks as though it could have been plucked directly from Tradd Street: 3036 Westminster Avenue.

Designed by AIA award-winning architecture firm Larsen and Pedigo in 1995, the custom-built, 3,500-square-foot home is filled with exposed brick, repurposed Louisiana longpine flooring, and two separate garden areas armed with elegant fountains. A spacious living area flows perfectly into a traditional, stainless steel-filled kitchen, and there are more built-ins that a person could count.

origin 8
A gracious living area is surrounded by trees and filled with natural light.

In true Charleston Single fashion, a screened-in porch runs the entire length of the second floor and leads to a well-appointed garçonnière (a French term for a bachelor’s apartment — or what we’d call a handy spare bedroom in 2021).

origin 2
In true Charleston Single fashion, the home is far deeper than it is wide. Patina, flickering lights, and thoughtful architectural details abound.

In this home, bedrooms come equipped with brick-covered fireplaces, walk-in closets are wallpapered, a lengthy exterior (painted a light buttery yellow ) is lined with flickering lanterns, and you’ll find plenty of patina at every turn. The garden parties here will surely be legendary. We hope you’ll invite us.

origin 6
One of two garden areas in the Charleston Single-inspired home in Dallas’ University Park neighborhood.

Visit compass.com for more information on 3036 Westminster Avenue (three bedrooms, four bathrooms) in University ParkThe property is listed with Chris and Diana Blackman. 

The PaperCity Magazine

July Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Advocates for the Arts

How Houston's Arts Champions are Helping
Art Loving Couple Yearns to Help the Struggling Houston Ballet and Symphony
Art Loving Couple Yearns to Help the Struggling Houston Ballet and Symphony
Houston Power Couples Step Up to Help the City’s Reeling Performing Arts Scene
Houston Power Couples Step Up to Help the City’s Reeling Performing Arts Scene
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
2502 Live Oak Street #132
Live Oak
FOR SALE

2502 Live Oak Street #132
Dallas, TX

$220,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2502 Live Oak Street #132
1001 Belleview Street #403
South Side
FOR SALE

1001 Belleview Street #403
Dallas, TX

$340,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1001 Belleview Street #403
2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
1322 Kessler Parkway
Kessler Park
FOR SALE

1322 Kessler Parkway
Dallas, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Brandon Latham
This property is listed by: Brandon Latham (512) 550-7057 Email Realtor
1322 Kessler Parkway
8615 Chalk Canyon Drive
Summit Parc 04
FOR SALE

8615 Chalk Canyon Drive
Dallas, TX

$302,000 Learn More about this property
Audrie Walker
This property is listed by: Audrie Walker (817) 991-4819 Email Realtor
8615 Chalk Canyon Drive
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X