A main entrance located along the side of the home, and a separate stairwell for the spare bedroom.

Apart from the food, the rich history, the proximity to water, and the general southern charm of Charleston, South Carolina, one of the most alluring aspects of the city is the architecture. The utter curb appeal of Rainbow Row and Meeting Street is unmatched. You would be hard-pressed to find anything quite like it beyond The Holy City, and certainly in Dallas. But there is one gem in University Park that looks as though it could have been plucked directly from Tradd Street: 3036 Westminster Avenue.

Designed by AIA award-winning architecture firm Larsen and Pedigo in 1995, the custom-built, 3,500-square-foot home is filled with exposed brick, repurposed Louisiana longpine flooring, and two separate garden areas armed with elegant fountains. A spacious living area flows perfectly into a traditional, stainless steel-filled kitchen, and there are more built-ins that a person could count.

A gracious living area is surrounded by trees and filled with natural light.

In true Charleston Single fashion, a screened-in porch runs the entire length of the second floor and leads to a well-appointed garçonnière (a French term for a bachelor’s apartment — or what we’d call a handy spare bedroom in 2021).

In true Charleston Single fashion, the home is far deeper than it is wide. Patina, flickering lights, and thoughtful architectural details abound.

In this home, bedrooms come equipped with brick-covered fireplaces, walk-in closets are wallpapered, a lengthy exterior (painted a light buttery yellow ) is lined with flickering lanterns, and you’ll find plenty of patina at every turn. The garden parties here will surely be legendary. We hope you’ll invite us.

One of two garden areas in the Charleston Single-inspired home in Dallas’ University Park neighborhood.

Visit compass.com for more information on 3036 Westminster Avenue (three bedrooms, four bathrooms) in University Park.