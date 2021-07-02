Must-See Dallas Property — A Magical Charleston Single in University Park
The Charming, Architecturally Significant Home Just Hit The MarketBY Caitlin Clark // 07.02.21
Situated on a leafy street in University Park, 3036 Westminster Avenue is an architecturally significant, Charleston-inspired gem in Dallas.
A main entrance located along the side of the home, and a separate stairwell for the spare bedroom.
One of two garden areas in the Charleston Single-inspired University Park home.
An outdoor fireplace would add a glow to your garden gatherings.
A spacious, airy living room.
A well-appointed kitchen opens up to the living area.
Built-ins abound throughout the home.
A dining area filled with natural light.
A screened-in porch runs the length of the second story.
More built-ins in the custom home.
A brick-covered fireplace adds warmth to a master bathroom.
A mint-colored cornerd of the master bathroom.
A roomy closet with a touch of elegant wallpaper.
Apart from the food, the rich history, the proximity to water, and the general southern charm of Charleston, South Carolina, one of the most alluring aspects of the city is the architecture. The utter curb appeal of Rainbow Row and Meeting Street is unmatched. You would be hard-pressed to find anything quite like it beyond The Holy City, and certainly in Dallas. But there is one gem in University Park that looks as though it could have been plucked directly from Tradd Street: 3036 Westminster Avenue.
Designed by AIA award-winning architecture firm Larsen and Pedigo in 1995, the custom-built, 3,500-square-foot home is filled with exposed brick, repurposed Louisiana longpine flooring, and two separate garden areas armed with elegant fountains. A spacious living area flows perfectly into a traditional, stainless steel-filled kitchen, and there are more built-ins that a person could count.
In true Charleston Single fashion, a screened-in porch runs the entire length of the second floor and leads to a well-appointed garçonnière (a French term for a bachelor’s apartment — or what we’d call a handy spare bedroom in 2021).
In this home, bedrooms come equipped with brick-covered fireplaces, walk-in closets are wallpapered, a lengthy exterior (painted a light buttery yellow ) is lined with flickering lanterns, and you’ll find plenty of patina at every turn. The garden parties here will surely be legendary. We hope you’ll invite us.
Visit compass.com for more information on 3036 Westminster Avenue (three bedrooms, four bathrooms) in University Park. The property is listed with Chris and Diana Blackman.