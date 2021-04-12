The Vacheron Constantin boutique in Zadok Jewelers in Post Oak Place.
The Tom Dixon light sculpture unites the two levels of Zadok Jewelers in Post Oak Place.
The Jaeger-LeCoultre boutique in Zadok Jewelers in Post Oak Place.
Zadok Jewelers
Vacheron Constantin in Zadok
Hublot expands its footprint in Zadok Jewelers new emporium in Post Oak Place.
zadok mixed-use development 1801 Post Oak Blvd
01
09

The Vacheron Constantin boutique in Zadok Jewelers in the Michael Hsu-designed Post Oak Place.

02
09

The Tom Dixon light sculpture unites the two levels of Zadok Jewelers in Post Oak Place.

03
09

The Jaeger-LeCoultre boutique in Zadok Jewelers in Post Oak Place.

04
09

The new Zadok Jewelers in Post Oak Place boasts 60 fine jewelry and luxury watch brands in the 28,000 sq.ft. shop.

05
09

The Vacheron Constantin boutique within Zadok Jewelers in the Michael Hsu-designed Post Oak Place.

06
09

Hublot expands its footprint in Zadok Jewelers new emporium in Post Oak Place.

07
09

The mixed-use development Post Oak Place on Post Oak Boulevard will be anchored by Zadok Master Jewelers. (Rendering courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture)

08
09

Helene & Dror Zadok celebrate 45 years in the master jeweler business.

09
09

Jonathan & Michelle Zadok

The Vacheron Constantin boutique in Zadok Jewelers in Post Oak Place.
The Tom Dixon light sculpture unites the two levels of Zadok Jewelers in Post Oak Place.
The Jaeger-LeCoultre boutique in Zadok Jewelers in Post Oak Place.
Zadok Jewelers
Vacheron Constantin in Zadok
Hublot expands its footprint in Zadok Jewelers new emporium in Post Oak Place.
zadok mixed-use development 1801 Post Oak Blvd
Fashion / Shopping

Storied Family’s Swanky New Jewelry Palace is Already Wowing in Post Oak Place — Inside Zadok’s New Lair

Everything From a Champagne Bar to Special Stores Within the Store

BY // 04.12.21
The Vacheron Constantin boutique in Zadok Jewelers in the Michael Hsu-designed Post Oak Place.
The Tom Dixon light sculpture unites the two levels of Zadok Jewelers in Post Oak Place.
The Jaeger-LeCoultre boutique in Zadok Jewelers in Post Oak Place.
The new Zadok Jewelers in Post Oak Place boasts 60 fine jewelry and luxury watch brands in the 28,000 sq.ft. shop.
The Vacheron Constantin boutique within Zadok Jewelers in the Michael Hsu-designed Post Oak Place.
Hublot expands its footprint in Zadok Jewelers new emporium in Post Oak Place.
The mixed-use development Post Oak Place on Post Oak Boulevard will be anchored by Zadok Master Jewelers. (Rendering courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture)
Helene & Dror Zadok celebrate 45 years in the master jeweler business.
Jonathan & Michelle Zadok
1
9

The Vacheron Constantin boutique in Zadok Jewelers in the Michael Hsu-designed Post Oak Place.

2
9

The Tom Dixon light sculpture unites the two levels of Zadok Jewelers in Post Oak Place.

3
9

The Jaeger-LeCoultre boutique in Zadok Jewelers in Post Oak Place.

4
9

The new Zadok Jewelers in Post Oak Place boasts 60 fine jewelry and luxury watch brands in the 28,000 sq.ft. shop.

5
9

The Vacheron Constantin boutique within Zadok Jewelers in the Michael Hsu-designed Post Oak Place.

6
9

Hublot expands its footprint in Zadok Jewelers new emporium in Post Oak Place.

7
9

The mixed-use development Post Oak Place on Post Oak Boulevard will be anchored by Zadok Master Jewelers. (Rendering courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture)

8
9

Helene & Dror Zadok celebrate 45 years in the master jeweler business.

9
9

Jonathan & Michelle Zadok

From the moment that Zadok Jewelers quietly opened its swank new home on Post Oak Boulevard, even before its final completion, customers were swooning. Among the amenities that have had hearts palpitating have been the four branded luxury watch boutiques, the second floor champagne bar, the 15 shop-in-shops, and the dramatic Tom Dixon lighting fixture that unites the first and second floors through the vast atrium.

The 28,000 square foot store is indeed grand, but not grandiose. And that is just how Helene and Dror Zadok and their three sons (Jonathan, Segev and Gilad) envisioned the latest incarnation of the 45-year-old, family-owned  jewelry concern.

“We’ve always said our store is like an extension of our living room,” Jonathan Zadok says as we tour the dazzling environs. “We want people to feel like they are walking into our home and feel comfortable.”

Helene Dror concurs saying that this is a concept of “approachable luxury.”

Approachable it is but not without remarkable design thanks to in-demand architect Michael Hsu, whose firm designed not only the Zadok interiors but also the entire structure of the family’s mixed-use development branded as Post Oak Place. Pulling into the porte-cochere, one quickly flows into the special design.

“A pedestrian focused arrival sequence with lush greenery invokes a welcoming and luxurious experience,” notes Jay Colombo, partner at Michael Hsu Office of Architecture. “The interiors offer a material palette of walnut and whitewashed oak, Italian limestone flooring and velveteen wall covering.

“This evokes a calm atmosphere that is complemented with brass ornamentation and rich detailing.”

IMG_3682
The Tom Dixon light sculpture unites the two levels of Zadok Jewelers in Post Oak Place.

The luxury watch boutiques have each been individually designed by the specific brand with elements imported from the home country. Whether stepping into the world of A. Lange & Söhne, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, or Vacheron Constantin, the experience is elevated to the chicest levels. In praise of the effort, Rudy Chavez, A. Lange & Söhne North America president, says, “This is one of the most important retail projects undertaken by any independent jeweler in the U.S. in the last 20 years.”

Cartier and F.P. Journe have also stepped up their presence by creating “espaces” (French for space), which are beautifully detailed areas for one-on-one shopping and relaxing. Further, there are 15 brands elevating their Zadok presence with distinctive shop-in-shops including Bulgari, Hublot, Chopard, Audemars Piguet and Piaget.

The second level opens a new element of the Zadok experience beyond the expected Bridal Shop. The champagne bar with cushy seating is a first just as is the space for pop-up shops. Jonathan Zadok says the range will include high style handbags, Assouline books and even bakeries.

Fascinating are the two design studios where working with a CAD designer customers can create their own pieces and see them printed out in 3-D wax replicas for further study.

The piece de resistance of the new store is the second floor Nina Magon Lounge, developed in collaboration with Magon’s Contour Interior Design Studio. The space is designed, outfitted and furnished in Nina Magon products. Open for Zadok’s best customers, the lounge, Jonathan says, could be used for a variety of functions ranging from a business meeting to fundraising event to a bridal shower.

“My wife Helene and I have always dreamed of leaving a legacy to our family, and we could not be more thrilled to see our new mixed-use project finally come to life,” Dror Zadok says in a statement. “Just like the day we first opened in 1976, we want our new store to be an extension of our home by creating a warm and welcoming environment where we can provide professional and personalized assistance to our customers at a fair price.”

PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences.

Featured Properties

Swipe
22 Hudson Cir
Hudson Forest
FOR SALE

22 Hudson Cir
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Letty Allen
This property is listed by: Letty Allen (713) 914-8730 Email Realtor
22 Hudson Cir
2727 Kirby Drive #11B
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive #11B
Houston, TX

$1,319,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive #11B
3779 Bellaire Boulevard
Southside Place
FOR SALE

3779 Bellaire Boulevard
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
3779 Bellaire Boulevard
2 Smithdale Ct
Hunters Creek
FOR SALE

2 Smithdale Ct
Hunters Creek, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
2 Smithdale Ct
2211 Briarglen #710
Briarglen
FOR SALE

2211 Briarglen #710
Houston, TX

$547,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Baker
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Baker (713) 254-1396 Email Realtor
2211 Briarglen #710
22 E. Shady Lane
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E. Shady Lane
Houston, TX

$2,498,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E. Shady Lane
3723 Knollwood
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3723 Knollwood
Houston, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Cameron Ansari
This property is listed by: Cameron Ansari (713) 240-2611 Email Realtor
3723 Knollwood
10822 Roaring Brook Ln
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10822 Roaring Brook Ln
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$2,395,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
10822 Roaring Brook Ln
2421 Brentwood Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2421 Brentwood Dr
Houston, TX

$3,330,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
2421 Brentwood Dr
3112 Rice Blvd
West University
FOR SALE

3112 Rice Blvd
West University Place, TX

$1,050,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
3112 Rice Blvd
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
2128 Brentwood
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2128 Brentwood
Houston, TX

$3,295,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
2128 Brentwood
5303 Nett St
Rice Military/ Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

5303 Nett St
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 914-8789 Email Realtor
5303 Nett St
Presented by Greenwood King
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X