Storied Family’s Swanky New Jewelry Palace is Already Wowing in Post Oak Place — Inside Zadok’s New Lair

The mixed-use development Post Oak Place on Post Oak Boulevard will be anchored by Zadok Master Jewelers. (Rendering courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture)

From the moment that Zadok Jewelers quietly opened its swank new home on Post Oak Boulevard, even before its final completion, customers were swooning. Among the amenities that have had hearts palpitating have been the four branded luxury watch boutiques, the second floor champagne bar, the 15 shop-in-shops, and the dramatic Tom Dixon lighting fixture that unites the first and second floors through the vast atrium.

The 28,000 square foot store is indeed grand, but not grandiose. And that is just how Helene and Dror Zadok and their three sons (Jonathan, Segev and Gilad) envisioned the latest incarnation of the 45-year-old, family-owned jewelry concern.

“We’ve always said our store is like an extension of our living room,” Jonathan Zadok says as we tour the dazzling environs. “We want people to feel like they are walking into our home and feel comfortable.”

Helene Dror concurs saying that this is a concept of “approachable luxury.”

Approachable it is but not without remarkable design thanks to in-demand architect Michael Hsu, whose firm designed not only the Zadok interiors but also the entire structure of the family’s mixed-use development branded as Post Oak Place. Pulling into the porte-cochere, one quickly flows into the special design.

“A pedestrian focused arrival sequence with lush greenery invokes a welcoming and luxurious experience,” notes Jay Colombo, partner at Michael Hsu Office of Architecture. “The interiors offer a material palette of walnut and whitewashed oak, Italian limestone flooring and velveteen wall covering.

“This evokes a calm atmosphere that is complemented with brass ornamentation and rich detailing.”

The Tom Dixon light sculpture unites the two levels of Zadok Jewelers in Post Oak Place.

The luxury watch boutiques have each been individually designed by the specific brand with elements imported from the home country. Whether stepping into the world of A. Lange & Söhne, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, or Vacheron Constantin, the experience is elevated to the chicest levels. In praise of the effort, Rudy Chavez, A. Lange & Söhne North America president, says, “This is one of the most important retail projects undertaken by any independent jeweler in the U.S. in the last 20 years.”

Cartier and F.P. Journe have also stepped up their presence by creating “espaces” (French for space), which are beautifully detailed areas for one-on-one shopping and relaxing. Further, there are 15 brands elevating their Zadok presence with distinctive shop-in-shops including Bulgari, Hublot, Chopard, Audemars Piguet and Piaget.

The second level opens a new element of the Zadok experience beyond the expected Bridal Shop. The champagne bar with cushy seating is a first just as is the space for pop-up shops. Jonathan Zadok says the range will include high style handbags, Assouline books and even bakeries.

Fascinating are the two design studios where working with a CAD designer customers can create their own pieces and see them printed out in 3-D wax replicas for further study.

The piece de resistance of the new store is the second floor Nina Magon Lounge, developed in collaboration with Magon’s Contour Interior Design Studio. The space is designed, outfitted and furnished in Nina Magon products. Open for Zadok’s best customers, the lounge, Jonathan says, could be used for a variety of functions ranging from a business meeting to fundraising event to a bridal shower.

“My wife Helene and I have always dreamed of leaving a legacy to our family, and we could not be more thrilled to see our new mixed-use project finally come to life,” Dror Zadok says in a statement. “Just like the day we first opened in 1976, we want our new store to be an extension of our home by creating a warm and welcoming environment where we can provide professional and personalized assistance to our customers at a fair price.”