Chairs Melissa Strong, Megan Cushing, Laura Zehl, Angela Daniels at the Zimmermann launch party in the line's new River Oaks District boutique.

Alexandra Will, Kristhy Pegero at the Zimmermann launch party in the line's new River Oaks District boutique.

Lily Morris Schnitzer at the Zimmermann launch party in the line's new River Oaks District boutique.

Holly Radom, Nicole Katz launch party in the line's new River Oaks District boutique.

Colleen DiFonzo at the Zimmermann launch party in the line's new River Oaks District boutique.

Christine Yates, Jacqui Kneese, Carolyn Sabat, Helen Wright, Rae Solberg at the Zimmermann launch party in the line's new River Oaks District boutique.

Christine Yates, Angela Daniels, Kate Stukenberg, Lindsay Radcliffe at the Zimmermann party.

Dallas' influencers Brooke Hortenstine, Suzanne Droese at the Zimmermann launch party in the line's new River Oaks District boutique.

Colleen DiFonzo, Tana Wadhwa, Rae Solberg at the Zimmermann launch party in the line's new River Oaks District boutique.

Angela Daniels, Laura Zehl at the Zimmermann launch party in the line's new River Oaks District boutique.

Fashion / Shopping

Fashionable New Australian Store Opens In River Oak District, Drawing Plenty of Fab Femmes — Zimmermann Is Here

An Eclectic Mix and a 1990s Throwback

BY // 10.11.22
Chairs Melissa Strong, Megan Cushing, Laura Zehl, Angela Daniels at the Zimmermann launch party in the line's new River Oaks District boutique.

Alexandra Will, Kristhy Pegero at the Zimmermann launch party in the line's new River Oaks District boutique.

Lily Morris Schnitzer at the Zimmermann launch party in the line's new River Oaks District boutique.

Holly Radom, Nicole Katz launch party in the line's new River Oaks District boutique.

Colleen DiFonzo at the Zimmermann launch party in the line's new River Oaks District boutique.

Christine Yates, Jacqui Kneese, Carolyn Sabat, Helen Wright, Rae Solberg at the Zimmermann launch party in the line's new River Oaks District boutique.

Christine Yates, Angela Daniels, Kate Stukenberg, Lindsay Radcliffe at the Zimmermann party.

Dallas' influencers Brooke Hortenstine, Suzanne Droese at the Zimmermann launch party in the line's new River Oaks District boutique.

Colleen DiFonzo, Tana Wadhwa, Rae Solberg at the Zimmermann launch party in the line's new River Oaks District boutique.

Angela Daniels, Laura Zehl at the Zimmermann launch party in the line's new River Oaks District boutique.

What: Zimmermann opening celebration

Where: In the spanking new boutique in River Oaks District

PC Moment: Australian fashion label Zimmerman recently opened its new River Oaks District store with a flourish. The store racks were not just flush with the label’s signature frothy frocks. An intimate collection of fab femmes also dressed to impress in the uber feminine trend that Zimmerman’s personifies.

Melissa Strong, Megan Cushing, Angela Daniels and Laura Zehl chaired the event that benefited Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance. Ten percent of sales went directly to the nonprofit, while guests received a 20 percent discount on their purchases.

In addition to sipping champagne and sampling hors d’oeuvres, the ladies perused Zimmermann’s Fall Stargazer Collection which continues the brand’s signature look of relaxed femininity combined with an air of freshness and light.

Lily Morris Schnitzer at the Zimmermann launch party in the line's new River Oaks District boutique.
Lily Morris Schnitzer at the Zimmermann launch party in the line’s new River Oaks District boutique.

While the shop’s exterior is washed in Zimmermann’s signature green, the interior features an eclectic mix of Australian artwork including paintings from Australian artist Bridie Gilman and vintage furniture. Think a 1990s Noguchi floor lamp.

PC Seen: Lindsay Radcliffe, Holly Radom, Nicole Katz, Kate Stukenberg, Lily Morris Schnitzer, and in from Dallas branding and marketing guru Brooke Hortenstine and Droese Public Relations Suzanne Droese.

